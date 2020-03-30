Vasquez Rocks Easter Sunrise Service Canceled

For the first time in at least a quarter century – maybe ever – the Easter Sunrise Service at Vasquez Rocks is canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak and the decision by the County of Los Angeles to shutter natural-area parks, including Vasquez.

Traditionally, dozens of actors participate in the annual passion play, which tells the story of Jesus Christ. The service is hosted by five Christian evangelical churches in the Agua Dulce-Acton area.

According to the late Agua Dulce area historian Meryl Adams, the service was first held in 1952.

On March 23, the County Parks Department ordered the closure of natural area parks where social distancing could not otherwise be maintained, including Vasquez Rocks, the Placerita Canyon Recreation Area and county trails.

On Sunday, the White House announced the extension of the CDC’s social distancing guidelines through April 30.

To read more about the Easter Sunrise Service and to watch a video, click here.