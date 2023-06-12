VIA’s ‘Connecting to Success’ Receives $675K

The Valley Industry Association will significantly expand its acclaimed “Connecting to Success” program this fall. Through the strong support of Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, this important funding will grow the program to feature intensive, interactive one- day workshops plus new key opportunities such as internships, mentorships and job-shadows to benefit Santa Clarita Valley high school juniors.

The students gain specialized training in communications, financial literacy, decision making, conflict resolution and other important professional and interpersonal skills to both prepare for and gain competitive advantages in the workplace. VIA will also be expanding with additional large-scale events focused on workforce development for the business community and a CEO forum focused on education.

“The VIA Connecting to Success Program helps students unlock their true potential and pave their pathway to success,” said California State Sen. Scott Wilk of California’s 21st District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “By empowering students to harness their strengths and navigate life’s challenges with resilience and purpose, this important workforce readiness program not only prepares students for their futures, but also assures businesses that there will be a steady supply of well-trained workers entering the workforce” .

Jason Gibbs, mayor of Santa Clarita, offered kudos to the program as well.

“I fully support the work being done by the Valley Industry Association to ready our future workforce,” Gibbs said. “VIA’s Connecting to Success lights the path towards personal and professional growth, offering a multitude of benefits that ripple through students, communities, and industries. By nurturing self- discovery, honing critical skills, and fostering invaluable connections, this program not only unlocks doors to opportunity but also ignites a spark that propels students towards their fullest potential. From empowering confident leaders to cultivating a diverse and talented workforce, VIA Connecting to Success paves the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for all.”

The expansion of this program will strengthen VIA’s ongoing partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District and the College of the Canyons.

“The Hart District truly values our partnership with VIA and especially the Connecting to Success Program,” said Cherise Moore, board member, William S. Hart Union High School. “This program provides an opportunity for every student in the Hart District to connect with business leaders in our community as they learn about skills needed to succeed in the workforce and experience hands on learning for career success.”

In addition, it strengthens VIA’s partnerships with 100+ committed business leaders in the SCV who serve as facilitators and mentors for the emerging workforce in the community.

“We’ve been part of Connecting to Success for many years, and I’ve seen first-hand how this program impacts students’ understanding of future education and career decisions,” said Steve Youlios, owner of Jersey Mikes. “The break-out sessions feature local industry leaders who share their expertise in a variety of fields. This year’s program will be expanded to include career choices that can be pursued without the need (and cost) of higher education. I strongly recommend this annual event to all students as they start to think ahead to their future plans.”

For over 20 years, VIA has worked to inspire SCV students to think about their futures and has worked to connect them to potential careers. Through seminars such as ethics in the workplace, financial literacy and communication of values, students are provided the necessary building blocks to be successful in their chosen career fields. Over 35,000 students have participated in this program, putting them on a pathway to success.

The program is funded (in part) through a Grant with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

About VIA:

Since its establishment in 1981, the Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita has represented business interests throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. VIA provides its members, a blend of industrial, commercial and service companies, opportunities to opportunities to collaborate on a broad range of issues.

