VIA Bash 2025 Awards Nominations Now Open

The Valley Industry Association has announced that nominations are now open for the 2025 VIA Bash Awards. These awards will be presented to VIA members of distinction at the 2025 BASH Mad Hatters Ball on Friday, Oct. 24.

This is the opportunity to recognize and celebrate exceptional individuals and businesses that help shape VIA and the broader Santa Clarita Valley community.

The following award categories are now accepting nominations:

The Connie Worden-Roberts Volunteer of the Year Award

Honoring a VIA member who has demonstrated unwavering dedication through volunteerism. This individual will have significantly supported the organization via committee involvement, member recruitment, fundraising efforts, or elevating VIA’s visibility in the community.

VIA Business of the Year Award

Celebrating a VIA member business that exemplifies consistent commitment—not only to VIA—but to the business community and the Santa Clarita Valley at large.

Rising Star Award

Recognizing a VIA member who has shown outstanding growth and innovation, through new product or service launches, job creation or business expansion. A true standout in the dynamic business landscape.

VIA Community Impact Award

Presented to a Santa Clarita Valley-based business or individual who has demonstrated exceptional community service and has made inspiring contributions to both business and civic life in the region.

Submit nominations today and help shine a spotlight on the outstanding people and organizations that make the community thrive.

Deadline to Submit Nominations: Saturday, Aug. 2.

For the nomination form visit https://form.jotform.com/222724018967158.

If you have questions or need assistance with the nomination process, please contact VIA at (661)294-8088.

