Veteran Support Certificate Program Launched at COC
| Tuesday, Sep 12, 2023
veterans

This fall, College of the Canyons has launched a new certificate program for veteran service providers, such as veteran counselors in higher education, government agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations.

Offered through the college’s School of Personal and Professional Learning, the Supporting and Empowering Veterans certificate program can be completed entirely online, at no cost.

“The program was designed to help veterans service organizations and agencies provide stronger support to the veteran community,” said Dianne Avery, dean of academic innovation and continuing education at the college. “COC has an award-winning Veterans Resource Center supporting students who served in the U.S. military, so offering a certificate for individuals who assist veterans is a natural extension.”

The curriculum consists of customer service, empathy, social-diversity awareness and understanding and supporting veterans. Each course ranges from five to 24 hours and will be offered online or OnlineLIVE.

While the program consists of four courses, only three courses are required to obtain certification.

“This program is an exciting addition to the college’s already robust veteran-centric services,” said Renard Thomas, director of the COC Veterans Resource Center. “Certified programs such as this ensure that service providers or anyone wanting to support veterans are better equipped to provide excellent service and the support veterans need to succeed.”

Enrollment is open now for NC.CSKL-017 Empathy and NC.CSKL-021 Social-Diversity Awareness, which will be offered in November.

NC.CSKL-004 Customer Service will be offered in January and February. All courses will be offered again during the spring 2024 semester.

For information about registration, please call (661) 362-3304 or email freeclasses@canyons.edu.

Personal and Professional Learning classes provide career skills and lifelong learning classes to residents of all skill levels, at no cost.

To learn more the Supporting and Empowering Veterans certificate program, please click here.
