Vector Control Closes its Doors to Public; Postpones In-Person Inspections

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD/District) is taking proactive measures to protect its staff and residents by heeding the call to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Starting Tuesday, March 17, the District will close its facilities to the public as a precautionary measure to help decrease the spread of COVID-19. The District will postpone any in-person property inspections until Monday, March 30 and will reassess at that time.
“As a public health agency, we need to prioritize the health and safety of our staff and residents,” said General Manager Truc Dever. “Even though our facilities will be closed to foot traffic, we will continue to operate mission critical programs to ensure mosquitoes don’t get the upper hand this coming mosquito season. The world may be focused on coronavirus right now, but the threat of mosquito-borne viruses still looms large for this coming summer.”
Vector control specialists will continue to monitor and treat for mosquitoes in public areas, such as channels, gutters and drains. Additionally, public information programs will continue online through social media, videos and the District’s website. Outreach and community events and in-classroom programs will be suspended until the end of March.
It is important to remember that COVID-19 is not transmitted through the bite of a mosquito. However, other viruses, such as West Nile virus, can be. Therefore, residents are asked to be proactive in the coming weeks while they stay close to home by eliminating mosquito sources around and inside their property, especially after a rain event. The following steps will help reduce the threat of mosquito-transmitted diseases and mosquito breeding this coming season:
– Eliminate standing water in clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, discarded tires, buckets, watering troughs or anything that holds water for more than a week.
– Ensure that swimming pools, spas, and ponds are properly maintained.
– Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and other small containers weekly.
– Wear EPA-recommended insect repellent when outdoors where mosquitoes may be present.
For more information on steps residents can take to prevent mosquito breeding, visit our website at www.glacvcd.org or call (562) 944-9656.
In addition to taking proactive measures to control mosquitoes, we also strongly encourage residents to take everyday actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here are some preventative measures, recommended by the CDC, the World Health Organization and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health:
– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with an alcohol content of at least 60%.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
– Cover your mouth if you sneeze or cough.
– Practice social distance, which means that you maintain a distance from others as much as possible.
If you have any signs or symptoms, consult a medical professional, do not report to any work facility.
The District will continue to assess its operations daily and monitor public health guidelines for further changes. We will keep you informed of any changes and appreciate the support and understanding of residents as we respond to this fluid situation.
LOS ANGELES – Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
SACRAMENTO — Following Sunday's announcement that older adults and those at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should isolate, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday to protect the health and safety of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 residing at health care, residential and non-residential facilities licensed by the state.
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday that authorizes local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slows foreclosures, and protects against utility shutoffs for Californians affected by COVID-19.
SACRAMENTO – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) asked California law enforcement to exercise discretion for 60 days in their enforcement of driver license and vehicle registration expiration dates as of Monday, March 16.
March 16, 2020 – Today the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued an order to prohibit all indoor and outdoor, public and private events and gatherings within a confined space, where 50 or more members of the public are expected to attend at the same time, to require social distancing measures and temporary closure of certain businesses.
All bars, clubs, theaters, entertainment centers and fitness centers in all cities and unincorporated territory in Los Angeles County are ordered to be closed until further notice to help prevent further spread of COVID-19, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced Monday.
As concerns about coronavirus COVID-19 grow, the U.S. Defense Department stands ready to provide support wherever it's asked to do so, the assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs said Monday.
After Mayor Cameron Smyth stated in a Monday update that the community’s goal should be to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus COVID-19, a Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital emergency room doctor explained the concept Monday.
Amazon is opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in its fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s online shopping and delivery service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.
After nearly six weeks in quarantine fighting the coronavirus COVID-19, radio station KHTS/Santa Clarita co-owner Carl Goldman has tested negative for the virus, has been released from quarantine in Nebraska, and arrived home in Santa Clarita Monday night.
