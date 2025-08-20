Valley Industry Association Announces 2025 VIA BASH Award Nominees

The Valley Industry Association (VIA) is proud to announce the nominees for the 2025 VIA BASH Awards.

These prestigious honors celebrate outstanding contributions to both the organization and the Santa Clarita Valley business community. This year, three distinct awards will be presented: two exclusive to VIA members, and a third, the Community Impact Award, open to the broader Santa Clarita Valley community.

Award Categories and Nominees:

Connie Worden-Roberts Volunteer of the Year Award

This individual will be a member of the Valley Industry Association who has demonstrated strong support and made major volunteer contributions to the organization through committee involvement or chairmanship, member recruitment, fundraising, and/or the creation of increased visibility for the organization.

Nominees:

-Mark Shramek

-Ricki Macken-Chilvers

-Sue Tweddell

-Kim Thomson

-Kari McCoy

VIA Business of the Year Award

This Valley Industry Association member business will have demonstrated consistent support not only for the organization, but to the business community and the Santa Clarita Valley as a whole.

Nominees:

-360 Suites SCV

-Valencia Town Center

-Fivepoint

-Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

-SCV Elite Magazine

VIA Community Impact Award

This exclusive award will recognize a SCV based business or individual for their high-level community service and inspirational contributions to business and the community of the Santa Clarita Valley

Nominees:

-Bridge to Home

-Nicole Feast-Williams

-JCI Santa Clarita

-Shawna Mann

-Mike Lebecki

-SCV Food Pantry

Celebrate with Us:

Winners will be announced at the 2025 VIA BASH: The Mad Hatter’s Ball, taking place on Friday, Oct. 24, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Join us for an evening of celebration, recognition, and community spirit. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at www.via.org/via-bash

