Valladares Hosts Roundtable Discussion in Valencia About Housing

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), continued her District Dialogues listening tour on Monday, Oct. 20, hosting a roundtable discussion in Valencia with local real estate professionals, builders and lenders to hear directly from them about the challenges and opportunities shaping California’s housing market.

The event was part of Valladares’ ongoing effort to meet face-to-face with constituents across the district to discuss the issues that matter most, from kitchen table concerns to community-wide challenges.

The conversation centered on housing affordability, barriers to homeownership and state policies that impact both homebuyers and sellers.

Participants shared firsthand perspectives on how rising costs, regulatory hurdles and limited inventory affect families striving to achieve the American Dream of homeownership.

“These discussions are essential to understanding how policies are working, or not working, on the ground, and how government can better support the people who make our communities thrive,” said Valladares. “By listening directly to professionals who work with homebuyers and families every day, I can take experiences back to Sacramento and advocate for practical solutions that make life more affordable.”

Since being elected, Valladares has made affordability, public safety and opportunity the central pillars of her work in the State Senate.

“The housing crisis isn’t just about supply, it’s about the overall cost of living that strains family budgets,” Valladares said. “We need to help Californians afford housing by reducing other expenses and putting more money back into their pockets.”

Nancy Starczyk, Chairman of the Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Santa Clarita Valley Region, who participated in the roundtable, praised the Valladares’ outreach effort:

“We appreciate Senator Valladares for taking the time to meet with us and truly listen,” said Starczyk. “It’s encouraging to have our representative engaging directly with those of us on the front lines of the housing market. Open conversations like this help bridge the gap between policy and real-world impact.”

The District Dialogues series will continue throughout the fall as Valladares meets with residents, business owners, law enforcement and community leaders across the district ahead of the Legislature’s reconvening in January.

“Listening directly to the people I represent helps me bring their voices to Sacramento,” said Valladares. “These experiences shape my work and ensure our policies reflect the real needs of Californians.”

Like this: Like Loading...