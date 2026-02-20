header image

February 20
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237
Old Newhall Jail
Valladares Introduces Affordability Legislation Package in Sacramento
Friday, Feb 20, 2026
loan stabilization program

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced her affordability legislative package to bring meaningful relief for California families and small businesses struggling due to inflation and increased fees and taxes.

“With the highest cost of living in the nation, Californians are working harder than ever, yet falling further behind,” said Valladares. “This package is about lowering costs, increasing transparency and putting money back in the pockets of those who earn it.”

Affordability Legislative Package

SB 1161 — California Air Resources Board (CARB) Transparency and Accountability

SB 1161 strengthens transparency and accountability for regulations put forward by CARB. The bill requires that CARB provide analysis of how proposed regulations would affect Californians, before the regulations are implemented. Under the new law, CARB would need to produce an economic impact assessment as to whether proposed rules would increase costs for: Low- and middle-income households, small businesses and disadvantaged communities.

If a proposed regulation would raise costs for low- and medium-income households or disadvantaged communities beyond typical cost increases, the appropriate committees of the Legislature would need to hold a public hearing before the regulation could be implemented.

“We need to know how new policies would impact every day Californians before they go into effect,” Valladares said. “This bill brings transparency to proposed major regulations. Californians should be given a clear explanation, and lawmakers should have an opportunity to review the real-world impacts of proposed new regulations before they go into effect.”

SB 1144 — Increase the State Dependent Tax Credit

SB 1144 increases the state dependent tax credit to $700 per dependent beginning with the 2026 taxable year and sunsets after five years.

The current dependent tax credit was established in 1999 and is $475 for the 2025 taxable year after inflation adjustments.

“Raising a child in California is significantly more expensive than in other states,” said Valladares. “Housing, childcare, healthcare and education costs continue to climb. Increasing the dependent tax credit would provide real relief for working families who need it the most.”

The temporary five-year increase ensures immediate relief while allowing the Legislature to evaluate long-term fiscal impacts.

SB 1137 — State Medical Expense Deduction

SB 1137 lowers the current medical expense deduction threshold from 7.5 percent of adjusted gross income to 4 percent, expanding access to tax relief for Californians facing significant out-of-pocket health care costs.

“For many California families, one illness or ongoing medical condition can seriously threaten their finances,” Sen. Valladares said. “This bill recognizes that medical expenses are not discretionary spending, they are a necessary cost of living.”

These measures aim to address structural cost drivers while delivering direct financial relief for California families.

“This package reflects a simple principle: government should not make life more expensive without accountability and it should not ignore the financial realities facing working families,” Valladares said. “We can protect our environment, support public health, and uphold strong public policy while also being transparent and mindful of cost impacts.”

Each of these bills will next be heard in policy committees.

SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
City of Santa Clarita Hiring for Camp Clarita Summer 2026
Friday, Feb 20, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita is now hiring for Camp Clarita Summer 2026. Help create unforgettable memories for campers in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 21: Community Hike Towsley Canyon Open Space with Wildflower Craft
Friday, Feb 20, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation's February Community Hike will be held Saturday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon Open Space, 24335 The Old Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Friday, Feb 20, 2026
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Ann Holdefer.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 27: The Master’s University Chorale Variety Show Fundraiser
The Master's University Chorale will host a Variety Show fundraiser 7-9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 27 at the TMU Music Recital Hall, to raise funds for the chorale's planned Midwest tour.
City of Santa Clarita Hiring for Camp Clarita Summer 2026
The city of Santa Clarita is now hiring for Camp Clarita Summer 2026. Help create unforgettable memories for campers in Santa Clarita.
Early Registration Advised for Tejon Ranch Spring Wildflower Tours
Officials at Tejon Ranch Conservancy advise those interested in spring wildflower tours to book early, interest in the tours is expected to be high as an anticipated "superbloom" is expected in parts of Southern California.
Public Health Confirms Fourth Measles Case in L.A. County in 2026
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a resident who recently traveled internationally and visited several L.A. county public locations while infectious.
Feb. 21: Community Hike Towsley Canyon Open Space with Wildflower Craft
The city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation's February Community Hike will be held Saturday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon Open Space, 24335 The Old Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
TMU Beach Volleyball Picks Up Two Wins in Arizona
The Master's University women's volleyball team earned two wins on Thursday against Benedictine Mesa and Arizona Christian by a score of 4-1 in Mesa, Ariz.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Ann Holdefer.
Feb. 24: City Council Conducts Hearings on Lighting District, Self Storage Facility
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will hold two public hearings, on Lighting District parcel annexations and an appeal of a Planning Commission decision.
Feb. 28: Books and Brush With ARTree at Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library in collaboration with ARTree will host "Books and Brush: Where Literature and Inspiration Meet with ARTree," 10:15 a.m.- 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28.
Valladares Introduces Affordability Legislation Package in Sacramento
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced her affordability legislative package to bring meaningful relief for California families and small businesses struggling due to inflation and increased fees and taxes.
LASD 9-1-1 Service Restored in SCV After 12-Hour+ Service Distruption
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued a statement that a power outage to a third-party telecommunications provider that caused disruption of Los Angeles County 9-1-1 service beginning at 6:02 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, has been resolved.
Feb. 26: ‘Teen Library Eats, Donuts’ at Valencia Library
Valencia Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Donuts," event Thursday, Feb. 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237
Feb. 20: The 48th Annual St. Claire’s Lenten Fish Fry Begins Six Week Run
The 48th Annual Lenten Fish Fry at St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Canyon Country will begin a six week run of serving up its tasty fish and chips on Friday, Feb. 20. The event starts at 4 p.m. and is open until 8:30 p.m.
Feb. 21: Toastmasters Open House on Zoom
Toastmasters is a worldwide club and has a simple, yet powerful, mission: Empowering individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. The Loquations Toastmasters Club will host an Open House on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m. The club also has the option to join the meeting via Zoom.
Laurene Weste | Celebrate 30 Years of Western Tradition at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
As you step into William S. Hart Park, the sights and sounds of the Old West come alive. The rhythm of boots shuffling across the dance floor, the unmistakable aroma of Dutch oven peach cobbler drifting through the mesquite-scented air and the ringing of a blacksmith’s hammer all echo a time when Santa Clarita’s hills and valleys were shaped by cowboys living the frontier life.
Hart District Names New Assistant Principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Dennis Yong as the new assistant principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School.
Exhibitors, Sponsors Sought for 2026 SCV Chamber Business Expo
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 2026 SCV Business Expo returns on Thursday, June 11, at Valencia Town Center, bringing together 100-plus local businesses and organizations and over 1,000 attendees for the largest business showcase in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Feb. 20: CSUN Beach Volleyball to Open Season vs. Concordia Irvine at Home
California State University, Northridge Beach Volleyball opens the 2026 season Friday, Feb. 20, hosting Concordia Irvine at noon at the Matador Beach Volleyball Complex.
Whitesides Presents SCV Sheriff’s Station with $1M for Mobile Command Center
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, (D-Agua Dulce), joined the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Tuesday, Feb. 17, to present $1 million in federal funding for a new mobile command center.
March 11: Le Chene to Host Special Event, ‘Meet the Medium Yesenia’
Le Chene French Cuisine will present a special dinner and event, "Meet The Medium Yesenia," on Wednesday, March 11 at Le Chene in Aqua Dulce.
Feb. 25: LA Games, Prepare Your Business to Win Webinar
As Los Angeles gears up to host the 2026 World Cup, 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games and a wave of other major sporting events, now is the time for small businesses to prepare for unprecedented opportunities. Join the SBDC for the third webinar in the series, Get Your Business Game-Ready, to learn about the procurement process for the LA Games.
Soccer Playoff Final: No Foothill League Teams Remain
As of early Wednesday, Feb. 18, the Foothill League still had two girls soccer teams competing in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. Unfortunately, later that same evening, there were none.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission
SCVNews.com