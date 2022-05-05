Verdi’s Aida Coming to Newhall Park

Back by popular demand, LA Opera will resume its annual live simulcasts at three locations this year, including Newhall Park. On Saturday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m., LA Opera’s production of Giuseppe Verdi’s Aida will be transmitted live in high-definition video from nine cameras at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion to large LED screens at Newhall Park, Pomona Fairplex and the Santa Monica Pier.

The performance stars soprano Latonia Moore and tenor Russell Thomas and will be conducted by James Conlon.

Through the generous support of Los Angeles County and Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, LA Opera is able to present these simulcasts free of charge as a special gift to the community.

This will be the first time that Opera in the Park will be experienced by audiences in Santa Clarita and Pomona. Aida will mark the sixth simulcast to the Santa Monica Pier. Since Aida is performed in Italian, the simulcasts will feature subtitles in both English and Spanish.

“Our North Los Angeles County communities are a vibrant hub for the arts,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “Fifth District residents will enjoy this beautiful world-renowned opera close to home while spending an evening outdoors with family, friends, and neighbors. I’m grateful Los Angeles County is partnering with LA Opera to bring this amazing opportunity to our neighborhoods for free.”

Although no tickets are required for entrance, guests are encouraged to sign up in advance at LAOpera.org/OperaInThePark, LAOpera.org/OperaAtFairplex or LAOpera.org/OperaAtTheBeach to get important information about parking and the latest updates.

“These simulcasts make it easier for County residents to get a taste of wonderful opera,” said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who represents the Third District where the Santa Monica Pier is located. “You don’t need to buy tickets, dress up, or go downtown. Just make your way to the Santa Monica Pier, bring a chair, a blanket or a picnic, and settle in with ocean waves at your back and stars overhead, as Aida’s extravagant story of love and loyalty unfolds in front of you.”

Seating at all three locations is general admission, and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are advised to bring their own seating and to arrive early both for pre-performance picnicking and to secure the best viewing areas.

“This is a wonderful occasion for San Gabriel Valley residents to experience the thrill of a world-class opera performance for free right in their community,” said Supervisor Hilda Solis, who represents the First District, where Fairplex is located. “I encourage all to join us for a wonderful evening under the stars to take in the transformative power of art and culture.”

Opera in the Park—Newhall Park in Santa Clarita

For detailed information about the Santa Clarita simulcast, please visit LAOpera.org/OperaInThePark. Newhall Park is located at 24923 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. Free parking is available inside the park.

For more information about Newhall Park, please click [here].

Opera at Fairplex—Pomona Fairplex

For detailed information about the Pomona Fairplex simulcast, please visit LAOpera.org/OperaAtTheFairplex. Fairplex is located at 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768.

For more information about Pomona Fairplex, please visit Fairplex.com.

Opera at the Beach—Santa Monica Pier

For detailed information about the Santa Monica Pier simulcast, please visit LAOpera.org/OperaAtTheBeach. The Santa Monica Pier is located at the western terminus of Colorado Avenue. Parking spots can be reserved in advance at ParkMe.com/pier. Attendees can also take public transit, exiting the Metro Expo Line at the Downtown Santa Monica station.

For more information about the Santa Monica Pier, please visit SantaMonicaPier.org.

About the Opera

One of opera’s grandest and greatest works, Aida is an enthralling tale of forbidden love in a time of war. The epic drama returns to the LA Opera stage (for the first time in 16 years) in a sensational production starring Latonia Moore and Russell Thomas and conducted by the company’s music director, James Conlon. Stage director Francesca Zambello conjures a gorgeous world where hieroglyphics by the L.A.-based street artist RETNA create a striking backdrop to the timeless story. Expect to be further blown away by a huge chorus and orchestra, a ballet, and beautiful music that’s both intimate and heroic in this grandest of grand operas.

For additional information about the production, please visit LAOpera.org/Aida.

To download artist headshots and production photographs, click [here].

About LA Opera

Los Angeles is a city of enormous diversity and creativity, and LA Opera is dedicated to reflecting that vibrancy by redefining what opera can be. Through imaginative new productions, world premiere commissions, and inventive performances that preserve foundational works while making them feel fresh and compelling, LA Opera has become one of America’s most exciting and ambitious opera companies.

In addition to its mainstage performances at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the company explores unusual repertoire each season through the LA Opera Off Grand initiative, featuring performances in a variety of venues throughout Los Angeles. The LA Opera Connects initiative, which offers a robust variety of educational programming and community engagement offerings, reaches people throughout every corner of Los Angeles County. The company also offers a multitude of online content via its LA Opera On Now digital offerings. Learn more at LAOpera.org.

