VIA’s Upcoming Virtual Series Takes on COVID-19 Fight

As new variants emerge, vaccination numbers wane, and the possibility of novel mutations evolving, where do we stand in the fight to combat the COVID-19 virus?

Join political commentator Dan Schnur virtually on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., as he connects the news cycle with larger political trends to provide insight on the current COVID-19 fight.

Schnur is a politics professor at USC, UC-Berkeley, and Pepperdine, and host of the weekly Politics in the Time of Coronavirus livestream.

$20 for VIA Members

$25 for Non-Members

Click [here] to RSVP

Note: This event is by reservation only.

Questions may be submitted in advance to kathy@via.org.

Refunds cannot be made for cancellations less than 48 hours in advance.

