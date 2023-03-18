Vasquez Rocks Free Twilight Hikes Register Now

College of the Canyons defeated conference opponent Antelope Valley College by a 7-2 margin on Thursday, winning on its home court in the final regular season home match.

On yet another career night for freshman Nolan Flexen, Isaac Seltzer and Matthew Hamm, No. 5-ranked The Master's University men's volleyball team defeated No. 8 William Penn University in a five-set thriller Wednesday in The MacArthur Center.

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area, 10700 Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390, will host a series of free Twilight Hikes suitable for all ages. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.

The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department will offer fun for all ages on Thursday, April 6 and Saturday, April 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Val Verde Park, 30300 Arlington St., Castaic, CA 91384.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 968 new cases countywide and 17 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Gary Friedman, a Santa Clarita Valley artist and the Program Chair of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, has recently been chosen as a finalist in three major art shows in 2023.

The California Department of Education has announced a new partnership with the Los Angeles County Office of Education to provide resources to bolster support for LGBTQ youth in California.

Join the Child & Family Center on Sunday, May 7 for the tastiest event of the year. The 34th Taste of the Town is back at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the city of Santa Clarita and Burrtec Waste Industries for a free, community-wide informational session on the transition to a new waste services company and the new state-mandated organics recycling program which will begin July 1.

For Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, Soliant, one of the nation's largest healthcare staffing companies, has announced that Valley View Community School Playground in Santa Clarita is one of the 10 best inclusive school playgrounds in the United States.

George Orwell’s “1984” will be presented by Front Row Center and Eclipse Theatre LA at The MAIN Theater, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 814 new cases countywide and 39 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Experience new cultures monthly at the Canyon Country Community Center. Join family and friends to experience cultures and customs from around the world at the city of Santa Clarita’s "elebrate" event series, which returns to the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351, for its second year in 2023.

Last month I wrote about the general animal caretaking requirements set forth in Los Angeles County Code Section 10.40.010. Those requirements apply to both pet owners as well as operators of commercial animal facilities such as grooming salons, boarding kennels, wild animal facilities and pet shops.

Public Input Sought on LASD Use of Tasers What do you think about the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department's use of tasers? The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is reviewing the LASD policy on the use of tasers and is asking for public input on LASD's use of tasers.

Volunteers Sought for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Roll up your sleeves and strap on your boots! The 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, is back in town and is searching for the best and brightest volunteers to assist during the event.

Spring Red Cross Blood Drive, Earn $10 Gift Card Spring is near! As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. Blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.

CalArts Alums Direct New ‘Ninja Turtles’ Animated Film California Institute of the Arts alum Jeff Rowe (Film/Video 2011) makes his feature directorial debut with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," also co-directed by fellow CalArtian Kyler Spears (Film/Video 2013).

Ken Striplin | New Amenities on the Horizon in Santa Clarita Every five years, the city of Santa Clarita publishes a strategic plan based on public input which identifies priorities and plans for enhancing the quality of life for our community.