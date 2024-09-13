Vallarta Supermarkets Adds New Locations

Vallarta Supermarkets Inc., headquartered in Santa Clarita, is continuing to expand within California. In June the company opened a store in Watsonville and additional stores are in the planning stage.

Two locations in Modesto are targeted to house Vallarta Supermarkets. The company plans to open the Pelandale Avenue store by the end of 2024. The Century Center store, a former Raley’s in East Modesto, which will be the bigger of the two, has a projected opening date of spring 2025.

The company has also signed a lease to open a new store in Ceres, Calif. by the summer of 2026. The company has signed a lease for 60,585 square feet of space in a building that previously housed a WalMart that relocated after construction of a new Super WalMart in the city. Ceres, with a population of nearly 50,000, is located in the San Joaquin Valley along State Route 99, south of Modesto and north of Turlock in Stanislaus County.

Founded in 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets Inc., began as a single Van Nuys meat market founded by Mexican immigrant sons and caters to the Latino population. It currently has 56 stores in California.

Vallarta Supermarkets are also known for community involvement and in 2022 awarded $240,000 in higher education scholarships for full-time and part-time employees and their dependents. The grocery chain is also a supporter of the Children’s Miracle Network, Aisles of Smiles, the Muscular Dystrophy Association and a variety of nonprofit causes through its Gonzalez Family Foundation.

For more information visit https://vallartasupermarkets.com.

