Valladares Introduces Bill to Ensure Buffer Between Schools, Rehab Facilities

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold a reception for its art exhibit, "Vessels," 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the SCAA Gallery.
The Santa Clarita/ Antelope Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America will presents its "Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser," 6-11 p.m., Saturday March 7 at Sand Canyon Country Club.
The 30th Anniversary Cowboy Festival is riding into town, and it’s bigger than ever. Grab your VIP passes and ticketed experiences to enjoy cowboy living, live music, a new line dance competition and a full weekend packed with western fun.
The Saugus Union School District will hold its regular public meeting of the governing board of trustees on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. It will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss existing and anticipated litigation.
State Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares has announced the introduction of SB 1060, legislation establishing a statewide standard requiring large residential alcohol and drug rehabilitation facilities to be located at least 1,000 feet away from public or private elementary schools, secondary schools and daycare centers.
Overtime and penalty kicks were not good to our Foothill League boys soccer squads in the playoffs on Feb. 11. And the result was that only one of five teams, yes, the one that did not have to go to overtime, collected a victory. None of the Foothill League girls teams had to go to overtime, and two out of four came away with victories on Feb. 12.
The Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru will present John Boston, a columnist for The Signal newspaper in Santa Clarita, as he shares humorous and secret tales of Santa Clarita Valley newspaper legends Ruth and Scott Newhall on Sunday, Feb. 22 at noon.
<strong>1999</strong> - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg031305-manzer.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg031305-manzer.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/pacific_telephone.jpg" alt="Pacific Telephone" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
The Locke Ladies Collaborative Members and Santa Clarita Artists Association will present "Celebration of Santa Clarita First & Famous Black Trailblazers," a Black History Month book release and art exhibit reception, 3:30-5:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. at the SCAA Gallery.
On Thursday, Feb. 12, U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) paid tribute, on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, to the Santa Clarita Lady Flyers, an age 12 and under girls hockey team involved in a tragic traffic accident last month.
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a "Teen Crafts & Stuff: DIY Mini Yarn Hats," event on Thursday, Feb. 19, 4-5 p.m. at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
El Patron Mexican Bar & Grill
will present "Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave" featuring the Golden State Band, Friday, Feb. 20 with live music starting at 10 p.m.
A traffic collision at the Intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6 resulted in the deaths of Genry and Patty Ortiz of Santa Clarita and severe injuries to their 25-year-old daughter, Erin.
Greater Pacific Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Valencia will be hosting a three-course special Valentine's Day Dinner, Saturday, Feb. 14.
The Master's University men's golf team finished fifth, while the women's team placed sixth at the West Coast Classic hosted by Lewis-Clark State (ID) on Feb. 9 and 10.
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a "Clay Decorated Mug Vases," event on Wednesday, Feb.18, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
The Master's University track and field teams competed against multiple NCAA squads in the OIDFE Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 7 in Claremont.
College of the Canyons women's tennis defeated host Antelope Valley College in convincing fashion on Tuesday, Feb. 10, as the Cougars played to an 8-1 victory for the team's second straight win.
College of the Canyons men's golf took first in its first Western State Conference event of the season, with the Cougars taking both team and individual medalist honors at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, Feb. 9.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting & Ethics, Conflict of Interest, Form 700 Reporting & FPRA Study Session on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.
One of the things that makes Santa Clarita such a special place to live is the variety of opportunities available for residents to stay active, learn something new and connect with one another.
The California Department of Education recently sent a letter to all district and county superintendents and charter administrators to reiterate the facts of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and California law.
<strong>1879</strong> - Mint Canyon School District organized (merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944) [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19680421mint.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19680421mint.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/sg19680421mintt.jpg" alt="Mint Canyon School" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
The Southern California Association of Governments is pleased to announce that the application window for the 2026 SCAG Scholarship Program is now open.
