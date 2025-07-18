Valladares Joins Coalition Opposed to Charter School Bill

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced that she has joined a coalition of lawmakers and concerned parents to urge the rejection of AB 84, which would require increased oversight of charter schools.

The bill could reduce funding to non-classroom based charter schools and impose restrictions that would make it harder for those schools to operate.

Valladares and the anti-AB 84 coalition appeared at a press conference on Wednesday, July 16, at the State Capitol in advance of a Senate Education Committee hearing.

“Charter schools meet students where they are, and they especially matter for students with disabilities, foster youth, minority students, and families without access to expensive tutors or private schools,” said Valladares. “These are the kids who need more choices, not fewer.”

Flex-based charters serve nearly 100,000 students across 56 of California’s 58 counties. These schools are 58% socioeconomically disadvantaged, 7% English learners and 15% students with disabilities.

AB 84 is a bill authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) that is focused on increasing financial oversight and accountability for charter schools, particularly non-classroom-based ones.

The bill is in response to high-profile fraud cases in which charter schools inappropriately collected hundreds of millions of public dollars.

Among schools associated with inflating enrollment records to collect state dollars are A3 Education and Highlands Community Charter and Technical Schools.

AB 84 proposes several measures, including increased oversight fees for charter authorizers, enhanced financial audits, and the creation of a statewide Education Inspector General. The bill also addresses data systems, school accountability and background checks for contractors.

Valladares ans the coalition expressed support for SB 414 as an alternative bill to provide oversight for charter schools. Supporters said th bill would provide similar oversight with less government overreach.

“These schools aren’t just another choice; they are lifelines for students who often slip through the cracks in conventional education systems. In my own community, charter schools have been a life-changing option for pregnant teens, foster youth and many first generation high school graduates. I will never give up fighting to expand education opportunities for all of California students,” said Valladares

