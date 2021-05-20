header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
56°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 20
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
Valley Industry Association Hosts 4th Annual State Of The State With Wilk And Valladares
| Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The Valley Industry Association is inviting residents to join their Fourth annual State of the State program, with state senator Scott Wilk and assemblywoman Suzette Valladares.

This year’s program will be moderated by Ed Masterson of SOS Entertainment and VIA’s vice chair of workforce development.

The Program will take place Jun 25 at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Valencia and is expected to go from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Questions for either guest maybe submitted in advance to kathy@via.org.

Tickets to the event will cost $50 and will include lunch. To RSVP for the event check out VIA’s calendar on their website. Due to current protocols space is limited according to event organizers.

For more information contact Kathy Norris at (661) 373 -5075 or email kathy@via.org.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
05-19-2021 Valley Industry Association Hosts 4th Annual State Of The State With Wilk And Valladares
05-18-2021 Logix’s Nonprofit Foundation Shares $100,000 with Local Charities
05-14-2021 Chamber Urges SCV to Support Newsom’s Aid to Small Businesses
05-13-2021 SCV Median Home Price $795,000 Hits Record
05-13-2021 May 19, May 20: Tommy’s Boats Grill & Chill Hiring Event
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
Puppy Mills: Buyer Beware | Marcia Mayeda
Thirty years ago, I led an animal shelter in Topeka, Kansas and we were often called upon to assist when authorities raided illegal and inhumane puppy mills.
Puppy Mills: Buyer Beware | Marcia Mayeda
City Unveils Newest Art Exhibit “Color Is Your World”
Promoting vibrant colors, abstract illusions, and scenes of serenity, the city of Santa Clarita has revealed the latest art exhibit, "Color is Your World".
City Unveils Newest Art Exhibit “Color Is Your World”
Valley Industry Association Hosts 4th Annual State Of The State With Wilk And Valladares
The Valley Industry Association is inviting residents to join their Fourth annual State of the State program, with state senator Scott Wilk and assemblywoman Suzette Valladares. 
Valley Industry Association Hosts 4th Annual State Of The State With Wilk And Valladares
Logix Donates $20,000 To Local Animal Charities
For the conclusion of it's latest Paying with a Purpose campaign, Logix federal credit union has raised $20,000 to benefit five local nonprofits that work to build the connection between people and their animal companions. 
Logix Donates $20,000 To Local Animal Charities
SCV Zonta Club Honors Carmen Sarro Award Winner
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley honored the latest winner of the Carmen Sarro award during their 36th annual Women in Service celebration last Saturday. 
SCV Zonta Club Honors Carmen Sarro Award Winner
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Rolls Out Mobile Vaccination Units; SCV Cases Total 27,860
Public Health is connecting businesses and workplaces needing vaccinations to County mobile units and vaccination partners throughout the community.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Rolls Out Mobile Vaccination Units; SCV Cases Total 27,860
CA DMV Makes REAL ID Easier To Obtain
The California DMV have announced REAL ID applicants will require one less document to provide during the application process. 
CA DMV Makes REAL ID Easier To Obtain
Castaic Lake Holds LASD Active Shooter Training
In an elaborate drill held on the banks of Castaic Lake on Tuesday, approximately 100 men and women of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department participated in an active shooter training, honing their skills to not only be physically ready for that type of situation, but mentally, as well.  
Castaic Lake Holds LASD Active Shooter Training
SCV Water Asks For Public Input On Identifying, Prepping For Natural Disasters
SCV Water is asking for the community's input on how to address potential natural disasters like droughts, earthquakes and wildfires that could affect the service area.
SCV Water Asks For Public Input On Identifying, Prepping For Natural Disasters
Hart District To “Discuss Potential Course Of Action” Regarding Mascot
The William S. Hart Union High School District is set to discuss the Hart High School Indian mascot once again during its Wednesday night governing board meeting, but this time with the intention to discuss their potential plans or solutions to the issue.
Hart District To “Discuss Potential Course Of Action” Regarding Mascot
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Accept $3M Children’s Mental Health Grant
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Holly Mitchell that will allow the Department of Mental Health to accept a $2.9 million grant from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority to develop 12 Crisis Stabilization Unit beds for children at the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Child and Family Wellbeing Center.
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Accept $3M Children’s Mental Health Grant
SCV Resident Nominated for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year
The Greater Los Angeles Region of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is pleased to announce that Jamie Alamillo from the Santa Clarita Valley has been nominated as a candidate for LLS’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year.
SCV Resident Nominated for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year
Logix’s Nonprofit Foundation Shares $100,000 with Local Charities
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday that its nonprofit foundation, Logix Community Stars, distributed $100,000 this month to four local nonprofit organizations, including Circle of Hope in Santa Clarita.
Logix’s Nonprofit Foundation Shares $100,000 with Local Charities
Dorsey Pleads No Contest to Killing Estranged Wife
The estranged husband accused of killing Michelle Dorsey, 39, in her Saugus home pleaded no contest to five felony charges Monday.
Dorsey Pleads No Contest to Killing Estranged Wife
Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Back Before Planning Commission
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Tuesday, May 18, at 6:00 p.m.
Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Back Before Planning Commission
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Continue Making Progress; SCV Cases Total 27,860
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths and 159 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,860 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Continue Making Progress; SCV Cases Total 27,860
Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen
The Lancaster man who pleaded guilty last month to the 2016 murder of Sgt. Steven Owen was sentenced to life without parole on Monday.
Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen
SCV Sheriff’s Station Honors Fallen Officers at Memorial Torch Relay
While the COVID-19 pandemic halted plans for a relay run, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies still gathered Thursday at Jake Kuredjian Park in Stevenson Ranch to honor fallen officers with a Memorial Torch Run.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Honors Fallen Officers at Memorial Torch Relay
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
SCV Helping Organizations Mark National Foster Care Month
May is National Foster Care Month, a time to acknowledge the families and professionals who help children and youth in foster care each day.
SCV Helping Organizations Mark National Foster Care Month
Attorney General Announces Task Force to Combat COVID-19 Fraud
U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced the establishment of the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force on Monday, May 17, to enhance enforcement efforts against COVID-19 related fraud.
Attorney General Announces Task Force to Combat COVID-19 Fraud
Families to Receive Child Tax Credits Starting July 15
Funds will start flowing to millions of kids and their families beginning July 15 courtesy of the newly expanded Child Tax Credit, the White House announced Monday.
Families to Receive Child Tax Credits Starting July 15
%d bloggers like this: