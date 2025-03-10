header image

Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Health Access for Cancer Patients
| Monday, Mar 10, 2025
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares

Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced the introduction of Senate Bill 508, which would expand access to life-saving cancer care by allowing cancer patients in California to consult with out-of-state physicians through telehealth platforms.

If passed, this bill would provide patients with greater flexibility and broader access to specialized care without having to travel far from home.

“Often times, the best, most specialized cancer care is out of state and hard to get to, particularly when health condition or age makes traveling difficult,” said Valladares. “This bill will allow cancer patients to connect with physicians remotely, eliminating geographic barriers and making specialized care more accessible when it’s needed most.”

Under current law, telehealth visits between physicians and patients are confined within state borders, with exceptions for individuals with terminal diagnoses or those enrolled in clinical trials. Senate Bill 508 seeks to expand access for all California cancer patients.

“This is an important bill that expands access to healthcare for older adults in particular, ensuring they receive the treatment they require, with fewer restrictions,” said Janice Bailey, Executive Director, California Senior Legislature. “We are so grateful to Senator Valladares for introducing this bill and for her support in expanding healthcare opportunities for thousands of vulnerable Californians.”

“Cancer diagnosis and treatment are rapidly evolving, and specialized care is increasingly vital for patients. Many patients living in rural or underserved areas may not have access to the specialized oncology care they need. This bill will help to provide access to doctors that cancer patients may otherwise never be able to see,” said Valladares.
