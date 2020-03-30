[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Vasquez Rocks Easter Sunrise Service Canceled
| Sunday, Mar 29, 2020
Photo: thesunriseservice.com

 

For the first time in at least a quarter century – maybe ever – the Easter Sunrise Service at Vasquez Rocks is canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak and the decision by the County of Los Angeles to shutter natural-area parks, including Vasquez.

Traditionally, dozens of actors participate in the annual passion play, which tells the story of Jesus Christ. The service is hosted by five Christian evangelical churches in the Agua Dulce-Acton area.

According to the late Agua Dulce area historian Meryl Adams, the service was first held in 1952.

On March 23, the County Parks Department ordered the closure of natural area parks where social distancing could not otherwise be maintained, including Vasquez Rocks, the Placerita Canyon Recreation Area and county trails.

On Sunday, the White House announced the extension of the CDC’s social distancing guidelines through April 30.

To read more about the Easter Sunrise Service and to watch a video, click here.

 

From the book “Heritage Happenings” by Meryl Adams (1988)

 
Space Force Launch, Space Cadets Largely Unaffected by COVID-19

Space Force Launch, Space Cadets Largely Unaffected by COVID-19
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
The Space Force launched in late December and, as it approaches its 100th day, its forward momentum is unabated by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the chief of space operations said Friday.
FULL STORY...

Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation’s Nonprofit Hardship Fund

Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation’s Nonprofit Hardship Fund
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
Southern California Gas Company, a long-time member of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, and current member of the Board of Directors, is pleased to share the Sempra Energy Foundation COVID-19 NonProfit Hardship Fund.
FULL STORY...

Child & Family Center CEO: Support Services Available

Child & Family Center CEO: Support Services Available
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
Santa Clarita Child & Family Center CEO Joan Aschoff sent a letter to the community offering the center's mental health, substance use and domestic violence support services during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice

LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
In a continued commitment to reducing the spread of the COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced further liturgical guidelines for Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese, including the closure of all churches to the public until further notice.
FULL STORY...
