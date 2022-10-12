VIA Announces 2022 VIA Awards Nominees

The Valley Industry Association is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2022 VIA Awards.
These four prestigious awards will be presented to VIA members and businesses of distinction at the 2022 VIA Bash: “Midnight in Morocco” Friday, Nov. 4, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Scroll below to see the full list of nominees.
THE CONNIE WORDEN-ROBERTS VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Alison Lindemann, WSI Internet Consulting
Ferris Smith, ServPro Santa Clarita
Mark Young, Donahoe, Young & Williams, LLP
Jared Burbidge, ServPro Santa Clarita
Ajay Joshi, Connect 4 Growth Solutions
Hillary Broadwater, QM Design Group
Sue Tweddell, Primerica
VIA RISING STAR AWARD
Odom Law Group
JCI, Santa Clarita
Jersey Mike’s Subs
VIA BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD
Mission Valley Bank
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
College of the Canyons
A-1 Party
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
UCLA Health
And brand new this year:
VIA COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Clarita
JCI Santa Clarita
Circle of Hope
Mission Valley Bank
Advanced Audiology
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Logix Federal Credit Union
Please join us at the 2022 VIA BASH to help honor these businesses and individuals. For more information, visit www.viabash.com.
