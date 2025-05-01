Van Groningen Named AVCA NAIA Player of the Year

|
The mission, should you choose to accept it, is to dive into the world of espionage at Spy Games, a secret-agent-themed SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, May 15 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
This is the last chance to purchase tickets and sponsorships for this year's Silver Spur celebration, which will honor Marlee Lauffer with the 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of College of the Canyons and her philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
The city of Santa Clarita has long been a community that provides joy and comfort for our residents. That includes ensuring that individuals of all abilities have the opportunity to thrive, connect and reach their full potential.
Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host "Books & Hikes," a monthly interactive book club, 9-11 a.m., Sunday May 18.
The city of Santa Clarita Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel will hold a public meeting Thursday, May 8, at 5 p.m.
As Memorial Day approaches, nothing makes me prouder than to see the Hometown Heroes banners begin to pop up along our city streets.
Mental Health Hook Up will host "Stop the Stigma," a community event dedicated to raising awareness and support for mental health, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus.
The Master's University men's volleyball team got 20 kills from the AVCA NAIA Player of the Year Braden Van Groningen to defeat the No. 9-seed Mount Mercy (IA) Mustangs in the Tuesday, April 29 opening match of the 2025 NAIA Men's Volleyball National Championship.
The Master's University baseball team came close but fell short of moving on to the GSAC championship game, losing to the Hope International Royals 5-2 Tuesday night, April 29.
The American Volleyball Coaches Association has named The Master's University's Braden Van Groningen as the NAIA Player of the Year.
1927:
First major competition, second annual rodeo, at new Baker Ranch arena (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000
]
The Santa Clarita Community College District and the College of the Canyons Foundation has announced the appointment of Monica Lee “ML” Copeland, MFA, CFRE, to the post of Chief Development Officer.
The City of Santa Clarita invites the community to FestAbility, presented by UCLA Health, on Sunday, May 4, from 12 to 3 p.m. at West Creek Park (24247 Village Circle Drive).
The Justice, Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD) celebrated the graduation of 26 new organizations today from its Incubation Academy.
The southbound I-5 Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp in Santa Clarita will temporarily close for 30 days to allow construction crews for the I-5 North County Enhancements Project to upgrade pavement, install new guardrails and perform utility work.
The sun affects every aspect of Earth and, by default, every aspect of human life. As the Earth continues to experience drastic shifts to its climate, more research has arisen to explain the sun’s role in all of this.
SCV Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, May 6.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, May 6 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
Kevin Shorten has been appointed Vice President and Chief Information and Technology Officer of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
1973
Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House
]
College of the Canyons Men's Golf claimed its 14th straight Western State Conference Championship at Crystalaire Country Club on Monday, with sophomore Ethan Posthumus also winning the conference's individual championship and three Cougars earning All-WSC accolades.
As a family artist collective based in Boyle Heights, Kalli Arte Collective expresses emotion through various forms of artwork.
The LEAP Children's Museum has announced its second annual pop-up event, running every Friday (except July 4), Saturday and Sunday from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, July 6, at the Valencia Town Center Patios, across from The Children’s Place near the playground.
Los Angeles County’s first responders have released"Resilience," a new documentary spotlighting the heroic actions of first responders who risked their lives battling the Eaton and Palisades Fires.
