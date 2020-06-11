Vikings Band & Color Guard Surprise Seniors at Drive-Thru Graduation (Video)

Under normal circumstances the seniors of the VHS band would be performing for hundreds of their senior peers at a packed stadium at the College of the Canyons. During the ceremony, once the last note was played, the band seniors would hurry to their designated spot amongst the other excited seniors to line up to hear their names announced and receive their diplomas. But due to the COVID19 social distancing restriction, the graduation ceremony and the performance was canceled.

Kelvin Flores, director of Instrumental Music, came to the realization that one of the things that the VHS Band and Color Guard know how to do exceptionally well is to give a performance utilizing space and distance! With the strong desire to honor their hard-working seniors but still remain compliant with social distancing guidelines set by the district, the student musicians, guard performers and Booster parents created a mini drive through graduation experience for their 27 seniors.

“As a band we are very adaptable”, Flores said. “We have performed in so many different scenarios, from stadiums, to parades, concert halls, gymnasiums, and more. Since the seniors needed to drop off their instruments and pick up their grad cords at the school parking lot, we felt this was the perfect opportunity to do something very special during that time.”

As the seniors with their families drove through the schools parking lot, the students, who remained in their vehicle, were met with smiling color guards saluting with beautifully themed amber flags from their Cosmic Illumination competition season. As their names were announced they were so pleased to see and hear their band enthusiastically performing the song they longed to hear, Pomp and Circumstance. Just for them.

Ann Marie Espinosa, parent of senior Malakai (tuba player) said, “It (the performance celebration) was so unexpected, so touching and emotional! We will truly miss our band and color guard family!”