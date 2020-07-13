rivera - piru
Searchers come back to dock as they cruise past a pontoon boat with caution tape attached as they concluded the search for the day for actress Naya Rivera at Lake Piru on Thursday, July 9, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office: Body Found at Lake Piru

Uploaded: , Monday, Jul 13, 2020

By Tammy Murga | The Signal

A body has been found at Lake Piru in the search for Valencia native and “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning.

“A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress,” read a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office at 9:38 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials are expected to release additional information during a press conference at the lake at 2 p.m. Monday, they added.

The Monday morning announcement did not confirm whether the body found was Rivera.

The announcement comes after a five-day search for Rivera, 33, who was reported missing July 8 after a boat she rented was located on the north end of the lake past the scheduled return time.

Her 4-year-old son was found aboard wearing a life vest. Rivera was said to be swimming, and her vest was found onboard.

No Comments for : Ventura County Sheriff’s Office: Body Found at Lake Piru


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Most SCV School Boards Publish Meetings Online; Newhall, Saugus Hold Off

    Most SCV School Boards Publish Meetings Online; Newhall, Saugus Hold Off

    1 hour ago
  • SCV Businesses Struggle to Stay Afloat Through COVID-19 Pandemic

    SCV Businesses Struggle to Stay Afloat Through COVID-19 Pandemic

    2 hours ago
  • Filming in SCV This Week: Airbnb Still Photo Shoot

    Filming in SCV This Week: Airbnb Still Photo Shoot

    2 hours ago
  • Ventura County Sheriff’s Office: Body Found at Lake Piru

    Ventura County Sheriff’s Office: Body Found at Lake Piru

    3 hours ago
  • PHOTOS: SCV Deputies Assist Hot Dog

    PHOTOS: SCV Deputies Assist Hot Dog

    4 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (July 13)

    Today in SCV History (July 13)

    13 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (July 12)

    Today in SCV History (July 12)

    2 days ago
  • The Purge Surge | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    The Purge Surge | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    2 days ago
  • SCV Chamber Offering Business Resource Webinars

    SCV Chamber Offering Business Resource Webinars

    2 days ago
  • Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 312,344 Cases Statewide, 3,571 Cases in SCV

    Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 312,344 Cases Statewide, 3,571 Cases in SCV

    2 days ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.