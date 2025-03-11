Villalobos Breaks Three COC Swim Records

The College of the Canyons men’s swim team went north to compete at the 46th Annual Cuesta College Invitational on Friday and Saturday, March 7-8, with freshman Sebastian Villalobos breaking three COC program records.

Canyons finished 11th among the field of 20 competing men’s teams from across the state. American River College (770) won the men’s event, followed by Cuesta (580) and Bakersfield College (543). Canyons did not compete in the women’s meet.

Villablos was the top performer for the Cougars after finishing third in a trio of sprint events. On the meet’s opening day, he swam to a time of 27.63 to establish a new program record in the 50-yard breaststroke. Later in the day he posted a time of 2:12.52 in the 200-yard version of the event to break a 35-year-old program record. On day two, Villalobos was clocked at 1:00.60 in the 100-yard breaststroke to establish yet another program record.

Jack Menz also made a splash for Canyons in his four events. Menz finished third in the 50-yard backstroke at 25.09 to represent his best result of the meet. He also placed seventh in both the 50-yard butterfly (24.52) and 100-yard freestyle (49.04). Menz rounded out the meet with an eighth-place result in the 50-yard freestyle (22.12).

The Cougars will swim again at the Western State Conference meet hosted by Santa Monica College on Saturday, March 15.

