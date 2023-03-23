Vallarta Supermarkets to Move Corporate HQ to SCV

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced that California-based Vallarta Supermarkets will relocate its corporate headquarters from Pacoima to the Santa Clarita Valley in late 2023.

Vallarta Supermarkets has purchased a three-building campus at 28470 – 28490 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita. The three buildings that make up the Valencia Corporate Plaza encompass 195,387 square-feet of office space. This campus is bordered by Advanced Bionics (HQ), Donaldson, Southern California Edison and several other small businesses and manufacturers in the Valencia Industrial Center.

Previously based in in Sylmar, Vallarta will add approximately 220 jobs to the SCV economy. These jobs are anticipated to generate approximately $100 million in annual economic output, including $750,000 in local city and county annual tax revenue.

“We are pleased to welcome Vallarta to the SCV business community. Vallarta Supermarkets joins other leading companies whose headquarters are based in the SCV, including Sunkist, Princess Cruises and Logix Federal Credit Union,” said Holly Schroeder, President & CEO of SCVEDC.

Vallarta Supermarkets has over 50 locations throughout California, two of which are in the SCV, making it one of the largest Latino-owned supermarket chains in the state.

“The Santa Clarita Valley is a prime location for Vallarta to execute its growth plans. The business friendly nature of the community will contribute to our continued success,” said Andrew Lewis, Vice President of Marketing for Vallarta Supermarkets.

The property transaction was arranged by Cesar Gonzales of Equity Union Commercial, representing

Vallarta Supermarkets, with Craig Peters and Richard Ramirez of CBRE, representing the seller.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...