Vector Control Offers Tips on Mosquito-Proofing Rain Barrels, Water Conservation

Here are other ways you can continue to maintain your yard while still eliminating mosquitoes today.
– Prevent less runoff from your property by positioning the sprinklers directly toward your lawn.
– Adjust your sprinkler schedule during the winter months. Check your local water district for recommended sprinkler schedules.
– After rainfall or irrigation on your property, sweep street gutters to prevent water collection.
– Consider upgrading your landscape with drought-tolerant plants to decrease your water usage. Tropical plants like bromeliads tend to collect water in between their leaves and that can attract mosquitoes.
– Fill low-spot grass areas with dirt to prevent water accumulation.
– Conduct regular inspections and maintenance of your irrigation systems, both indoors and outdoors. Use this opportunity to also check for stagnant water around your home. Download Vector Control’s DIY Mosquito Checklist, which is a guide to finding common and hidden breeding sources.
– Screen catch basis to help filter out debris and prevent creating a mosquito habitat in your yard drains. Watch DIY Video on Yard Drains.
– Clean debris from rain gutters to prevent water accumulation.
– While spending time outdoors maintaining your yard, remember to apply insect repellent. Visit Vector Control’s Insect Repellent Page for more information.
About GLACVCD
We are a California government and public health service agency formed under the authority of the CA State Health & Safety Code. Our mission is to reduce populations of public health vectors below nuisance levels, prevent human infection associated with mosquito-transmitted diseases, and prevent the loss of property values and commercial enterprise as the result of vector occurrence and activity.
