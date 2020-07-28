Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List

College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s “Valley 200” list.

“It is an honor to have been selected for inclusion on the ‘Valley 200’ list,” said Dr. Van Hook. “As CEO of College of the Canyons, it has been rewarding to watch our college team and see its impact extend far past the Santa Clarita Valley as we continue to provide workforce training to businesses and higher education opportunities to the San Fernando Valley community.”

The 200 people on the list were selected for being the most influential in the Valley area.

“Many are professionals,” wrote Charles Crumpley, SFVBJ publisher and editor in the journal’s July 20 announcement edition. “But all are engaged and active. They are the most influential people in our community.”

Other Santa Clarita mainstays included on the “Valley 200” list are: Holly Schroeder (CEO and President of the Economic Development Corporation), Cheri Fleming (CEO of Acura of Valencia), Tamara Gurney (President of Mission Valley Bank, Calvin Hedman (CPA/President of Hedman Partners) Roger Seaver (CEO of Henry Mayo) Mitzi Like (CEO of LBW Insurance and Financial Services), Todd Stevens (President & CEO of CRC), and John Shaffery (Partner of Pool, Shaffery, & Koegle, LLP).

For more information about the “Valley 200,” please visit the SFVBJ website.