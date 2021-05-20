Valley Industry Association Hosts 4th Annual State Of The State With Wilk And Valladares

The Valley Industry Association is inviting residents to join their Fourth annual State of the State program, with state senator Scott Wilk and assemblywoman Suzette Valladares.

This year’s program will be moderated by Ed Masterson of SOS Entertainment and VIA’s vice chair of workforce development.

The Program will take place Jun 25 at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Valencia and is expected to go from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Questions for either guest maybe submitted in advance to kathy@via.org.

Tickets to the event will cost $50 and will include lunch. To RSVP for the event check out VIA’s calendar on their website. Due to current protocols space is limited according to event organizers.

For more information contact Kathy Norris at (661) 373 -5075 or email kathy@via.org.

