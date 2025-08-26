Veterans Event ‘Marching On’ Seeks Volunteers

Santa Clarita Volunteers is seeking more than three dozen volunteers for the non-profit Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative event “Marching On,” on Saturday, Sept. 13, 6-9 p.m. at Santa Clarita Studios.

This organization aims to care for the interests of local veterans and their families.

Volunteers ages 14 and older are sought to help with the event.

Volunteers will help with a variety of duties, including event set-up/clean-up, guest check-in, parking lot direction, managing drink ticket sales, pouring drinks and other duties as assigned.

Volunteer opportunities are for Saturday, Sept. 13 at various shifts between 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

No experience is required.

Interested volunteers will receive a link to register for their desired assignment/time.

This is a non-profit opportunity. Staff from the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will contact you with details after you sign up.

For more information and to register for this volunteer opportunity visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/13515.

Santa Clarita Voluntters is also seeking a number of youth sports coaches. For more information about Santa Clarita Volunteers and to search for volunteer opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita or SCV nonprofits visit https://santaclaritavolunteers.com.

Like this: Like Loading...