header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
82°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Verdi’s Aida Coming to Newhall Park
| Thursday, May 5, 2022
AIDA

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

Back by popular demand, LA Opera will resume its annual live simulcasts at three locations this year, including Newhall Park. On Saturday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m., LA Opera’s production of Giuseppe Verdi’s Aida will be transmitted live in high-definition video from nine cameras at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion to large LED screens at Newhall Park, Pomona Fairplex and the Santa Monica Pier.

The performance stars soprano Latonia Moore and tenor Russell Thomas and will be conducted by James Conlon.

Through the generous support of Los Angeles County and Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, LA Opera is able to present these simulcasts free of charge as a special gift to the community.

This will be the first time that Opera in the Park will be experienced by audiences in Santa Clarita and Pomona. Aida will mark the sixth simulcast to the Santa Monica Pier. Since Aida is performed in Italian, the simulcasts will feature subtitles in both English and Spanish.

“Our North Los Angeles County communities are a vibrant hub for the arts,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “Fifth District residents will enjoy this beautiful world-renowned opera close to home while spending an evening outdoors with family, friends, and neighbors. I’m grateful Los Angeles County is partnering with LA Opera to bring this amazing opportunity to our neighborhoods for free.”

Although no tickets are required for entrance, guests are encouraged to sign up in advance at LAOpera.org/OperaInThePark, LAOpera.org/OperaAtFairplex or LAOpera.org/OperaAtTheBeach to get important information about parking and the latest updates.

“These simulcasts make it easier for County residents to get a taste of wonderful opera,” said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who represents the Third District where the Santa Monica Pier is located. “You don’t need to buy tickets, dress up, or go downtown. Just make your way to the Santa Monica Pier, bring a chair, a blanket or a picnic, and settle in with ocean waves at your back and stars overhead, as Aida’s extravagant story of love and loyalty unfolds in front of you.”

Seating at all three locations is general admission, and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are advised to bring their own seating and to arrive early both for pre-performance picnicking and to secure the best viewing areas.

“This is a wonderful occasion for San Gabriel Valley residents to experience the thrill of a world-class opera performance for free right in their community,” said Supervisor Hilda Solis, who represents the First District, where Fairplex is located. “I encourage all to join us for a wonderful evening under the stars to take in the transformative power of art and culture.”

Opera in the Park—Newhall Park in Santa Clarita
For detailed information about the Santa Clarita simulcast, please visit LAOpera.org/OperaInThePark. Newhall Park is located at 24923 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. Free parking is available inside the park.

For more information about Newhall Park, please click [here].

Opera at Fairplex—Pomona Fairplex

For detailed information about the Pomona Fairplex simulcast, please visit LAOpera.org/OperaAtTheFairplex. Fairplex is located at 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768.

For more information about Pomona Fairplex, please visit Fairplex.com.

Opera at the Beach—Santa Monica Pier

For detailed information about the Santa Monica Pier simulcast, please visit LAOpera.org/OperaAtTheBeach. The Santa Monica Pier is located at the western terminus of Colorado Avenue. Parking spots can be reserved in advance at ParkMe.com/pier. Attendees can also take public transit, exiting the Metro Expo Line at the Downtown Santa Monica station.

For more information about the Santa Monica Pier, please visit SantaMonicaPier.org.

About the Opera
One of opera’s grandest and greatest works, Aida is an enthralling tale of forbidden love in a time of war. The epic drama returns to the LA Opera stage (for the first time in 16 years) in a sensational production starring Latonia Moore and Russell Thomas and conducted by the company’s music director, James Conlon. Stage director Francesca Zambello conjures a gorgeous world where hieroglyphics by the L.A.-based street artist RETNA create a striking backdrop to the timeless story. Expect to be further blown away by a huge chorus and orchestra, a ballet, and beautiful music that’s both intimate and heroic in this grandest of grand operas.

For additional information about the production, please visit LAOpera.org/Aida.

To download artist headshots and production photographs, click [here].

