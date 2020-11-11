Vehicle Drives Through Saugus Animal Hospital

At least one person was sent to the hospital after a vehicle drove through the glass window of an animal hospital early Wednesday afternoon in Saugus.

The white SUV ended up inside the lobby of Saugus Animal Hospital, where one woman and her dog were located at the moment, according to hospital manager Carl Shilvock.

“The car went through the lobby and our hospital, and one client in the room suffered minor injuries,” he said. “Her dog was in there as well and the dog is fine.”

The crash sounded like an explosion, but staff members said they were all well.

“We were all doing what we were doing and then the car came right through. It made a huge ‘boom’ sound. It felt like an explosion, but everything is OK,” Shilvock said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received reports of a traffic collision involving a structure around 12:56 p.m., near the 27700 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Fire Department.

“A vehicle went through a glass window of a business,” Peters said.

No structural damage was reported, but Santa Clarita Building and Safety officials were requested to the scene to conduct an inspection, he added.