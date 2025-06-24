VIA CEO Forum Survey

The Valley Industry Association is calling on all CEOs, presidents, business owners, chief marketing officers, chief operating officers, HR directors, vice presidents, executive directors, regional managers, project managers and more to fill in answers on a five-minute survey today that will help develop solutions for tomorrow.

VIA has enjoyed the support of the Santa Clarita Valley’s top executives over the years both in membership and through its CEO Forums, a collaboration of decision makers to identify common business and community issues, while developing solutions. The CEO Forums have consistently resulted in highly desirable programs, special events, partnerships and better success for business.

As we plan for the 2025 Forum, we hope you will help us help you.

Please take a moment to complete the survey below to help us identify top issues affecting business right now. Based on those results, the VIA CEO Forum will host SCV business leaders in a high-level collaboration and problem-solving session.

Click here to complete Survey

The VIA 2025 CEO Forum will take place on Aug. 22.

Sponsorships are Available. Please contact the VIA Office for information at (661) 294-8088 or kathy@via.org.

Like this: Like Loading...