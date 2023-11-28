Vasquez Rocks Offers Hiking, Little Ones Nature Hour

Two hiking programs, Rise and Shine and Sunset Strolls and a baby/toddler program, Little Ones Nature Hour, are offered at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Interpretive Center in Agua Dulce this season.

The Little Ones Nature Hour will be held Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. in the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center for children ages 0-3 who must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or caregiver. Activities include games, stories, walks, crafts, animal talks, sensory activities, songs and more. This program is free but registration is required: Visit Parks.LACounty.gov/Reservations to sign up.

Rise and Shine Morning Walks will be led by Los Angeles County Park staff on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. The walks are free and all ages welcome. Meet in Parking Lot 3 (by the “famous rocks”) and enjoy a 45-60 minute beginner-friendly group walk. Program is weather-dependent.

Sunset Strolls will be led by Los Angeles County Park staff on Fridays at 3:45 p.m. The 60-minute walks will highlight the area’s natural and human history. Free, all ages welcome. Hikes are weather-dependent. Meet at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center. No registration required.

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area

10700 Escondido Canyon Road,

Agua Dulce, CA 91390

https://parks.lacounty.gov/vasquez-rocks-natural-area-and-nature-center/

Sunset Strolls: Group hikes and walks for all ages and experience levels.

Fridays at 3:45 p.m.

Group Camping: A fun way to bond and explore.

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Little Ones Nature Hour: Baby and toddler program for ages 0-3.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Story and Activity Time: For families with kids of all ages.

Sundays at 10 a.m.

For information on all Vasquez Rocks programs, call (661) 268-0840.

