Today in
S.C.V. History
January 28
1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Leaving Death Valley
Valladares Joins Call to Convene Emergency Special Session on Refinery Closures
| Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026
Water drop
Valero's Benicia Refinery


Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares joined her Republican colleagues in the California State Senate in sending a letter urging Governor Gavin Newsom to immediately convene a special session of the Legislature to address the fallout from the impending closure of Valero’s Benicia refinery, scheduled for April.

This marks the second major refinery shutdown in California in the past six months.

Valero’s Benicia refinery is one of the largest in Northern California, accounting for nearly 10 percent of the state’s total refining capacity. Combined with the recently shuttered Phillips 66 refinery in Los Angeles, these two facilities produced roughly 20 percent of California’s gasoline supply. Their closures will further tighten fuel markets, disrupt supply chains, and push prices even higher as the state becomes increasingly reliant on imported fuel and alternative sources to meet demand, according to the letter to the governor.

“If the Governor fails to act, Californians could soon be facing $8-per-gallon gas. That cost won’t stop at the pump, it will ripple through the economy, raising the price of food, goods, and services,” Valladares said.

Phillips 66 cited long-term sustainability concerns and unfavorable market dynamics as reasons for closing its Los Angeles refinery. Valero has pointed to mounting regulatory pressures and an increasingly challenging operating environment.

Click here to see the letter that Sen Valladares and her colleagues sent to Governor Newsom today.
Shiavo Co-Authored Bill Passes to Protect Veterans from Predatory Practices
Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026
Shiavo Co-Authored Bill Passes to Protect Veterans from Predatory Practices
The Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act (SB 694), co-authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Shiavo (D-CA 40) has passed the California State Senate and is now headed to the Governor’s desk for his signature. 
SCV Food Pantry Set to Reopen After Unexpected Closure
Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026
SCV Food Pantry Set to Reopen After Unexpected Closure
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry in Newhall is expected to reopen today, Wednesday, Jan. 28 after its unexpected closure on Monday, Jan. 26, according SCV Food Pantry Board Chair Andrew Taban.
Valladares Joins Call to Convene Emergency Special Session on Refinery Closures
 Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares joined her Republican colleagues in the California State Senate in sending a letter urging Governor Gavin Newsom to immediately convene a special session of the Legislature to address the fallout from the impending closure of Valero’s Benicia refinery, scheduled for April.
Feb. 2-5: SCV Water Schedules Multiple Meetings Across Different Committees
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold several meetings over a four day period starting with a special board meeting on Feb.2. 
Shiavo Co-Authored Bill Passes to Protect Veterans from Predatory Practices
The Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act (SB 694), co-authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Shiavo (D-CA 40) has passed the California State Senate and is now headed to the Governor’s desk for his signature. 
College of the Canyon Offering VITA for Free Tax Preparation Services
College of the Canyons will offer free income tax preparation services through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for eligible individuals during the 2026 tax filing season.
Feb. 12-28: Celebrate Lunar New Year Across 59 L.A. County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will host Lunar New Year 2026 celebrations from Feb. 12 through Feb. 28 at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.
Valencia High Student is Music Center Spotlight Semifinalist
 The Music Center has announced that 71 outstanding high school school students, including Brooklyn Covington from Valencia High School, have advanced as semifinalists in The Music Center’s 38th annual Spotlight program.
‘Zombie Viruses’ Make Great Science Fiction but Aren’t a Threat from Thawing Permafrost, CSUN Prof Says
As a changing climate continues to warm the planet and thaws ancient permafrost, some people are concerned that long-dormant pathogens, or “zombie viruses,” could emerge from the newly thawed ground, unleashing new epidemics or pandemics on the world.
SCV Food Pantry Set to Reopen After Unexpected Closure
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry in Newhall is expected to reopen today, Wednesday, Jan. 28 after its unexpected closure on Monday, Jan. 26, according SCV Food Pantry Board Chair Andrew Taban.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 28)
<strong>1850</strong> - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/wheat-49ers.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/wheat-49ers.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/manly_leavingdeathvalley.jpg" alt="Leaving Death Valley" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
WCHA Endorses American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule
The California Department of Public Health, in coordination with its partners in the West Coast Health Alliance, endorses the 2026 American Academy of Pediatri Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.
Amber Feldman Selected as 2026/27 Hart District Teacher of the Year
Amber Feldman, a Saugus High School social studies teacher, has been selected as the 2026/27 William S. Hart Union School District Teacher of the Year.
WiSH Webinars Spotlight Athletic Recruiting, Performing Arts, Finances
The William S. Hart Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
March 12: SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosts 41st Annual ‘All School Dance’
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will host the 41st Annual “All Schools Dance” on Thursday, March 12, 5-9 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Feb. 3: Meditation Garden Ribbon Cutting at Duane R. Harte Park
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Meditation Garden at Duane R. Harte Park, 26401 Riverrock Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m.
Jan. 30-31: The Master’s University Opera Presents ‘Dido and Aeneas’
The Master’s University Opera presents "Dido and Aeneas" Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on stage at The Master’s University Music Recital Hall, 24728 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley Wins Regional ‘Spirit of Relay’ Awards
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society, was recently honored with several “Spirit of Relay” Awards for the Western Region which includes California, Arizona, Hawaii and Guam.
Applications Open for Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced that applications are now open for the 2026 Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award.
Lady Mustangs Trounce BenU for Fifth Straight Win
The Master's University Lady Mustangs basketball team got its fifth GSAC win in as many tries on Saturday, Jan. 24 with a 67-53 win over Benedictine Mesa in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Sweep Long Island in Men’s Volleyball
The Master's University men's volleyball team swept the Long Island University Sharks in Friday night's (Jan. 23) matchup in The MacArthur Center.
Cougs Drop Season-Opening Series vs. Saddleback College
College of the Canyons baseball lost both games of its home-and-away series vs. Saddleback College as the Cougars and Bobcats continued a now five-year-old tradition of playing on opening day.
Canyons Wins Second Straight 54-52 Over Santa Monica
For the second time in as many games College of the Canyons sophomore Vivianna Alvarado scored in the final seconds to secure a conference victory for the women's basketball team, this time pushing the Cougars past Santa Monica College 54-52 on Saturday night, Jan. 24.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 27)
<strong>1970 - </strong>Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/aa5001.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/aa5001.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/aa5003t.jpg" alt="Adrian Adams" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
SCVEDC Seeks Candidates for Vice President of Business Development
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is looking for visionary leaders in the business landscape.
Finally Family Homes Seeking Volunteers for Oasis Resource Center
The nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking volunteers for its Oasis Resource Center.
