VIA Launching Breakfast Club

The Valley Industry Association (VIA) is launching Breakfast Club, a member-exclusive program designed to provide a business coaching experience to working professionals delivered by industry experts and professional speakers on a wide range of topics.

Designed as an interactive series, participants will gain valuable insight, acquire new ways of thinking, and leave with actionable takeaways ready to implement in their business and work life.

Who should attend? Business owners, decision makers, consultants, staff, and anyone who wants to utilize time well spent.

Event details:

Friday, June 5, 2020

8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

Cost: Complimentary for the June 5th VIRTUAL program

Presenting speaker:

Fred Arnold, American Family Funding and Suite 360 Executive Suites

“Playing to Win… Adapting to Change”

Learn how to:

– Implement bold change when the impulse is to lie low and play not to lose.

– Overcome fear paralysis and master taking action.

– Be a catalyst for innovation and first adopter of new ideas and concepts in your business.

– Accelerate your success in a changing environment by taking advantage of new opportunities.

To register, click [here].

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Zoom meeting.