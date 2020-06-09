Van Hook Appointed to County’s Education Sector Work Team

College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been appointed by the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Economic Resiliency Task Force to the Education Sector Work Team, which will focus on creating a framework for the reopening of colleges and universities in the County.

Dr. Van Hook was appointed to the 19-person team of education administrators by L.A. County Supervisor 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“I am honored to have been invited by the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors to create a plan for the safe reopening of our colleges and universities,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “I look forward to working alongside other innovative educational leaders who share my commitment to the success and safety of students, faculty, and the communities we serve. Besides ensuring that our students can continue and complete their courses of study, this work is essential to our focus on creating safe educational and training environments that will enable people who are unemployed or underemployed to obtain the skills they need so they can enter and move forward in the workforce.”

The Education Sector Work Team will report to the L.A. County Economic Resiliency Task Force their rationale for campus reopenings and make recommendations that prioritize safety and health precautions.

Besides the reopening of college campuses, the team also plans to focus on safety and health, disease prevention and response capability, as well as economic restoration.