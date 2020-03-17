Vector Control Closes its Doors to Public; Postpones In-Person Inspections

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD/District) is taking proactive measures to protect its staff and residents by heeding the call to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Starting Tuesday, March 17, the District will close its facilities to the public as a precautionary measure to help decrease the spread of COVID-19. The District will postpone any in-person property inspections until Monday, March 30 and will reassess at that time.

“As a public health agency, we need to prioritize the health and safety of our staff and residents,” said General Manager Truc Dever. “Even though our facilities will be closed to foot traffic, we will continue to operate mission critical programs to ensure mosquitoes don’t get the upper hand this coming mosquito season. The world may be focused on coronavirus right now, but the threat of mosquito-borne viruses still looms large for this coming summer.”

Vector control specialists will continue to monitor and treat for mosquitoes in public areas, such as channels, gutters and drains. Additionally, public information programs will continue online through social media, videos and the District’s website. Outreach and community events and in-classroom programs will be suspended until the end of March.

It is important to remember that COVID-19 is not transmitted through the bite of a mosquito. However, other viruses, such as West Nile virus, can be. Therefore, residents are asked to be proactive in the coming weeks while they stay close to home by eliminating mosquito sources around and inside their property, especially after a rain event. The following steps will help reduce the threat of mosquito-transmitted diseases and mosquito breeding this coming season:

– Eliminate standing water in clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, discarded tires, buckets, watering troughs or anything that holds water for more than a week.

– Ensure that swimming pools, spas, and ponds are properly maintained.

– Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and other small containers weekly.

– Wear EPA-recommended insect repellent when outdoors where mosquitoes may be present.

For more information on steps residents can take to prevent mosquito breeding, visit our website at www.glacvcd.org or call (562) 944-9656.

In addition to taking proactive measures to control mosquitoes, we also strongly encourage residents to take everyday actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here are some preventative measures, recommended by the CDC, the World Health Organization and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with an alcohol content of at least 60%.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Cover your mouth if you sneeze or cough.

– Practice social distance, which means that you maintain a distance from others as much as possible.

If you have any signs or symptoms, consult a medical professional, do not report to any work facility.

The District will continue to assess its operations daily and monitor public health guidelines for further changes. We will keep you informed of any changes and appreciate the support and understanding of residents as we respond to this fluid situation.