Vasquez Rocks Superintendents to Host Meet & Greet Every Saturday
| Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Vasquez Rocks flyer

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Natural Center will host a meet and greet every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, with its superintendents to answer questions and discuss new park activities.

Vasquez Rocks features 932 acres of spectacular rock formations and a seasonal stream. The rocks’ history began in prehistoric times when the sandstone rocks were uplifted at a picturesque angle, showing their jagged red features.

In 1874 Tiburcio Vasquez, one of California’s most notorious bandits, used these rocks to elude capture by law enforcement. His name has since been associated with this geologic feature. The park is a popular hiking, picnicking, and equestrian area and has been used in many hit movies, television shows and commercials.

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Natural Center is located at 10700 W. Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.

For information visit Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
Academy Promotes Jenny Galante VP Revenue, Business Development
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has promoted Jenny Galante to executive vice president, revenue and business development, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced Monday.
Troy Allen Named New CalArts VP Facilities Development, Management
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Troy Allen as its new vice president for Facilities Development & Management.
Orchard Bluegrass Band Coming to Rancho Camulos
The Orchard Bluegrass Band will be performing at Rancho Camulos Sunday, July 31, at 4 p.m.
In Final World Championships Felix Snags Medal
For one last time, Team USA fans got to see former Santa Clarita Valley resident Allyson Felix flying down a world championships track as the rest of the field struggled to catch up.
July 19: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting
The governing board of the Saugus Union School District will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, July 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a closed session, followed immediately with open session at 6:40 p.m.
July 20: Hart Board to Review Modernization Plans, Extend Superintendent Contract
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's governing board will take place Wednesday, July 20, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Effective July 16 Dial 988 for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Effective Saturday, July 16, 2022 the “National Suicide Prevention Lifeline” will be switching to a simple three-digit dialing code of 988 for anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide, depression or other mental health challenges.
Cameron Smyth | Stay Active and Adventure Outdoors this Summer!
If you are looking for a new trail to explore, you are in luck! Last month, 28 students from the William S. Hart School District collaborated with our Open Space Division to create two new trails for our residents.
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Enters High COVID Community Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 8,954 new cases countywide and 255 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCE Begins Work to Reduce High Wind Power Outages in Canyon Country
Southern California Edison has begun electrical grid work on the Marcus circuit in Canyon Country to strengthen and increase the resilience of the system during high fire weather conditions.
Aug. 30: COC to Host Red Cross Blood Mobile
The American Red Cross Blood Mobile will make a stop at College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in lot 3.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary Presents $25,000 Check to Hospital
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President Marlee Lauffer was recently presented with a check for $25,000 from the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary during the 2022 Volunteer Appreciation Reception.
Wilk Announces Millions of Dollars Awarded to Combat Youth Homelessness
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced more than $3 million in funding from the Transitional Housing Program will benefit Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties.
SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is proud to announce it will reintroduce the Bag of Books program to SCV elementary schools this fall.
July 22-23: SCV Winemakers Featured at Garagiste Wine Festival
The Garagiste Wine Festival: Seventh Annual Urban Exposure will be held in Glendale July 22-23.
SCV Water Announces Death of Board VP Jerry Gladbach
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency officials confirmed Thursday night, July 14, the death of the board’s vice president, Jerry Gladbach.
Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation
Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation, a family foundation established in Southern California.
