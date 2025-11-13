header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 13
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Van Hook Files Lawsuit Against Santa Clarita Community College District
| Thursday, Nov 13, 2025
diannevanhook_KL-1-of-1-990x654

Dr. Dianne Van Hook, the pioneering Chancellor who led College of the Canyons for 36 years, has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Santa Clarita Community College District.

Van Hook was placed on administrative leave by the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees in July 2024 after weeks of closed-door sessions by the board. She announced her retirement less than two weeks later.

The board voted unanimously, 3-0, to place Van Hook on administrative leave. The three board members present were Edel Alonso, Joan MacGregor and Jerry Danielsen. Board member Sebastian Cazares was not present. The fifth seat on the college board was vacant after Chuck Lyon resigned in June 2024.

Van Nook was replaced by Interim President David Andrus, former president of the COC Academic Senate. The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees voted in September to place Andrus on paid administrative leave. Current Trustees Fred Arnold, Sharlene Johnson and Darlene Trevino, elected in November of 2024 after the ouster of Van Hook, voted in favor of the termination. Edel Alonso voted against and Carlos Guerrero abstained.

Dr. Jasmine Ruys, assistant superintendent/vice president of student services at COC, is the acting superintendent/president at College of the Canyons.

In October 2024, Van Hook filed wrongful termination and California Department of Fair Employment and Housing claims against the Santa Clarita Community College District.

During her nearly four-decade tenure, Van Hook transformed COC into a nationally recognized institution of higher learning, hiring over 1,000 employees, establishing hallmark programs such as the Academy of the Canyons, the University Center, the Culinary Institute and the Performing Arts Center.

Under her leadership, she created a college-going culture and a commitment to workforce development and partnerships with businesses. COC went from being know as “College of the Crayons” to one of California’s top community colleges recognized at the state and national levels, receiving six full accreditations and numerous commendations.

Van Hook also led many statewide organizations and was repeatedly honored for her service and excellence.

COC received clear audits for over 30 years. Van Hook was specifically chosen to lead numerous statewide initiatives to the benefit of students and the communities the college served.

During her 36-year tenure, the district successfully passed three bond measures to build out the Valencia campus and establish a campus in Canyon Country, navigate through six recessions, an earthquake, fires, the COVID pandemic and did so without ever eliminating a program, a service, or laying off any full-time staff during those 36 years.

The lawsuit alleges that Van Hook was forced to resign under threat of losing all her contract benefits, including her retirement and a set-aside for health benefits upon retirement, following her placement on “administrative leave.”

No substantive reasons were given to her for why she was being placed on “administrative leave” but comments were made during the public session of board meetings that the action was being taken because of the select anonymous results from a Campus Climate Survey.

Van Hook claims the then COC board used the survey against her despite the district knowing and admonishing that the Campus Climate Survey results were not to be used in any employment decision. The survey was conducted in the spring of 2024 and was open to all employees of the college. Results showed 81% of respondents said they felt welcome at the college and 19% did not.

The district’s writings to Van Hook failed to state the reasons for placing her on “administrative leave.” Those writings indicated there was no cause for the action and there was no basis for placing her on this “administrative leave,” a move Van Hook’s attorney claims was not only unlawful but executed without explanation or due process.

The legal action further alleges that at the time of her removal, Van Hook had a valid employment contract extending through the end of 2027.

That agreement stipulated that she could only be removed in accordance with California law. According to the lawsuit, the district violated this agreement by placing her on leave without cause, denying her access to due process protections, denying her the due process afforded to tenured faculty, breaching contract provisions, laws, administrative procedures, board policies, accreditation standards and standards for effective trusteeship.

The lawsuit details how, despite her record of exemplary service and consistent high-performance evaluations, Van Hook was placed on “administrative leave” without explanation, an opportunity to discuss the board’s contemplated action with the board before being placed on “administrative leave” and prevented from contesting their decision. Prior to even being officially notified, she was denied access to her office, locked out of her emails and monitored by security personnel and one of the trustees.

Van Hook was not allowed to inventory nor identify her personal belongings maintained in COC’s external storage facilities that were accumulated over 36 years.

The District has yet to forward her mail or email correspondence.

