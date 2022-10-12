VIA Announces 2022 VIA Awards Nominees

The Valley Industry Association is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2022 VIA Awards.

These four prestigious awards will be presented to VIA members and businesses of distinction at the 2022 VIA Bash: “Midnight in Morocco” Friday, Nov. 4, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

Scroll below to see the full list of nominees.

THE CONNIE WORDEN-ROBERTS VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Alison Lindemann, WSI Internet Consulting

Ferris Smith, ServPro Santa Clarita

Mark Young, Donahoe, Young & Williams, LLP

Jared Burbidge, ServPro Santa Clarita

Ajay Joshi, Connect 4 Growth Solutions

Hillary Broadwater, QM Design Group

Sue Tweddell, Primerica

VIA RISING STAR AWARD

Odom Law Group

JCI, Santa Clarita

Jersey Mike’s Subs

VIA BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD

Mission Valley Bank

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

College of the Canyons

A-1 Party

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

UCLA Health

And brand new this year:

VIA COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Clarita

JCI Santa Clarita

Circle of Hope

Mission Valley Bank

Advanced Audiology

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Logix Federal Credit Union

Please join us at the 2022 VIA BASH to help honor these businesses and individuals. For more information, visit www.viabash.com.