About LA Opera
Los Angeles is a city of enormous diversity and creativity, and LA Opera is dedicated to reflecting that vibrancy by redefining what opera can be. Through imaginative new productions, world premiere commissions, and inventive performances that preserve foundational works while making them feel fresh and compelling, LA Opera has become one of America’s most exciting and ambitious opera companies.

In addition to its mainstage performances at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the company explores unusual repertoire each season through the LA Opera Off Grand initiative, featuring performances in a variety of venues throughout Los Angeles. The LA Opera Connects initiative, which offers a robust variety of educational programming and community engagement offerings, reaches people throughout every corner of Los Angeles County. The company also offers a multitude of online content via its LA Opera On Now digital offerings. Learn more at LAOpera.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Verdi’s Aida Coming to Newhall Park

Verdi’s Aida Coming to Newhall Park
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Back by popular demand, LA Opera will resume its annual live simulcasts at three locations this year, including Newhall Park.
FULL STORY...

May 6: Celebrate Santa Clarita Sister Cities’ Culture at Canyon Country Community Center

May 6: Celebrate Santa Clarita Sister Cities’ Culture at Canyon Country Community Center
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Come celebrate an evening dedicated to Santa Clarita's Sister Cities with an evening of entertainment. 
FULL STORY...

May 7: Gretchen Menn Free Guitar Master Class at Impulse Music

May 7: Gretchen Menn Free Guitar Master Class at Impulse Music
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Gretchen Menn, guitarist and composer, will teach a free master class for all ages and levels at Impulse Music Co. on Saturday, May 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 10 Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 10 Productions
Monday, May 2, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 2 - Sunday, May 8.
FULL STORY...

May 7-8: CTG Holds Open Auditions for Musical ‘Oliver!’

