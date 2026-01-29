Valladares Joins Call to Convene Emergency Special Session on Refinery Closures

|
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares joined her Republican colleagues in the California State Senate in sending a letter urging Governor Gavin Newsom to immediately convene a special session of the Legislature to address the fallout from the impending closure of Valero’s Benicia refinery, scheduled for April.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold several meetings over a four day period starting with a special board meeting on Feb.2.
The Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act (SB 694), co-authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Shiavo (D-CA 40) has passed the California State Senate and is now headed to the Governor’s desk for his signature.
College of the Canyons will offer free income tax preparation services through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for eligible individuals during the 2026 tax filing season.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will host Lunar New Year 2026 celebrations from Feb. 12 through Feb. 28 at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.
The Music Center has announced that 71 outstanding high school school students, including Brooklyn Covington from Valencia High School, have advanced as semifinalists in The Music Center’s 38th annual Spotlight program.
As a changing climate continues to warm the planet and thaws ancient permafrost, some people are concerned that long-dormant pathogens, or “zombie viruses,” could emerge from the newly thawed ground, unleashing new epidemics or pandemics on the world.
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry in Newhall is expected to reopen today, Wednesday, Jan. 28 after its unexpected closure on Monday, Jan. 26, according SCV Food Pantry Board Chair Andrew Taban.
<strong>1850</strong> - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/wheat-49ers.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/wheat-49ers.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/manly_leavingdeathvalley.jpg" alt="Leaving Death Valley" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
The California Department of Public Health, in coordination with its partners in the West Coast Health Alliance, endorses the 2026 American Academy of Pediatri Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.
Amber Feldman, a Saugus High School social studies teacher, has been selected as the 2026/27 William S. Hart Union School District Teacher of the Year.
The William S. Hart Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will host the 41st Annual “All Schools Dance” on Thursday, March 12, 5-9 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Meditation Garden at Duane R. Harte Park, 26401 Riverrock Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m.
The Master’s University Opera presents "Dido and Aeneas" Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on stage at The Master’s University Music Recital Hall, 24728 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society, was recently honored with several “Spirit of Relay” Awards for the Western Region which includes California, Arizona, Hawaii and Guam.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced that applications are now open for the 2026 Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award.
The Master's University Lady Mustangs basketball team got its fifth GSAC win in as many tries on Saturday, Jan. 24 with a 67-53 win over Benedictine Mesa in The MacArthur Center.
The Master's University men's volleyball team swept the Long Island University Sharks in Friday night's (Jan. 23) matchup in The MacArthur Center.
College of the Canyons baseball lost both games of its home-and-away series vs. Saddleback College as the Cougars and Bobcats continued a now five-year-old tradition of playing on opening day.
For the second time in as many games College of the Canyons sophomore Vivianna Alvarado scored in the final seconds to secure a conference victory for the women's basketball team, this time pushing the Cougars past Santa Monica College 54-52 on Saturday night, Jan. 24.
<strong>1970 - </strong>Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/aa5001.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/aa5001.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/aa5003t.jpg" alt="Adrian Adams" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is looking for visionary leaders in the business landscape.
The nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking volunteers for its Oasis Resource Center.
