Ventura County Sheriff’s Office: Body Found at Lake Piru

A body has been found at Lake Piru in the search for Valencia native and “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning.

“A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress,” read a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office at 9:38 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials are expected to release additional information during a press conference at the lake at 2 p.m. Monday, they added.

The Monday morning announcement did not confirm whether the body found was Rivera.

The announcement comes after a five-day search for Rivera, 33, who was reported missing July 8 after a boat she rented was located on the north end of the lake past the scheduled return time.

Her 4-year-old son was found aboard wearing a life vest. Rivera was said to be swimming, and her vest was found onboard.