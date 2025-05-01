header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 1
1927: First major competition, second annual rodeo, at new Baker Ranch arena (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000 [story]
1927 Baker Ranch Rodeo
Van Groningen Named AVCA NAIA Player of the Year
| Thursday, May 1, 2025

The American Volleyball Coaches Association has named The Master’s University’s Braden Van Groningen as the NAIA Player of the Year.

A senior from Ripon, Calif., Van Groningen led The Master’s with 301 kills (3.96/set) this past season, a .429 hitting percentage, collected 30 blocks and added 18 service aces.

“Braden has been the backbone of our team all season and this honor is incredibly well deserved,” said TMU Head Coach Jared Goldberg. “His impact goes far beyond the stat sheet. He sets the tone with his work ethic, leadership and consistency. To be named National Player of the Year is a reflection of the way he’s elevated not only his own game, but the entire program.”

Van Groningen’s 3.96 kills per set rank him No. 9 in the country.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be honored with this award,” Van Groningen said. “This recognition is truly a reflection of the continual effort and support of my teammates and coaches. It’s a great way to cap off my college career, but now the focus shifts to finishing strong this week in Iowa.”

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

May 1: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets

May 1: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Cedarcreek Elementary, 27792 Camp Plenty Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351 in the Edible Garden Flex Classroom (Science Lab).
FULL STORY...

April 30: SUSD Public Hearing on Options for Santa Clarita Elementary

April 30: SUSD Public Hearing on Options for Santa Clarita Elementary
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold a public hearing on recommendations for the now closed Santa Clarita Elementary School on Wednesday, April 30
FULL STORY...

April 26: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting

April 26: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Saturday, April 26, beginning at 1 p.m.
FULL STORY...

West Ranch High Student Wins Spotlight Performing Arts Grand Prize

West Ranch High Student Wins Spotlight Performing Arts Grand Prize
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
The Music Center has announced 14 rising stars from across Southern California as the Grand Prize winners in its 37th Annual Spotlight program. Elina Ghosh, 15,  a 10th-grade student from West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch has been named a Grand Prize winner in Non-Classical Voice.
FULL STORY...

May 2: 40th Annual All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain

May 2: 40th Annual All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station 40th Annual All Schools Dance will be held Friday, May 2, 7:30-11 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 15: SENSES ‘Spy Games’ Block Party
The mission, should you choose to accept it, is to dive into the world of espionage at Spy Games, a secret-agent-themed SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, May 15 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
May 15: SENSES ‘Spy Games’ Block Party
Last Chance to Reserve a Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration
This is the last chance to purchase tickets and sponsorships for this year's Silver Spur celebration, which will honor Marlee Lauffer with the 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of College of the Canyons and her philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Last Chance to Reserve a Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration
Marsha McLean | Celebrating Santa Clarita’s Special Needs Community at FestAbility
The city of Santa Clarita has long been a community that provides joy and comfort for our residents. That includes ensuring that individuals of all abilities have the opportunity to thrive, connect and reach their full potential.
Marsha McLean | Celebrating Santa Clarita’s Special Needs Community at FestAbility
May 18: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Books & Hikes’
Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host "Books & Hikes," a monthly interactive book club, 9-11 a.m., Sunday May 18.
May 18: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Books & Hikes’
May 8: Open Space Preservation District Public Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel will hold a public meeting Thursday, May 8, at 5 p.m.
May 8: Open Space Preservation District Public Meeting
Bill Miranda | Honoring Our Military This Memorial Day
As Memorial Day approaches, nothing makes me prouder than to see the Hometown Heroes banners begin to pop up along our city streets.
Bill Miranda | Honoring Our Military This Memorial Day
May 10: ‘Stop the Stigma’ Event at Henry Mayo Hospital
Mental Health Hook Up will host "Stop the Stigma," a community event dedicated to raising awareness and support for mental health, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus.
May 10: ‘Stop the Stigma’ Event at Henry Mayo Hospital
TMU Men’s Volleyball Opens National Championships with a Win
The Master's University men's volleyball team got 20 kills from the AVCA NAIA Player of the Year Braden Van Groningen to defeat the No. 9-seed Mount Mercy (IA) Mustangs in the Tuesday, April 29 opening match of the 2025 NAIA Men's Volleyball National Championship.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Opens National Championships with a Win
GSAC Title Run Ends with Loss to Royals
The Master's University baseball team came close but fell short of moving on to the GSAC championship game, losing to the Hope International Royals 5-2 Tuesday night, April 29.
GSAC Title Run Ends with Loss to Royals
Van Groningen Named AVCA NAIA Player of the Year
The American Volleyball Coaches Association has named The Master's University's Braden Van Groningen as the NAIA Player of the Year.
Van Groningen Named AVCA NAIA Player of the Year
Today in SCV History (May 1)
1927: First major competition, second annual rodeo, at new Baker Ranch arena (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000 [story]
1927 Baker Ranch Rodeo
College of the Canyons Appoints New Foundation Chief Development Officer
The Santa Clarita Community College District and the College of the Canyons Foundation has announced the appointment of Monica Lee “ML” Copeland, MFA, CFRE, to the post of Chief Development Officer.
College of the Canyons Appoints New Foundation Chief Development Officer
May 4: Celebrate Our Special Needs Community At FestAbility
The City of Santa Clarita invites the community to FestAbility, presented by UCLA Health, on Sunday, May 4, from 12 to 3 p.m. at West Creek Park (24247 Village Circle Drive).
May 4: Celebrate Our Special Needs Community At FestAbility
JCOD Celebrates Graduation of Incubation Academy’s Eighth Cohort
The Justice, Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD) celebrated the graduation of 26 new organizations today from its Incubation Academy.
JCOD Celebrates Graduation of Incubation Academy’s Eighth Cohort
SB I-5 Calgrove On-Ramp to Close for 30 Days for Safety Enhancements
The southbound I-5 Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp in Santa Clarita will temporarily close for 30 days to allow construction crews for the I-5 North County Enhancements Project to upgrade pavement, install new guardrails and perform utility work.
SB I-5 Calgrove On-Ramp to Close for 30 Days for Safety Enhancements
CSUN Student, Boulder Researcher Team Up on Project
The sun affects every aspect of Earth and, by default, every aspect of human life. As the Earth continues to experience drastic shifts to its climate, more research has arisen to explain the sun’s role in all of this. 
CSUN Student, Boulder Researcher Team Up on Project
May 6: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
SCV Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, May 6.
May 6: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
May 6: Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operation Planned For Bicycle Safety Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, May 6 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
May 6: Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operation Planned For Bicycle Safety Month
Kevin Shorten Joins Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Info, Tech Officer
Kevin Shorten has been appointed Vice President and Chief Information and Technology Officer of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Kevin Shorten Joins Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Info, Tech Officer
Today in SCV History (April 30)
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
Canyons Claims 14th Men’s Golf WSC Championship, Posthumus Takes Individual Title
College of the Canyons Men's Golf claimed its 14th straight Western State Conference Championship at Crystalaire Country Club on Monday, with sophomore Ethan Posthumus also winning the conference's individual championship and three Cougars earning All-WSC accolades.
Canyons Claims 14th Men’s Golf WSC Championship, Posthumus Takes Individual Title
May 3-22: ‘Our Sun Will Rise’ Art Exhibit at CSUN
As a family artist collective based in Boyle Heights, Kalli Arte Collective expresses emotion through various forms of artwork.
May 3-22: ‘Our Sun Will Rise’ Art Exhibit at CSUN
LEAP Children’s Museum Hosts Summer Pop-Up Event in Valencia
The LEAP Children's Museum has announced its second annual pop-up event, running every Friday (except July 4), Saturday and Sunday from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, July 6, at the Valencia Town Center Patios, across from The Children’s Place near the playground.
LEAP Children’s Museum Hosts Summer Pop-Up Event in Valencia
County First Responders Release L.A. Wildfire Documentary
Los Angeles County’s first responders have released"Resilience," a new documentary spotlighting the heroic actions of first responders who risked their lives battling the Eaton and Palisades Fires.
County First Responders Release L.A. Wildfire Documentary
SCVNews.com