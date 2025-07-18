header image

July 18
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
Valladares Joins Coalition Opposed to Charter School Bill
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
Valadares charter schools

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced that she has joined a coalition of lawmakers and concerned parents to urge the rejection of AB 84, which would require increased oversight of charter schools.

The bill could reduce funding to non-classroom based charter schools and impose restrictions that would make it harder for those schools to operate.

Valladares and the anti-AB 84 coalition appeared at a press conference on Wednesday, July 16, at the State Capitol in advance of a Senate Education Committee hearing.

“Charter schools meet students where they are, and they especially matter for students with disabilities, foster youth, minority students, and families without access to expensive tutors or private schools,” said Valladares. “These are the kids who need more choices, not fewer.”

Flex-based charters serve nearly 100,000 students across 56 of California’s 58 counties. These schools are 58% socioeconomically disadvantaged, 7% English learners and 15% students with disabilities.

AB 84 is a bill authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) that is focused on increasing financial oversight and accountability for charter schools, particularly non-classroom-based ones.

The bill is in response to high-profile fraud cases in which charter schools inappropriately collected hundreds of millions of public dollars.

Among schools associated with inflating enrollment records to collect state dollars are A3 Education and Highlands Community Charter and Technical Schools.

AB 84 proposes several measures, including increased oversight fees for charter authorizers, enhanced financial audits, and the creation of a statewide Education Inspector General. The bill also addresses data systems, school accountability and background checks for contractors.

Valladares ans the coalition expressed support for SB 414 as an alternative bill to provide oversight for charter schools. Supporters said th bill would provide similar oversight with less government overreach.

“These schools aren’t just another choice; they are lifelines for students who often slip through the cracks in conventional education systems. In my own community, charter schools have been a life-changing option for pregnant teens, foster youth and many first generation high school graduates. I will never give up fighting to expand education opportunities for all of California students,” said Valladares
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Flags to Fly at Half‑Staff After LASD Training Center Tragedy
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced on Friday, July 18 that all Los Angeles County facilities will lower their flags to half‑staff immediately in honor of the three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies who lost their lives in the explosion at the Biscailuz Training Center in East Los Angeles.
County Flags to Fly at Half‑Staff After LASD Training Center Tragedy
Three LASD Deputies Killed in Explosion at Facility in East Los Angeles
On Friday, July 18, shortly after 7:30 a.m., an explosion occurred at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Biscailuz Training Facility located in the 1000 block of North Eastern Avenue in East Los Angeles. Three LASD deputies died in the blast.
Three LASD Deputies Killed in Explosion at Facility in East Los Angeles
Legacy | Birth of a City with Councilman Carl Boyer III
This episode of SCVTV's Legacy series was taped in 2002. Leon Worden of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society speaks with Carl Boyer III, the first chairman of the city of Santa Clarita Formation Committee in 1986. Boyer discusses the effort to form a city and the challenges of setting it up.
Legacy | Birth of a City with Councilman Carl Boyer III
Zonta Club of SCV Holds Annual Scholarship Awards Celebration
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley awarded $16,000 in scholarships and awards at its annual Awards Celebration, held at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons.
Zonta Club of SCV Holds Annual Scholarship Awards Celebration
COC Board Commits to Build Advanced Technology Center on Valencia Campus
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees took the next steps to move forward with developing the College of the Canyons Advanced Technology Center at its regular board meeting held on Wednesday, July 16.
COC Board Commits to Build Advanced Technology Center on Valencia Campus
Golden Oak Adult School Fall Semester Registration Now Open
Golden Oak Adult School announced that its fall 2025 semester will begin on Monday, Aug. 18, and online registration is now open for a wide array of courses designed to support career advancement, personal enrichment and academic achievement.
Golden Oak Adult School Fall Semester Registration Now Open
Get Rid of Bulky Items for Free
Green Santa Clarita wants to remind you that, if you have bulky trash items, such as furniture, appliances, tree branches, scrap wood, sod and tires, you can dispose of them for free either by pickup or drop-off, whether your residence is single-family of multi-family.
Get Rid of Bulky Items for Free
Volunteer Hub: Summer Volunteer Opportunities
The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is a one-stop shop for promoting volunteerism in the community. It connects local non-profits and volunteers who want to offer their time, skills and talents to a good cause.
Volunteer Hub: Summer Volunteer Opportunities
July 21-25: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions
Caltrans has announced that daytime lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway, starting Monday, July 21, for pavement rehabilitation.
July 21-25: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions
July 27: ‘Books & Hikes’ at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates in collaboration with Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will host "Books & Hikes," to discuss Amy Tan's "The Backyard Bird Chronicles," 8 a.m. Sunday, July 27 at the Acorn Amphitheater.
July 27: ‘Books & Hikes’ at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
July 19: Summer Nights Party at the Paseo Club
The Paseo Club will host its Summer Nights Party, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, July 19.
July 19: Summer Nights Party at the Paseo Club
Schiavo’s Legislation Moves Forward in the State Senate
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) has announced that more than a dozen bills from her 2025 legislative package are advancing through the State Senate.
Schiavo’s Legislation Moves Forward in the State Senate
Aug. 9: Back to School Bash at Valencia Town Center
Valencia Town Center will host its Back to School Bash, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at the lower level of the mall near H&M.
Aug. 9: Back to School Bash at Valencia Town Center
Fall Interns Sought for Whitesides’ California, Washington D.C. Offices
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, is now recruiting for fall interns to serve in his Washington, D.C. and California offices. Whitesides represents the CA-27th Congressional District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Fall Interns Sought for Whitesides’ California, Washington D.C. Offices
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Begins to Enforce ‘No Touch’ Phone Law
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced that California's "No Touch" Phone Law is officially in effect.
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Begins to Enforce ‘No Touch’ Phone Law
Marsha McLean | Old Town Newhall SENSES Block Party
There is nothing quite like a Thursday evening in Old Town Newhall. As the sun sets, Main Street comes alive with twinkling lights stretching overhead, lively music filling the air, along with laughter and conversations flowing amongst families and friends.
Marsha McLean | Old Town Newhall SENSES Block Party
July 26: Summer Reading Finale
Join the Santa Clarita Public Library for the Summer Reading Finale on Friday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Branch. Celebrate a summer of reading and adventure with live performers, music, crafts, story time and more.
July 26: Summer Reading Finale
July 20: Castaic Animal Shelter Ice Cream Social, Pet Adoption Event
The Friends of Castaic Animal Shelter invite the Santa Clarita Valley to an Ice Cream Social and Pet Adoption event 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 20 at Pet Supplies Plus.
July 20: Castaic Animal Shelter Ice Cream Social, Pet Adoption Event
Ocean Water Use Warning for July 16
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning for July 16
Aug 7: SCV Chamber Announces Black Business Month Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its third annual Black Business Month Celebration, honoring the achievements and impact of Black entrepreneurs in the Santa Clarita Valley community will take place Thursday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the California Institute of the Arts.
Aug 7: SCV Chamber Announces Black Business Month Celebration
July 22: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, July 22, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
July 22: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
SCVNews.com