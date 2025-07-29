Valladares to Host Grand Openings for Two New District Offices

California State Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) will host two grand opening celebrations to mark the launch of two new district offices in Santa Clarita and Lancaster.

These events will offer community members the chance to tour the new offices, meet Valladares and staff and learn more about the services available through the district offices.

“My team and I are here for one reason, to serve our community,” said Senator Valladares. “There’s no more important place for us to be than right here, working alongside the people I represent. I’m thrilled to celebrate the opening of our new district offices and expand the ways we can help make government work better for everyone.”

Senate District 23 Office Grand Openings

Monday, Aug. 4

Lancaster Office Grand Opening

5:30-7 p.m.

42505 10th Street West, Ste 109

Lancaster, CA 93534

Tuesday, Aug. 5

Santa Clarita Office Grand Opening

5:30-7 p.m.

25060 W. Avenue Stanford, Ste 130

Valencia, CA 91355

Valladares represents the 23rd Senate District, serving communities in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Antelope Valley and the Victor Valley.

