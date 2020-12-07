Veteran Services Collaborative Receives $15K COVID Grant from L.A. County

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative recently received a $15,000 grant from the Los Angeles County Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund that will help the nonprofit group continue its operations.

In late September, the Collaborative was notified its COVID-19 grant application had been accepted, and, after completion of a few additional steps, $15,000 in grant money was transferred to the organization’s account in early October.

The grant is a tremendous boon to the Collaborative because COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have made fundraising difficult for the organization and its supporters.

As has been the case with so many local nonprofits, the Collaborative has been unable to hold any in-person fundraisers, its normal means of securing the capital necessary for the day-to-day operation of the Veteran Center, located on Lyons Ave. in Newhall.

Thanks to this grant, the organization’s efforts to address the needs of the Santa Clarita Valley veteran community will continue.

The newly created Veteran Relief Fund, established to support members of the local SCV veteran community when they find themselves with short-term cash needs, will become a reality.

In addition, the Collaborative will be able to provide gift cards from local retailers for food or household items.

Commenting on receiving the grant, Albert Rodriquez, president of the Collaborative, said, “We are extremely grateful for the participation of Kathryn Barger and the county of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors in the development of this funding opportunity for local organizations, and our deserving veterans, affected by COVID-19.”

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is a gathering of dedicated businessmen and women, nonprofit organizations, and individuals pledged to care for the interests of local veterans, active-duty military, and their families who have given and sacrificed so much for their country.

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is a tax-exempt 501(c)3 Non-Profit organization | FEDERAL TAX ID # 82-1227454.