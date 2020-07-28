Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List

College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s “Valley 200” list.
“It is an honor to have been selected for inclusion on the ‘Valley 200’ list,” said Dr. Van Hook. “As CEO of College of the Canyons, it has been rewarding to watch our college team and see its impact extend far past the Santa Clarita Valley as we continue to provide workforce training to businesses and higher education opportunities to the San Fernando Valley community.”
The 200 people on the list were selected for being the most influential in the Valley area.
“Many are professionals,” wrote Charles Crumpley, SFVBJ publisher and editor in the journal’s July 20 announcement edition. “But all are engaged and active. They are the most influential people in our community.”
Other Santa Clarita mainstays included on the “Valley 200” list are: Holly Schroeder (CEO and President of the Economic Development Corporation), Cheri Fleming (CEO of Acura of Valencia), Tamara Gurney (President of Mission Valley Bank, Calvin Hedman (CPA/President of Hedman Partners) Roger Seaver (CEO of Henry Mayo) Mitzi Like (CEO of LBW Insurance and Financial Services), Todd Stevens (President & CEO of CRC), and John Shaffery (Partner of Pool, Shaffery, & Koegle, LLP).
For more information about the “Valley 200,” please visit the SFVBJ website.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, July 29, with closed session beginning at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Registration is underway for College of the Canyons' fall 2020 semester, as the college has moved most of its courses to online and distance learning formats to ensure local residents can access the classes they need to get ahead.
On Friday, July 31, 2020, the decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, will be over, as CEMEX’s second 10-year mining contract will officially expire. CEMEX did request a one-year extension of the mining contract, a request which was denied by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
Los Angeles County health leaders urged residents to complete the 2020 Census, highlighting the COVID-19 crisis as an example of how important federal funding is to maintaining a strong local health care system.
Two more residents of the city of Santa Clarita have died of COVID-19, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley’s total fatalities to 44 since the pandemic began, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health records updated through 8 p.m. Saturday.
With signs that read “defend the police,” a group of about 80 people waved American flags on the corner of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway during a pro-law enforcement rally in Santa Clarita on Friday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many business sectors and has halted many everyday activities over the past months, but construction has steadily continued across a handful of developments across the Santa Clarita Valley, including the Vista Canyon on the east side, Williams Ranch in the west and the Canyon Country Community Center.
At least two federal buildings, including a courthouse in downtown Los Angeles were damaged Saturday night as hundreds of protesters marched through downtown while police used less-lethal rounds on a small group that smashed windows.
California’s ban on drug industry pay-for-delay deals remains intact after a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Friday that a pharmaceutical lobby lacked standing to challenge the landmark consumer-protection law.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, July 29, with closed session beginning at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Probation Department announced Friday that 96 Probation officers and staff will receive the Department’s Medal of Merit for bravely assisting with the evacuation of youth at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall (BJNJH) in Sylmar and Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita during the Saddleridge and Tick Fires in 2019.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and leaders serving on the Closing the Digital Divide Task Force identified new resources and partnerships Friday to support California schools preparing for distance learning this fall.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.