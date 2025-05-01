Van Groningen Named AVCA NAIA Player of the Year

The American Volleyball Coaches Association has named The Master’s University’s Braden Van Groningen as the NAIA Player of the Year.

A senior from Ripon, Calif., Van Groningen led The Master’s with 301 kills (3.96/set) this past season, a .429 hitting percentage, collected 30 blocks and added 18 service aces.

“Braden has been the backbone of our team all season and this honor is incredibly well deserved,” said TMU Head Coach Jared Goldberg . “His impact goes far beyond the stat sheet. He sets the tone with his work ethic, leadership and consistency. To be named National Player of the Year is a reflection of the way he’s elevated not only his own game, but the entire program.”

Van Groningen’s 3.96 kills per set rank him No. 9 in the country.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be honored with this award,” Van Groningen said. “This recognition is truly a reflection of the continual effort and support of my teammates and coaches. It’s a great way to cap off my college career, but now the focus shifts to finishing strong this week in Iowa.”

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...