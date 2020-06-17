Van Nuys Man Arrested in Newhall on Weapons, Drugs, Burglary Tools Charges

A Special Assignment Team deputy from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a 30-year-old Van Nuys man on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges Tuesday.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media:

“On Tuesday, June 16, around 5 p.m. an SAT team deputy patrolling Newhall conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation at the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Kansas Street.

“The traffic stop ultimately yielded in the arrest of the driver, a 30-year-old man from Van Nuys, on two felony charges and three misdemeanor charges.

“The male adult was arrested on charges of being in possession of a concealed dirk/dagger, possession of metal brass knuckles, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended/revoked license.

“The suspect was unable to provide the deputy a legitimate reason for why he was in the Newhall area. It is our hope that the deputy’s proactiveness prevented possible crimes in our area before they were committed.

“The Special Assignment Team is one of several specialized teams housed at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station that serves as an additional resource to patrol deputies and detectives to enhance the public safety needs of our community.”