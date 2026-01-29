Valladares Joins Call to Convene Emergency Special Session on Refinery Closures

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares joined her Republican colleagues in the California State Senate in sending a letter urging Governor Gavin Newsom to immediately convene a special session of the Legislature to address the fallout from the impending closure of Valero’s Benicia refinery, scheduled for April.

This marks the second major refinery shutdown in California in the past six months.

Valero’s Benicia refinery is one of the largest in Northern California, accounting for nearly 10 percent of the state’s total refining capacity. Combined with the recently shuttered Phillips 66 refinery in Los Angeles, these two facilities produced roughly 20 percent of California’s gasoline supply. Their closures will further tighten fuel markets, disrupt supply chains, and push prices even higher as the state becomes increasingly reliant on imported fuel and alternative sources to meet demand, according to the letter to the governor.

“If the Governor fails to act, Californians could soon be facing $8-per-gallon gas. That cost won’t stop at the pump, it will ripple through the economy, raising the price of food, goods, and services,” Valladares said.

Phillips 66 cited long-term sustainability concerns and unfavorable market dynamics as reasons for closing its Los Angeles refinery. Valero has pointed to mounting regulatory pressures and an increasingly challenging operating environment.

Click here to see the letter that Sen Valladares and her colleagues sent to Governor Newsom today.