May 7-8: CTG Holds Open Auditions for Musical ‘Oliver!’
Friday, Apr 29, 2022
The Canyon Theatre Guild will hold open auditions Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 for performers of all ages for the upcoming show, Lionel Bart’s "Oliver!"
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Fair Honoring Black Heritage May 13-15
 Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement has partnered with the Los Angeles County Fair for its third annual celebration of Black excellence May 13-15. 
L.A. County Fair Honoring Black Heritage May 13-15
July 23: Cars Under the Stars Benefiting WiSH Foundation
The second annual Cars Under the Stars car show to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will be held Saturday, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, Sears Parking Lot.
July 23: Cars Under the Stars Benefiting WiSH Foundation
Verdi’s Aida Coming to Newhall Park
Back by popular demand, LA Opera will resume its annual live simulcasts at three locations this year, including Newhall Park.
Verdi’s Aida Coming to Newhall Park
West Ranch High School Percussion Earns First at SCPA
West Ranch High School Winter Percussion under Stephen Hufford, director of Instrumental Music and director Julio Diaz, competed April 16 at the Southern California Percussion Alliance Championships, which was held at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
West Ranch High School Percussion Earns First at SCPA
CalArts Among Variety’s Top 30 Film Schools
The entertainment trade publication Variety magazine named California Institute of the Arts in Valencia as one of the top 30 film schools in North America in its April 28 issue.
CalArts Among Variety’s Top 30 Film Schools
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Working With Education Partners to Support Safety Measures
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 5 additional deaths and 2,484 new cases, with 75 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Working With Education Partners to Support Safety Measures
Golden Valley HS and La Mesa JHS Win CAPP Awards
William S. Hart Union High School District, Golden Valley High School and La Mesa Junior High School were all named winners of the 2022 California Pivotal Practice  Award for creatively overcoming Covid-19 challenges during the 2020/21 school year.
Golden Valley HS and La Mesa JHS Win CAPP Awards
Santa Clarita Based Fostering Youth Independence Highlights Challenges in Youth Homelessness
With May as National Foster Care Awareness Month, local non-profit Fostering Youth Independence is highlighting a particular challenge faced by youth aging out of foster care, homelessness.
Santa Clarita Based Fostering Youth Independence Highlights Challenges in Youth Homelessness
COC to Hold Discover Day on May 14
College of the Canyons will hold Discover Day, an event that will give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities on May 14.
COC to Hold Discover Day on May 14
CSUN Students to Take On Venture Competition For Prizes Totaling Over $100,000
For the first time, students at California State University, Northridge are boldly going where no one has gone before, the CSU Venture Competition, a regional collaboration developed in part by CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.
CSUN Students to Take On Venture Competition For Prizes Totaling Over $100,000
Princess Cruises Announces Three Additional Ships Returning to Service
Valencia Based Cruise line announced that three additional Princess Cruises ships are returning to service welcoming guests back onboard, Crown Princess, Island Princess and Royal Princess.
Princess Cruises Announces Three Additional Ships Returning to Service
July 16: SCV Senior Center Announces Celebrity Waiter 2022 Theme
The SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Co-Chairs Melanie Meyer and Elizabeth Hopp are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event on July 16, at Bella Vida.
July 16: SCV Senior Center Announces Celebrity Waiter 2022 Theme
May 6: Celebrate Santa Clarita Sister Cities’ Culture at Canyon Country Community Center
Come celebrate an evening dedicated to Santa Clarita's Sister Cities with an evening of entertainment. 
May 6: Celebrate Santa Clarita Sister Cities’ Culture at Canyon Country Community Center
County Fire Accepts Donation From First-In Fire Foundation
The Los Angeles County Fire Department recently accepted a generous donation from the First-In Fire Foundation’s “Fill the Firehouse Freezer” initiative, ahead of International Firefighters’ Day on Wednesday, May 4. 
County Fire Accepts Donation From First-In Fire Foundation
Today in SCV History (May 4)
1903 - According to local legend, President Teddy Roosevelt stops at Saugus depot (& café) and Acton Hotel [story]
Saugus Cafe
Sept. 9: SCVEDC 2022 Economic Outlook Forecast Tickets on Sale
Santa Clarita Valley's premiere business event the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's Economic Outlook for the SCV presented by Wells Fargo will be held Sept. 9. Early bird tickets, priced from $95 to $150 are currently on sale.
Sept. 9: SCVEDC 2022 Economic Outlook Forecast Tickets on Sale
Supervisors Approve Revamped Approach to Homeless Services
In an effort to improve Los Angeles County’s ability to effectively battle the homeless crisis gripping the region, the Board of Supervisors approved on May 3 a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis to revamp how the County governs its homeless services systems.
Supervisors Approve Revamped Approach to Homeless Services
May 7: Gretchen Menn Free Guitar Master Class at Impulse Music
Gretchen Menn, guitarist and composer, will teach a free master class for all ages and levels at Impulse Music Co. on Saturday, May 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
May 7: Gretchen Menn Free Guitar Master Class at Impulse Music
May 11: Design for West Creek Play Area Unveiled at Open House
A new inclusive play area, the second in the city of Santa Clarita, is coming soon to West Creek Park. Residents are invited to see the final design during an open house on Wednesday, May 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. See the final design and interact with the project team at City Hall. The open house will be held in the newly renamed Carl Boyer Room, formerly known as the Century Room, at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 11: Design for West Creek Play Area Unveiled at Open House
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,888 New Cases and Seven New Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday seven new deaths and 1,888 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,977, county case totals to 2,879,817 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,031 since March of 2020. There are 236 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,888 New Cases and Seven New Deaths in County
May 13: Deadline for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award Nominations
The Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award was created by Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley in honor of SCV resident, volunteer and philanthropist Cheri Fleming and her mission to give back to her community and empower others. Nominations are currently being sought. The nomination deadline is May 13.
May 13: Deadline for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award Nominations
May 7-15: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Spring Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting a Spring Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, May 7 to Sunday, May 15.
May 7-15: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Spring Bag Sale
May 5: Fabletics Opens New Store at Valencia Town Center
Fabletics will open a new store at Westfield Valencia Town Center in Valencia on May 5. This opening marks the 15th Fabletics location in California.
May 5: Fabletics Opens New Store at Valencia Town Center
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: