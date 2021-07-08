header image

July 8
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
VIA July Luncheon to Present Update on Santa Clarita’s Economic Development
| Thursday, Jul 8, 2021
VIA July Luncheon

The Valley Industry Association is pleased to host Jason Crawford, acting community development director and Monica Fawcett, interim economic development associate, city of Santa Clarita as keynote speakers for VIA’s July luncheon meeting Tuesday, July 20, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Join VIA in-person to catch up on updates about economic development in our City and the exciting momentum Santa Clarita is experiencing as we emerge from the pandemic.

Santa Clarita is showing excellent activity in all sectors and is on the way to recovery – join us for some good news.

The luncheon will take place at Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, 91355.

$55 for VIA Members

$65 for Non-Members

***Note: This event is by reservation only.

Click [here] to RSVP.

Questions may be submitted in advance to kathy@via.org.

Cancellations must be made no less than 48 hours in advance.
07-08-2021 VIA July Luncheon to Present Update on Santa Clarita's Economic Development
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Paving Work to Shutdown Westbound I-210 at I-5 Beginning Friday Night
The California Department of Transportation announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work.
Paving Work to Shutdown Westbound I-210 at I-5 Beginning Friday Night
Ninth Circuit Hears Arguments in L.A. City, County Homelessness Lawsuit
(CN) — A Los Angeles city attorney told a Ninth Circuit panel Wednesday a federal judge’s far-reaching injunction in a lawsuit over homelessness in the region is impeding elected officials’ efforts to address the complex crisis.
Ninth Circuit Hears Arguments in L.A. City, County Homelessness Lawsuit
VIA July Luncheon to Present Update on Santa Clarita’s Economic Development
The Valley Industry Association is pleased to host Jason Crawford, acting community development director and Monica Fawcett, interim economic development associate, city of Santa Clarita as keynote speakers for VIA's July luncheon meeting Tuesday, July 20, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
VIA July Luncheon to Present Update on Santa Clarita’s Economic Development
LASD’s Largest Drug Bust Nets $1.19 Billion Worth of Illegal Marijuana
Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Wednesday the results of the Marijuana Eradication Operation which began on the early hours of Tuesday, June 8, 2021, and lasted 10 days.
LASD’s Largest Drug Bust Nets $1.19 Billion Worth of Illegal Marijuana
West Ranch Players Selected to Inaugural Tyler Skaggs Foundation All-Star Game
A foundation started in 2019 to remember the positive impact Tyler Skaggs had will host its first-ever all-star game Saturday at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.
West Ranch Players Selected to Inaugural Tyler Skaggs Foundation All-Star Game
Blood, DNA Experts Testify in Cierzan Murder Trial
During the second day of testimony in the preliminary hearing for a man accused of murdering his uncle, the defendant, Daniel Cierzan, listened as an audio recording of his father, Charles Cierzan, told law enforcement officials in February 2020 that he covered for Daniel on the day of Will Cierzan’s disappearance.
Blood, DNA Experts Testify in Cierzan Murder Trial
Today in SCV History (July 8)
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
The Main To Host Theatre Americana’s “60’s Revisited”
Culture keeps moving forward but somethings never go out of style, like iconic songs from the 60's. Theatre Americana is presenting "The 60's Revisited" at The Main Theater this November.
The Main To Host Theatre Americana’s “60’s Revisited”
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,400, L.A. County Showcases COVID Ambassador Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 8 new deaths and 326 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,400 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. The number of cases and deaths may reflect reporting delays over the holiday.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,400, L.A. County Showcases COVID Ambassador Program
Gormon Tumbleweed Fire Reaches 95% Containment
Firefighters neared full containment of the Tumbleweed Fire in Gorman, with 95% containment as of Wednesday morning.
Gormon Tumbleweed Fire Reaches 95% Containment
Sheriff’s Station Asks Public Help Identifying Petty Theft Suspect
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a petty theft suspect who reportedly stole from an after-hours deposit drop box at a bank in Valencia.
Sheriff’s Station Asks Public Help Identifying Petty Theft Suspect
College Of The Canyons’ Analyst Wins Statewide Award
An enrollment services analyst at College of the Canyons was selected as the 2021 4cs Senate President Award recipient by the California Community Colleges' Classified Senate.
College Of The Canyons’ Analyst Wins Statewide Award
Dead Body Found At Metrolink’s Newhall Station
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating a dead body that was reportedly found at the Newhall Metrolink Station early Wednesday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.
Dead Body Found At Metrolink’s Newhall Station
Today in SCV History (July 7)
1919 - Mike Shuman, Placerita Junior High School principal, born in Fitchburg, Mass. [story]
Arizona Couple Arrested After 2 Dogs Die from Being Locked in Hot Car
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a couple from Arizona after two dogs died from being locked in a hot car July 4 at Six Flags Magic Mountain, according to station officials.
Arizona Couple Arrested After 2 Dogs Die from Being Locked in Hot Car
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,376; Skilled Nursing Homes’ High Vaccination Rates Reflect Low Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 3 new deaths and 326 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,376 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,376; Skilled Nursing Homes’ High Vaccination Rates Reflect Low Cases
DMV to Offer Paperless Notices in Effort to Reduce Carbon Footprint
SACRAMENTO – The Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering Californians the option to receive driver’s license renewal notices by email as part of its ongoing effort to expand digital services and reduce its carbon footprint.
DMV to Offer Paperless Notices in Effort to Reduce Carbon Footprint
Community Invited to View Two New Santa Clarita Art Exhibits
The city of Santa Clarita is happy to welcome two new art exhibits to the community for residents and visitors to enjoy!
Community Invited to View Two New Santa Clarita Art Exhibits
Aug. 2: Chamber’s Annual Congressional Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the return of its annual Congressional Forum.
Aug. 2: Chamber’s Annual Congressional Forum
July 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 8, at 6:00 p.m., in City Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita.
July 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Pelican BioThermal Signs Lease on 54,060 Square-Foot Valencia Building
CBRE announced Minnesota-based Pelican BioThermal LLC, a manufacturer of temperature controlled, thermally-protected packaging, signed a 54,060 square-foot industrial lease in Valencia.
Pelican BioThermal Signs Lease on 54,060 Square-Foot Valencia Building
Mission Valley Bank Celebrates 20th Anniversary by Donating to SCV Nonprofits
In honor of Mission Valley Bank's 20th Anniversary, the financial institution recently announced that it will be donating to a number of Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits.
Mission Valley Bank Celebrates 20th Anniversary by Donating to SCV Nonprofits
I-5 Traffic Collision Prompts SigAlert
A vehicle collision involving a big rig prompted a SigAlert on the southbound side of Interstate 5 at McBean Parkway Tuesday morning.
I-5 Traffic Collision Prompts SigAlert
Today in SCV History (July 6)
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
