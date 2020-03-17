[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Vallarta Markets Open 7-8 AM for Seniors, Special Needs Only
Monday, Mar 16, 2020

All Vallarta Supermarkets will open one hour early beginning Wednesday for seniors 65 and older, pregnant women and people with disabilities. The special hours are 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

For the rest of the general public, Vallarta markets are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The early closure time will accommodate restocking items that are in high demand.

In Santa Clarita, Vallarta Supermarkets are located at 23449 Lyons Avenue in Newhall and 18571 Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

 
03-16-2020 Vallarta Markets Open 7-8 AM for Seniors, Special Needs Only
03-16-2020 McDonald’s Urges Franchisees to Switch to Drive-Thru
03-16-2020 Amazon to Hire 100,000 to Meet Online Buying Surge
03-16-2020 Worst of the Worst: COVID-19 Brings Stock Market to Another Benchmark
03-16-2020 SoCal Utilities Suspend Late Fees, Disconnections
