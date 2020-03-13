VIA Cancels Upcoming Events Out of ‘Extreme Caution’ for COVID-19

The Valley Industry Association announced cancellations of upcoming events in March and the beginning of April.

In an email sent to members, CEO/President of VIA Kathy Norris said:

“With respect to the health and safety of our membership, business leaders and citizens of the Santa Clarita Valley, the Valley Industry Association has chosen a path of extreme caution with our upcoming events due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-2019) and the classification of the virus as a Global Pandemic.

The following events have been cancelled:

VIA Luncheon, Tuesday, March 24 (Robotics in the Workplace)

Breakfast Club, Friday, April 3rd

Those of you who have already RSVPd for these two events will be contacted in the next few days to discuss arrangements. We will update you on future meetings and events as soon as we can.

Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience. I hope you will let me know if you have any questions about this message.

We are concerned for the health and well-being of you and your families, and send best wishes for your safety during these uncertain times.”

For more information about VIA, visit https://www.via.org/.