header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
56°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 17
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
Vasquez Rocks Free Twilight Hikes Register Now
| Friday, Mar 17, 2023
Vasquez Rocks hikes crop

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area, 10700 Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390, will host a series of free Twilight Hikes suitable for all ages. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.

Dates include:

Thursday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m.

Friday, May 5 at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jun 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 at 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.

Explore the park during the magic of twilight and early evening full moon hours. These 90-minute hikes are led by trained staff and volunteers and will highlight the park’s amazing natural and human histories. Hikes are weather contingent.

For more information call (661) 268-0840.

To register visit reservations.LACounty.gov.

Vasquez Rocks hikes
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Continues to Outpace Other Respiratory Illnesses

Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Continues to Outpace Other Respiratory Illnesses
Friday, Mar 17, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 968 new cases countywide and 17 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Parks After Dark Offer Free Fun in Val Verde

Parks After Dark Offer Free Fun in Val Verde
Friday, Mar 17, 2023
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department will offer fun for all ages on Thursday, April 6 and Saturday, April 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Val Verde Park, 30300 Arlington St., Castaic, CA 91384.
FULL STORY...

Vasquez Rocks Free Twilight Hikes Register Now

Vasquez Rocks Free Twilight Hikes Register Now
Friday, Mar 17, 2023
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area, 10700 Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390, will host a series of free Twilight Hikes suitable for all ages. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.
FULL STORY...

Road Construction Continues on I-5 Enhancements Project

Road Construction Continues on I-5 Enhancements Project
Friday, Mar 17, 2023
Road construction on the Metro North County I-5 Enhancements Project will continue March 20 to March 26.
FULL STORY...

Thursday COVID Roundup: County in Ninth Consecutive Week of Low Community

Thursday COVID Roundup: County in Ninth Consecutive Week of Low Community
Thursday, Mar 16, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 814 new cases countywide and 39 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Continues to Outpace Other Respiratory Illnesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 968 new cases countywide and 17 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Continues to Outpace Other Respiratory Illnesses
Parks After Dark Offer Free Fun in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department will offer fun for all ages on Thursday, April 6 and Saturday, April 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Val Verde Park, 30300 Arlington St., Castaic, CA 91384.
Parks After Dark Offer Free Fun in Val Verde
Vasquez Rocks Free Twilight Hikes Register Now
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area, 10700 Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390, will host a series of free Twilight Hikes suitable for all ages. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.
Vasquez Rocks Free Twilight Hikes Register Now
Statesmen Surrender to TMU Mustangs in Five
On yet another career night for freshman Nolan Flexen, Isaac Seltzer and Matthew Hamm, No. 5-ranked The Master's University men's volleyball team defeated No. 8 William Penn University in a five-set thriller Wednesday in The MacArthur Center.
Statesmen Surrender to TMU Mustangs in Five
Lady Cougars Tennis Closes Out Home Schedule 7-2 Over AVC
College of the Canyons defeated conference opponent Antelope Valley College by a 7-2 margin on Thursday, winning on its home court in the final regular season home match.
Lady Cougars Tennis Closes Out Home Schedule 7-2 Over AVC
April 12: WiSH Webinar for College Admissions
The William S. Hart Education Foundation presents Webinar Wednesdays, a year-round series for college-bound students.
April 12: WiSH Webinar for College Admissions
Valley View Community School Recognized for Inclusive Playground
For Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, Soliant, one of the nation's largest healthcare staffing companies, has announced that Valley View Community School Playground in Santa Clarita is one of the 10 best inclusive school playgrounds in the United States.
Valley View Community School Recognized for Inclusive Playground
March 30: SCV Chamber Hosts Free Info on New Waste Services
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the city of Santa Clarita and Burrtec Waste Industries for a free, community-wide informational session on the transition to a new waste services company and the new state-mandated organics recycling program which will begin July 1.
March 30: SCV Chamber Hosts Free Info on New Waste Services
May 7: Taste of the Town Tickets Now on Sale
Join the Child & Family Center on Sunday, May 7 for the tastiest event of the year. The 34th Taste of the Town is back at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.
May 7: Taste of the Town Tickets Now on Sale
Department of Education Making Schools Safer for LGBTQ Youth
The California Department of Education has announced a new partnership with the Los Angeles County Office of Education to provide resources to bolster support for LGBTQ youth in California.
Department of Education Making Schools Safer for LGBTQ Youth
Road Construction Continues on I-5 Enhancements Project
Road construction on the Metro North County I-5 Enhancements Project will continue March 20 to March 26.
Road Construction Continues on I-5 Enhancements Project
SCAA Artist Gary Friedman Earns Three Finalist Awards
Gary Friedman, a Santa Clarita Valley artist and the Program Chair of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, has recently been chosen as a finalist in three major art shows in 2023.
SCAA Artist Gary Friedman Earns Three Finalist Awards
Marcia Mayeda | Protecting Animals – Commercial Pet Breeding
Last month I wrote about the general animal caretaking requirements set forth in Los Angeles County Code Section 10.40.010. Those requirements apply to both pet owners as well as operators of commercial animal facilities such as grooming salons, boarding kennels, wild animal facilities and pet shops.
Marcia Mayeda | Protecting Animals – Commercial Pet Breeding
Today in SCV History (March 17)
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
‘Celebrate’ Returns With Global Exploration in 2023
Experience new cultures monthly at the Canyon Country Community Center. Join family and friends to experience cultures and customs from around the world at the city of Santa Clarita’s "elebrate" event series, which returns to the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351, for its second year in 2023.
‘Celebrate’ Returns With Global Exploration in 2023
Thursday COVID Roundup: County in Ninth Consecutive Week of Low Community
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 814 new cases countywide and 39 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: County in Ninth Consecutive Week of Low Community
March 17-26: George Orwell’s ‘1984’ at The MAIN
George Orwell’s “1984” will be presented by Front Row Center and Eclipse Theatre LA at The MAIN Theater, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
March 17-26: George Orwell’s ‘1984’ at The MAIN
Public Input Sought on LASD Use of Tasers
What do you think about the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department's use of tasers? The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is reviewing the LASD policy on the use of tasers and is asking for public input on LASD's use of tasers.
Public Input Sought on LASD Use of Tasers
Volunteers Sought for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Roll up your sleeves and strap on your boots! The 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, is back in town and is searching for the best and brightest volunteers to assist during the event.
Volunteers Sought for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Spring Red Cross Blood Drive, Earn $10 Gift Card
Spring is near! As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. Blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.
Spring Red Cross Blood Drive, Earn $10 Gift Card
CalArts Alums Direct New ‘Ninja Turtles’ Animated Film
California Institute of the Arts alum Jeff Rowe (Film/Video 2011) makes his feature directorial debut with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," also co-directed by fellow CalArtian Kyler Spears (Film/Video 2013).
CalArts Alums Direct New ‘Ninja Turtles’ Animated Film
Ken Striplin | New Amenities on the Horizon in Santa Clarita
Every five years, the city of Santa Clarita publishes a strategic plan based on public input which identifies priorities and plans for enhancing the quality of life for our community.
Ken Striplin | New Amenities on the Horizon in Santa Clarita
April 28: SCV-Wide Job Fair at COC
Are you or someone you know hiring? On Friday, April 28 College of the Canyons, Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, city of Santa Clarita, SCV Chamber of Commerce and America's Job Centers of California have partnered to host a SCV-wide job fair.
April 28: SCV-Wide Job Fair at COC
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: