Valladares Introduces Bill to Ensure Buffer Between Schools, Rehab Facilities

State Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Acton) has announced the introduction of SB 1060, legislation establishing a statewide standard requiring large residential alcohol and drug rehabilitation facilities to be located at least 1,000 feet away from public or private elementary schools, secondary schools and daycare centers.

﻿The bill applies to facilities that house more than six residents and provide on-site treatment or recovery services.

“We know that California is in need of effective addiction and behavioral health treatment centers,” said Valladares. “We also have a responsibility to ensure that large-scale facilities are not placed near schools and childcare centers. This bill strikes a balance between both priorities and offers a commonsense solution that brings clarity to the law.”

California does not currently have a uniform statewide standard dictating how close large residential treatment facilities can be located to schools and daycares. The absence of clear guidelines has led to concerns about student safety and resulted in community conflict and uncertainty for local governments.

The legislation is informed in part by a current proposal in Victorville, where a proposed expansion of a county-operated behavioral health and substance-use treatment campus would be adjacent to three active school sites, including a middle school just 100 feet from the facility.

Local school districts and city leaders have expressed concerns that they were not meaningfully consulted during the planning process and that few alternative locations were seriously evaluated.

“This legislation recognizes two important truths,” Valladares said. “Addiction treatment is necessary and so is taking reasonable steps to protect our children. A 1,000-foot buffer is a measured solution that gives communities certainty and ensures that future decisions are thoughtful and balanced.”

SB 1060 will be heard in policy committee later this legislative session.

