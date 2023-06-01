header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 1
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
Veteran Earns COC Degree Despite Years of Struggle
| Thursday, Jun 1, 2023

DanielAndradeFor 25 years, one of the biggest hurdles standing between Daniel Andrade and a college degree was his math anxiety.

But with the help of the College of the Canyons Academic Accommodation Center and the Veterans Affairs program, Andrade was able to complete the remaining two math classes he needed to earn an associate degree in real estate.

“It still hasn’t hit me,” said Andrade, who will be graduating on June 2. “I went to pick up my cap and gown and get a little bit emotional when I see it. I have been trying to get my degree for over 25 years.”

As a high school student-athlete, Andrade could get around his math anxiety by taking developmental classes and relying on a tutor.

However, once on the wrestling team at Moorpark College, Andrade found he could not pass the math assessment.

“I kept procrastinating,” said Andrade. “I could do all the other courses, but something about the math just paralyzed me, so I kept putting it off.”

But when Andrade got injured from wrestling, he gave up entirely.

“When you get seriously injured it’s very discouraging,” said Andrade. “I just did some odd jobs to keep me financially afloat.”

In 1998, Andrade enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton as a special operations instructor. In 2002, he was mobilized in response to 9/11.

During a military operation, enemy fire sent Andrade flying through a building.

“I basically destroyed my right knee,” said Andrade, who was honorably discharged in 2003 as a result of his disabling injuries.

During his six years of military service, Andrade sustained three concussions, which left him with a traumatic brain injury. His injury only exacerbated his math anxiety.

“One side of your brain will just shut off,” said Andrade, who has trouble with memory retention and concentration. “I guess that’s just me for math. I am confident in many other aspects, but when it comes to school, I am kind of handicapped.”

Upon his return to civilian life, Andrade and his family of three moved to Santa Clarita in 2005 and he earned his real estate license in 2009.

Andrade, who works full-time as a housing solutions case manager for Mercy House, says his passion for real estate stems from his personal experience with homelessness.

But despite experiencing success as a realtor, thoughts of his unfinished college degree lingered in the back of his mind.

“At first I thought the money and the success from real estate will fill that void in my heart, but I always wanted to be an instructor,” said Andrade. “That was my mission in life.”

Once Andrade learned that COC had a real estate associate degree program, he knew it was time to finish what he started.

Andrade enrolled at COC in 2008 to complete the required math courses for the degree.

Upon learning about the college’s Veterans Affairs program, Andrade met with Jesse Vera, an adjunct veterans counselor, to create an educational plan to help him pass the remaining math courses.

“It is no secret that many veterans struggle with transitioning from military to civilian life,” said Vera. “Daniel understood the value of seeking assistance and actively reached out to the college’s faculty and staff to help him navigate his educational journey.”

After passing the Math 100 Liberal Arts course in fall 2021, Andrade had one math class left to face, Business 201: Principles of Accounting.

Previously, Andrade had enrolled and dropped out of the course three times.

“I just couldn’t do it,” said Andrade. “I would end up dropping the class two weeks later.”

Once classes were held online during the COVID-19 pandemic, Andrade gave the course another shot.

But the father of two found it difficult to commute from his job in Ventura to his home in Camarillo during rush hour to make it in time for his OnlineLIVE class.

“That was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Andrade.

Deflated and with his two daughters in tow, Andrade sought the help of his AAC counselor, Dr. Stephanie Lee.

The AAC works to provide students with disabilities with an intellectually stimulating environment that encourages them to reach their full potential.

“I told her I was trying my best,” said Andrade. “She closed the door I and I basically broke down. I said, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I need to move on with my life and finally complete this degree. I am going to be 85 years old talking about how I have two classes left.'”

Andrade recalled how Lee brought out a notepad, rolled up her sleeves, and spent two hours with him figuring out a new path forward.

“She heard me,” said Andrade. “She knew I was severely traumatized from active duty and she said, ‘I will walk with you every step of the way, I will do whatever I can.’”

Lee suggested he enroll in a 100 percent online class that would allow him to complete coursework on his own time, at his own pace.

“I thought ‘Where were these classes all my life?,’” said Andrade.

In December 2022, Andrade finally passed the math course.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Andrade. “I was overwhelmed with emotion.”

Lee says she feels honored that Andrade placed his trust in her as a counselor.

“Daniel stands out to me as one of the most hard working and persistent students I have ever worked with,” said Lee. “He was always very respectful and took whatever guidance I had to offer to heart. I am truly very proud of Daniel’s accomplishments. He worked so hard and finally accomplished his goal.”

Vera says that Andrade’s grit and determination were undoubtedly influenced by his military experience.

“Yet, what truly set Daniel apart was his remarkable ability to seek assistance when he needed it,” said Vera. “It brings me a lot of joy to see Daniel accomplish his goals, especially with the help of our campus community, because we all get to share in his accomplishments.”

Now with an associate degree to his name, Andrade is looking forward to perhaps one day teaching at COC as a real estate instructor.

Andrade’s advice to anyone struggling to pass a specific course is to ask for help.

“Just be open and be honest,” said Andrade. “You have to set up a support system. This can’t be done alone.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Veteran Earns COC Degree Despite Years of Struggle

Veteran Earns COC Degree Despite Years of Struggle
Thursday, Jun 1, 2023
For 25 years, one of the biggest hurdles standing between Daniel Andrade and a college degree was his math anxiety.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Prof’s ‘Volcano That Left’ Recalls the Realities of the Immigrant Experience

CSUN Prof’s ‘Volcano That Left’ Recalls the Realities of the Immigrant Experience
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, California State University, Northridge Central American and transborder studies professor Beatriz Cortez, an internationally recognized sculptor, wondered about other pandemics and their impact on the world.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates

CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Commencement season at California State University, Northridge kicked off May 13 with Honors Convocation and continued with seven colorful and joyful ceremonies from May 19-22.
FULL STORY...

Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht Named CalArts Student Affairs VP

Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht Named CalArts Student Affairs VP
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht as its new Vice President for Student Affairs.
FULL STORY...

Graduate Discovers the Power of Small Steps

Graduate Discovers the Power of Small Steps
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Nine years ago, Cinthia Zelaya immigrated to the United States from Honduras with the goal to continue her education in her newly adopted country.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
Can you believe it's already June? May was a whirlwind of excitement, laughter and a few mischievous moments
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
PAC Releases 2023 Fall Spotlight Series Lineup
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly programs as part of its Fall 2023 programming.
PAC Releases 2023 Fall Spotlight Series Lineup
Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns June 3
Beginning Saturday, June 3, residents can once again board Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus to travel to Ventura Harbor on Saturdays and Sundays.
Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns June 3
Veteran Earns COC Degree Despite Years of Struggle
For 25 years, one of the biggest hurdles standing between Daniel Andrade and a college degree was his math anxiety.
Veteran Earns COC Degree Despite Years of Struggle
McLean Tapped for Regional Leadership Roles
Adding a powerful local voice to policies and decisions that directly affect residents, Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped for leadership roles with the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments and Southern California Association of Governments.
McLean Tapped for Regional Leadership Roles
SCV Water Announces Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is proud to announce that the first Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to Elizabeth Peña.
SCV Water Announces Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
County Treasurer Mails Notices of Delinquent Current Year Payment(s) Due
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is in the process of mailing Notices of Delinquency to property owners who have not paid their Annual and/or Supplemental Secured Property Taxes in full for the 2022-23 tax year.
County Treasurer Mails Notices of Delinquent Current Year Payment(s) Due
Wilk’s Bill to Help Break up Ticketmaster Monopoly Unanimously Approved
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), announced his legislation to loosen the stranglehold companies like Live Nation/Ticketmaster have on the ticket-selling industry unanimously passed out of the California State Senate.
Wilk’s Bill to Help Break up Ticketmaster Monopoly Unanimously Approved
Two CSUN Athletes Named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators
CSUN's David Phillips, Jr. and Brianna Kelpis have been named to the 2023 Academic All-District Men's and Women's Track and Field teams, selected by College Sports Communicators.
Two CSUN Athletes Named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators
Jack Uldrich Announced as Keynote Speaker for Economic Outlook 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Outlook 2023 announced Jack Uldrich will be the keynote speaker for this year's event.
Jack Uldrich Announced as Keynote Speaker for Economic Outlook 2023
Animal Care and Control Earns Two National Achievement Awards
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized with achievement awards from the National Association of Counties twice over, first for the Robotic Process Automation Project and for their Care Voucher program.
Animal Care and Control Earns Two National Achievement Awards
COC Paralegal Graduate Fights for Her Dreams
On the first day of the College of the Canyons spring 2023 semester, Laura Llamas was virtually attending her civil litigation class via Zoom along with her classmates.
COC Paralegal Graduate Fights for Her Dreams
CSUN Prof’s ‘Volcano That Left’ Recalls the Realities of the Immigrant Experience
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, California State University, Northridge Central American and transborder studies professor Beatriz Cortez, an internationally recognized sculptor, wondered about other pandemics and their impact on the world.
CSUN Prof’s ‘Volcano That Left’ Recalls the Realities of the Immigrant Experience
Today in SCV History (May 31)
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Castaic Elementary Treat Triking Teacher Spreads Fun To Students
Castaic Elementary School’s Kindergarten through sixth grade reading teacher, Terri Stillson, motivates students school-wide to put forth their best effort by delivering prizes each week on her Treat Trike. Her innovative approach has ignited a wave of excitement and motivation among students and teachers alike.
Castaic Elementary Treat Triking Teacher Spreads Fun To Students
Wilk’s ‘Saugus Strong Act’ Advances to State Assembly
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Monday the Senate approved his “Saugus Strong Act,” aimed at addressing student mental health and school safety.
Wilk’s ‘Saugus Strong Act’ Advances to State Assembly
CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates
Commencement season at California State University, Northridge kicked off May 13 with Honors Convocation and continued with seven colorful and joyful ceremonies from May 19-22.
CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates
Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht Named CalArts Student Affairs VP
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht as its new Vice President for Student Affairs.
Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht Named CalArts Student Affairs VP
COC Standout Rebekah Brooks Headed to San Diego State
College of the Canyons standout forward Rebekah Brooks will be transferring to San Diego State University to continue her soccer career at the NCAA Division I level as an Aztec. 
COC Standout Rebekah Brooks Headed to San Diego State
June 5: Sidewalk CPR Event at Henry Mayo
Santa Clarita residents can learn hands-only CPR at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital main entrance and at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health during a special county-wide event on Monday, June 5. 
June 5: Sidewalk CPR Event at Henry Mayo
Graduate Discovers the Power of Small Steps
Nine years ago, Cinthia Zelaya immigrated to the United States from Honduras with the goal to continue her education in her newly adopted country.
Graduate Discovers the Power of Small Steps
City to Discuss 2023 Summer Programming Highlights
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m.
City to Discuss 2023 Summer Programming Highlights
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: