VIA July Luncheon to Present Update on Santa Clarita’s Economic Development

The Valley Industry Association is pleased to host Jason Crawford, acting community development director and Monica Fawcett, interim economic development associate, city of Santa Clarita as keynote speakers for VIA’s July luncheon meeting Tuesday, July 20, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Join VIA in-person to catch up on updates about economic development in our City and the exciting momentum Santa Clarita is experiencing as we emerge from the pandemic.

Santa Clarita is showing excellent activity in all sectors and is on the way to recovery – join us for some good news.

The luncheon will take place at Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, 91355.

$55 for VIA Members

$65 for Non-Members

***Note: This event is by reservation only.

Click [here] to RSVP.

Questions may be submitted in advance to kathy@via.org.

Cancellations must be made no less than 48 hours in advance.

