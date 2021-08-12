header image

1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
VIA’s Upcoming Virtual Series Takes on COVID-19 Fight
| Thursday, Aug 12, 2021
VIA Who's Winning Fight Against COVID-19

As new variants emerge, vaccination numbers wane, and the possibility of novel mutations evolving, where do we stand in the fight to combat the COVID-19 virus?

Join political commentator Dan Schnur virtually on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., as he connects the news cycle with larger political trends to provide insight on the current COVID-19 fight.

Schnur is a politics professor at USC, UC-Berkeley, and Pepperdine, and host of the weekly Politics in the Time of Coronavirus livestream.

$20 for VIA Members

$25 for Non-Members

Click [here] to RSVP

Note: This event is by reservation only.

Questions may be submitted in advance to kathy@via.org.

Refunds cannot be made for cancellations less than 48 hours in advance.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
As new variants emerge, vaccination numbers wane, and the possibility of novel mutations evolving, where do we stand in the fight to combat the COVID-19 virus?
The Freshman 15 has nothing on the COVID 15...20...even 25 or more!
Control over land-use policy remains a focal point for the city of Santa Clarita, which earlier this year sought to retain maximum control within the framework of new state laws making it easier to build accessory dwelling units (ADU), commonly known as granny flats, without community or city input.
1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
To honor the life of Adele Macpherson, Child and Family Center will be hosting a celebration of life for their former board member community leader. 
Farm animals and local animal life are returning with a grand reopening of the Barnyard at Hart Park. 
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 28 new deaths and 3,498 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,302 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
College of the Canyons announced their Disabled Students Programs and Services will now become the Academic Accommodation Center. 
Santa Clarita is putting nature on display with two brand new art exhibits that will be open to the public through October. 
A suspect was reportedly wounded during a deputy-involved shooting north of Templin Highway on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials. 
State superintendent Tony Thurmond is hosting a virtual vaccine townhall as schools are opening back up during the COVID-19 pandemic, to have important conversations around a safe return to in-person learning.
Outside of the masks and a few logistical changes, it appeared to be business as usual for three Santa Clarita Valley school districts Tuesday with students and staff returning to their campuses to start the 2021-22 school year.
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Santa Clarita Valley community members are remembering the life and work of Adele Macpherson, a longtime local philanthropist and former “SCV Woman of the Year” honoree, who died earlier this week. Macpherson dedicated much of her life to local service and charity.
Dozens of large wildfires are raging across the United States, mostly in the West, burning more than 2 million acres and sending plumes of smoke and ash as far east as New York City.
TMU Men's Swimming & Diving has signed four more recruits, Head Coach and Director of Aquatics Gabe Woodward announced.
Jeremiah Hart, a Newhall-area California Highway Patrol officer, has died of COVID-19, the department announced Monday.
A new health mandate that takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday across California requires visitors at hospitals to show either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative results of a test taken within the past 72 hours.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit Santa Monica Beach to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health launched a new advertising campaign Monday called, “Tell Your Story,” in response to the latest high school vaping data from its 2019-20 California Student Tobacco Survey.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting Californians to be on the lookout for unscrupulous used car sellers who are luring unsuspecting consumers into buying stolen vehicles online.
