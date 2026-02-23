header image

1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Vance Wealth Announced Carrisa Flores Earned CFP Certification
| Monday, Feb 23, 2026
Carrisa Flores

Vance Wealth has announced that Carrisa Flores has earned her Certified Financial Planner certification.

The CFP certification is widely regarded as the gold standard in financial planning. It requires rigorous education, successful completion of a comprehensive examination, relevant professional experience and an ongoing commitment to act in the best interests of clients. Flores’ achievement underscores her dedication to thoughtful, client-centered guidance and continuous professional growth.

Flores serves as a Wealth Advisor at Vance Wealth and is the first woman at the firm to earn the CFP certification. Her accomplishment strengthens the firm’s planning capabilities and reinforces its long-standing focus on disciplined advice, long-term perspective and personalized client service.

“Earning the CFP certification has been a meaningful goal for me,” said Flores. “I’m grateful for the support of my colleagues, mentors and clients throughout this journey. This milestone reflects my commitment to serving clients with clarity, integrity and care.”

Flores’ achievement also reflects Vance Wealth’s broader commitment to investing in its team and fostering professional excellence. The firm supports ongoing education and development to ensure clients benefit from deep expertise and thoughtful planning across all stages of life.

Vance Wealth is a California-based wealth management firm dedicated to helping individuals and families build, preserve and transfer wealth with confidence. The firm’s approach integrates disciplined investment strategy, comprehensive planning and a strong emphasis on long-term relationships.
