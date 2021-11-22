Vietnam Veterans to be Honored at Christmas Tree, Menorah Lighting

The community is invited to a special tribute to honor our Vietnam veterans at the 16th Annual Military Honor Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

The event is set to take place at the Veterans Historical Plaza, which is located at 24275 Walnut St. Newhall, CA 91321 at 5:00 p.m.

Robert Heinisch will be serving as master of ceremonies. Congressman Mike Garcia is scheduled to recognize the service and sacrifices our Vietnam veterans and their families have made. Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda is also set to speak during the event.

Hot cocoa, coffee and holiday treats will be provided with performances by David Valiton, Trish Lester and the Valencia Choir singing traditional Christmas songs and carols. The invocation will be done by Pastor Andre Veluzat and benediction by Rabbi Mark Blazer.

Vietnam veteran lapel pins will be available for Vietnam veterans who served at any time on active duty in the Armed Forces, regardless of location, during the period of Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975. “A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You” is embossed on the back, closest to the heart of the bearer.

The Christmas tree and Menorah will be lit every evening through New Years.

For more information, call Suzon or Dale at Prayer Angels for the Military, Inc. at (661) 799-8865 or email prayerangelsforthemilitary@yahoo.com.

