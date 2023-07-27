VIA Names Selina Thomas 2024 Chairwoman

The Valley Industry Association is honored to announce Selina Thomas of 6 Degrees HR Consulting has been appointed as 2024 Chairwoman for the organization. Thomas brings a wealth of experience to VIA and will officially take office on Jan. 1, 2024. She succeeds current Chairman, David Cantrell of Solarverse, who will complete a 2-year term as chairman at the end of 2023.
Thomas is a 13-year resident of Santa Clarita. She is a busy mother of three daughters, CEO and Founder of 6 Degrees HR Consulting, host of a podcast on the SCV Signal and recently featured in the February edition of the San Fernando Business Journal.
Thomas has a Masters in Human Resources and is a Nationally Certified Human Resource Specialist. She works closely with many local companies, employment attorneys, business leaders and insurance brokers to assure the compliance and infrastructure of small businesses. She is often called upon as an expert in her industry and lends herself and her expertise to the Workforce Development Center at COC, the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce and to the Valley Industry Association.
She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Wish Education Foundation, the Board of Directors of the Valley Industry Association and is an active member of many community organizations such as Zonta and Soroptimist. Ms. Thomas is also a member of the Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce and awarded as a contracting vendor for their human resource needs.
Thomas’ focus is to continue her work in the business sector as an advocate and help educate the emerging workforce through the VIA Connecting to Success Program, mentorship and business partnerships throughout the SCV valley.
About VIA:
Since its establishment in 1981, the Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita has represented business interests throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. VIA provides its members, a blend of industrial, commercial and service companies, opportunities to collaborate on a broad range of business issues.
Following what has been an unpredictable and volatile year for the local real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has announced that the 2023 Assessment Roll has increased by 5.91% over last year, marking 13 years of continuous growth.
Two Providence hospitals in Southern California, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills and Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, earned 5-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency announced today.
Earlier this month, the budget approved by Governor Newsom and accompanying trailer bill language directs $82.5 million toward directly reducing health care deductibles and co-pays for Covered California participants.
Like detectives tracking down clues in a decades-old cold case, a team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge geologists have blown a hole into the long-accepted hypothesis that the Rocky Mountains were born by a single collision between tectonic plates, or pieces of the Earth’s crust, 90 million years ago.
With the start of a new school year around the corner, it’s normal for children to feel anxious about upcoming changes. After being at home or summer camp for the summer, the transition to a new teacher and new peers can feel overwhelming. The Anxiety and Depression Association of America is hosting a live, free webinar to help your child cope with back-to-school anxiety. It will be held Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PST.
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit feedSCV works to provide everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley with the knowledge and resources to have a delicious and healthy meal at home every day. It will host its first class designed for kids on Saturday, Aug. 19. Two sessions will be held, at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises the public to never touch a bat with bare hands and to report injured, sick, or dead bats. Summer and early-fall months are when rabid bats are most often found in Los Angeles County, especially during July, August and September.
Managing Director Randy Cude and Senior Associate Connor Quan of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. have announced the recent sale of a retail/automotive facility located at 25150-25158 Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita for a purchase price of $3.1 million. Spectrum CRE represented the buyer in the transaction.
Los Angeles County has earned the designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer by the Age-Friendly Institute, the nation's only certification program that identifies organizations committed to being the best places to work for employees ages 50 and older. L.A. County is the first county-level employer in the United States to be designated Certified Age-Friendly.
