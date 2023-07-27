VIA Names Selina Thomas 2024 Chairwoman

The Valley Industry Association is honored to announce Selina Thomas of 6 Degrees HR Consulting has been appointed as 2024 Chairwoman for the organization. Thomas brings a wealth of experience to VIA and will officially take office on Jan. 1, 2024. She succeeds current Chairman, David Cantrell of Solarverse, who will complete a 2-year term as chairman at the end of 2023.

Thomas is a 13-year resident of Santa Clarita. She is a busy mother of three daughters, CEO and Founder of 6 Degrees HR Consulting, host of a podcast on the SCV Signal and recently featured in the February edition of the San Fernando Business Journal.

Thomas has a Masters in Human Resources and is a Nationally Certified Human Resource Specialist. She works closely with many local companies, employment attorneys, business leaders and insurance brokers to assure the compliance and infrastructure of small businesses. She is often called upon as an expert in her industry and lends herself and her expertise to the Workforce Development Center at COC, the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce and to the Valley Industry Association.

She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Wish Education Foundation, the Board of Directors of the Valley Industry Association and is an active member of many community organizations such as Zonta and Soroptimist. Ms. Thomas is also a member of the Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce and awarded as a contracting vendor for their human resource needs.

Thomas’ focus is to continue her work in the business sector as an advocate and help educate the emerging workforce through the VIA Connecting to Success Program, mentorship and business partnerships throughout the SCV valley.

About VIA:

Since its establishment in 1981, the Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita has represented business interests throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. VIA provides its members, a blend of industrial, commercial and service companies, opportunities to collaborate on a broad range of business issues.