Van Hook was not treated like others who were previously subject to employment actions by the district. Aside from not knowing why this was happening, Van Hook was not given an exit interview nor given the courtesies afforded to someone in her position or any other employee leaving the district.

Former district employees were treated with more respect than Van Hook.

Her lawsuit also states the district failed to provide her complete personnel file within the timeframe required under California Labor Code, further violating her legal rights.

The lawsuit seeks over $3 million in damages for breach of contract, discrimination under the Fair Housing and Employment Act, lost compensation and benefits, emotional distress and attorney fees. It also alleges violations of her civil rights under the California Bane Act, the creation of a hostile work environment and failure to adhere to statutory due process.

Jeffrey Hacker, Partner at Adamski, Moroski, Madden, Cumberland and Green, LLP, who represents Dr. Van Hook, has issued the following statment:

“Typically, I do not like to comment on pending litigation. However, COC’s treatment of Dr. Van Hook was not only outrageous but unconscionable. They kicked her to the curb, without explanation or allowing her to know or question why. Dr. Van Hook was responsible for the Academy of the Canyons, the University Center, the Culinary Institute and the Performing Arts Center. Dr Van Hook earned the respect as one of, if not, the premier community college CEOs in California. She earned and deserved much better treatment from COC. We look forward to having her vindicated by a jury.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Van Hook Files Lawsuit Against Santa Clarita Community College District

Van Hook Files Lawsuit Against Santa Clarita Community College District
Thursday, Nov 13, 2025
Dr. Dianne Van Hook, the pioneering Chancellor who led College of the Canyons for 36 years, has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Santa Clarita Community College District.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Among Billboard’s 2025 Top Music Business Schools

CSUN Among Billboard’s 2025 Top Music Business Schools
Wednesday, Nov 12, 2025
California State University, Northridge has once again earned a place among the nation’s top music business programs, according to Billboard magazine. 
FULL STORY...

College of the Canyons Registration Open for Winter 2026 Session

College of the Canyons Registration Open for Winter 2026 Session
Wednesday, Nov 12, 2025
Students looking to get ahead can now register for College of the Canyons’ winter 2026 session, which features more than 340 class sections offered in a variety of learning formats.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 19: ‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers

Nov. 19: ‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
Wednesday, Nov 12, 2025
Dance, by nature, is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 12: COC Board to Meet on Superintendent/Pres. Timeline, Search Committee

Nov. 12: COC Board to Meet on Superintendent/Pres. Timeline, Search Committee
Tuesday, Nov 11, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a regular business meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12, beginning at 1:30 p.m. in closed session. The open public session will be held at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Van Hook Files Lawsuit Against Santa Clarita Community College District
Dr. Dianne Van Hook, the pioneering Chancellor who led College of the Canyons for 36 years, has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Santa Clarita Community College District.
Van Hook Files Lawsuit Against Santa Clarita Community College District
Nov.17-21: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions ramp closures and connector impacts from Nov. 17-21 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for paving and demolition work.
Nov.17-21: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Patsy Ayala | Lighting Up Main Street with Holiday Cheer
One of the most magical times of the year in Santa Clarita is when our community gathers in Old Town Newhall for the annual Light Up Main Street celebration.
Patsy Ayala | Lighting Up Main Street with Holiday Cheer
Rain or Shine, Come to Light Up Main Street
Despite Saturday’s forecast calling for up to two inches of rain, Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPak, will still illuminate Old Town Newhall from 4 – 8 p.m. Make sure to wear rain boots and bring an umbrella to enjoy the official kick off to the holiday season here in Santa Clarita.
Rain or Shine, Come to Light Up Main Street
Nov. 19: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Dignity Memorial
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for its last Business After Hours Mixer of the year, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. hosted by Dignity Memorial.
Nov. 19: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Dignity Memorial
California’s Methane Satellite Helps Stop 10 Large Leaks
The California Air Resources Board has announced that data from a specialized satellite has helped resolve 10 large methane leaks at oil and gas facilities across California since May. The leaks are detected by cutting edge sensors on the Tanager-1 satellite and tracked on a new CARB dashboard.
California’s Methane Satellite Helps Stop 10 Large Leaks
Nov.16: Acton Pioneer Market Holiday Gift Shop
Pioneer Market Holiday Gift Shop will be held on Sunday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 31924 Crown Valley Road, Acton CA, 93510.
Nov.16: Acton Pioneer Market Holiday Gift Shop
Nov. 17: SCAA Features Demo by Impressionist Artist Sharon Weaver
The Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. at Northpark Clubhouse, a venue change from the Barnes & Noble Booksellers location.
Nov. 17: SCAA Features Demo by Impressionist Artist Sharon Weaver
Nov. 15-16: Hart District, SCV Food Pantry Pop-up Food Drive, Food Giveaway
The Hart District and Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry are partnering to offer a Food Drive 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, and Food Giveaway 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Nov. 16 at Placerita Junior High School.
Nov. 15-16: Hart District, SCV Food Pantry Pop-up Food Drive, Food Giveaway
Nov. 18: Supervisors to Consider Steps to End Veteran Homelessness
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 18, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider steps to create a framework to end veteran homelessness in Los Angeles County.
Nov. 18: Supervisors to Consider Steps to End Veteran Homelessness
Nov. 15: Stephen Foster Offers Free Acting Workshop at OTN Library
Stephen Foster, an award-winning actor/writer/comedian and teacher, is offering a free "Awakening the Actor Within" workshop on Saturday, Nov. 15, 1-2:30 p.m. in the community room of the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch.
Nov. 15: Stephen Foster Offers Free Acting Workshop at OTN Library
TMU Volleyball Advances to GSAC Final with Sweep
In the GSAC Championship tournament semifinal, The Master's University women's volleyball team took down the Life Pacific Warriors in straight sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-18) on Wednesday, Nov. 12 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Volleyball Advances to GSAC Final with Sweep
S. Mark Taper Foundation Awards $75K Grant to Carousel Ranch
Carousel Ranch, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the S. Mark Taper Foundation. The grant benefits the "Ready to Work" vocational training programs for young adults with special needs.
S. Mark Taper Foundation Awards $75K Grant to Carousel Ranch
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Soccer Championship
The Master's University came away with the 5-4 advantage on PKs to win the GSAC Women's Soccer Championship Wednesday night, Nov. 12 over the No. 7-ranked Embry-Riddle Eagles in Prescott, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Soccer Championship
Five Lady Mustangs, Including Player of the Year, Named All-GSAC
After capturing its second consecutive regular season championship, The Master's University women's volleyball team placed five players on the All-GSAC list, with four of the players grabbing additional honors.
Five Lady Mustangs, Including Player of the Year, Named All-GSAC
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Storm Coming to Los Angeles County: Burn Scar Areas Under Evacuation Warning
Los Angeles County is monitoring the forecast of light to moderate rain, expected to arrive in the Los Angeles County region on Thursday night, Nov. 11 and last through Sunday, Nov. 16.
Storm Coming to Los Angeles County: Burn Scar Areas Under Evacuation Warning
CSUN Among Billboard’s 2025 Top Music Business Schools
California State University, Northridge has once again earned a place among the nation’s top music business programs, according to Billboard magazine. 
CSUN Among Billboard’s 2025 Top Music Business Schools
College of the Canyons Registration Open for Winter 2026 Session
Students looking to get ahead can now register for College of the Canyons’ winter 2026 session, which features more than 340 class sections offered in a variety of learning formats.
College of the Canyons Registration Open for Winter 2026 Session
Nov. 15: SCAA Gallery Showcase ‘Reflections’ Opening Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites Santa Clarita Valley supporters of fine art to go on a journey of contemplation with "Reflections," a new group art show at the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall.
Nov. 15: SCAA Gallery Showcase ‘Reflections’ Opening Reception
Nov. 15: Know Before you Go: Parking and Transportation tips for Light up Main Street
The holiday season officially begins in Santa Clarita as Old Town Newhall transforms into a sparkling winter wonderland for Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPak, on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m., with the official tree lighting happening at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: Know Before you Go: Parking and Transportation tips for Light up Main Street
Dec. 17: The OMG Mixer Returns: Join Valencia’s Premier Networking Event
The Oksana Management Group invites entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals to the next OMG Mixer, a unique social and networking event designed to foster authentic connections and business growth in Santa Clarita.
Dec. 17: The OMG Mixer Returns: Join Valencia’s Premier Networking Event
Nov. 19: ‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
Dance, by nature, is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience.
Nov. 19: ‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
SCVNews.com