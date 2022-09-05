Vector Control Adds Six New West Nile Virus Detections

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed the first detection of St. Louis encephalitis virus in Los Angeles County this year. SLEV is a virus spread by mosquitoes that can make people sick. The virus was detected in a mosquito sample collected in the city of San Fernando. Most people infected with SLEV don’t have symptoms, but in rare cases, SLEV can lead to swelling or inflammation of the brain (encephalitis) and lead to death. The symptoms and transmission of SLEV are similar to West Nile virus , but SLEV is less common in California than WNV.

In addition to the detection of SLEV, the District received 43 new positive mosquito samples for West Nile virus bringing the District’s total to 178 this year. This is the first detection of WNV for the season in the following communities: Carson, Lakewood, Montebello, Sherman Oaks, West Hills, and Woodland Hills.

West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease that affects residents in Los Angeles County. Public health agencies detect West Nile virus every year in L.A. County which means it’s endemic and found naturally in our city environments.

Our agency reports data related to mosquitoes. Human cases are reported by the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

The disease surveillance program serves as an early warning system in the detection of mosquito-borne viruses that can infect people and animals.

The District uses the following factors to assess health risk in your community:

– Higher-than-average daily temperatures

– Mosquito Population Monitoring – Using traps set up in every community

– Mosquito Testing for Diseases

Dead Birds – A CA state program: Dead birds help determine spread of West Nile virus

Sentinel Chickens – Chickens develop antibodies to West Nile virus, which can be detected by testing.

Using these measurements, the District is able to protect your health by responding appropriately to mosquito-borne disease threats.

Year-to-Date Statistics for 2022

2022 WNV+ Mosquito Samples

City/Community Date of First Detection Positives Arleta 7/15/2022 4 Artesia 7/26/2022 3 Bell Gardens 8/17/2022 1 Bellflower 6/2/2022 5 Burbank 8/18/2022 1 Canoga Park 8/4/2022 3 Carson 8/26/2022 1 Cerritos 7/26/2022 3 Chatsworth 8/15/2022 1 Commerce 8/19/2022 1 Downey 8/3/2022 4 Eagle Rock 8/3/2022 2 East Los Angeles 8/19/2022 1 Elysian Valley 7/31/2022 1 Encino 7/14/2022 7 Glendale 7/20/2022 2 Granada Hills 6/28/2022 9 Hacienda Heights 6/30/2022 6 Hawaiian Gardens 7/29/2022 3 Highland Park 8/18/2022 1 La Habra Heights 7/27/2022 3 La Mirada 8/9/2022 3 Lake Balboa 6/30/2022 5 Lakewood 8/25/2022 1 Lincoln Heights 8/19/2022 1 Long Beach 7/29/2022 2 Los Angeles City 8/4/2022 1 Los Feliz 7/19/2022 1 Maywood 8/17/2022 1 Mission Hills 7/15/2022 3 Montebello 8/23/2022 1 North Hills 7/13/2022 3 Northridge 6/30/2022 7 Norwalk 7/12/2022 4 Pacoima 8/12/2022 1 Panorama City 6/28/2022 9 Pico Rivera 8/9/2022 3 Porter Ranch 7/28/2022 2 Reseda 7/14/2022 5 Rowland Heights 7/27/2022 3 San Fernando 7/29/2022 2 San Marino 7/1/2022 8 Santa Fe Springs 7/26/2022 6 Sherman Oaks 8/23/2022 1 Signal Hill 7/14/2022 1 Sunland 8/26/2022 1 Sylmar 8/19/2022 1 South El Monte 7/13/2022 4 South Whittier 7/26/2022 3 Studio City 8/11/2022 3 Tarzana 7/28/2022 2 Valley Glen 8/11/2022 3 Valley Village 8/11/2022 4 Van Nuys 7/13/2022 6 West Hills 8/24/2022 1 Whittier 6/30/2022 7 Winnetka 8/4/2022 6 Woodland Hills 8/24/2022 1 Total # of Positive Mosquito Samples This Year 178

2022 WNV+ Dead Birds

City/Community Date of First Detection Positives Bellflower 7/22/2022 1 Cerritos 8/9/2022 3 Glendale 7/26/2022 1 Northridge 7/1/2022 1 North Hills 5/26/2022 3 Norwalk 7/11/2022 1 La Cresenta-Montrose 6/7/2022 1 Panorama City 7/14/2022 1 San Marino 7/28/2022 2 Sherman Oaks 7/18/2022 2 Whittier 8/12/2022 1 Total # of Positive Dead Birds this Year 17

