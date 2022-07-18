Vasquez Rocks Superintendents to Host Meet & Greet Every Saturday

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Natural Center will host a meet and greet every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, with its superintendents to answer questions and discuss new park activities.

Vasquez Rocks features 932 acres of spectacular rock formations and a seasonal stream. The rocks’ history began in prehistoric times when the sandstone rocks were uplifted at a picturesque angle, showing their jagged red features.

In 1874 Tiburcio Vasquez, one of California’s most notorious bandits, used these rocks to elude capture by law enforcement. His name has since been associated with this geologic feature. The park is a popular hiking, picnicking, and equestrian area and has been used in many hit movies, television shows and commercials.

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Natural Center is located at 10700 W. Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.

For information visit Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.

