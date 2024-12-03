Valladares Introduces ‘Home for Heroes Act’ on Her First Day in Office

On her first day in office, California State Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) introduced Senate Bill 23, to provide meaningful support for California’s disabled veteran homeowners.

The “Home for Heroes Act,” which exempts the primary residences of 100% disabled veterans and their spouses from property taxes, represents a bold step in alleviating financial burdens on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

“This legislation is about honoring the courage and sacrifices of our disabled veterans and their families by providing them with the financial security they deserve,” said Valladares. “I am proud to get to work on my first day in the Senate to stand with our heroes and ensure they have the support they need to stay in their homes and thrive in our communities.”

SB 23 provides property tax exemptions for homes owned by veterans who are 100% disabled due to service-related injuries or illness. It also extends this benefit to the unmarried surviving spouses of these veterans under certain conditions.

“This is more than just a tax policy—it’s a lifeline for veterans and their families who face housing insecurity,” said Valladares. “California must lead the way in ensuring that no veteran is left behind.”

Valladares represents the 23rd Senate District, serving communities in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Antelope Valley and the Victor Valley. She replaces Scott Wilk who could not run due to term limits. She was elected in the 2024 General Election held on Nov. 5.

