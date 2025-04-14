Villalobos Resets COC Program Record at PCC Invitational

College of the Canyons swam at the annual Pasadena City College Invitational April 3-5, with the Cougars’ three-man team placing seventh in the field of 10 schools. Canyons freshman Sebastian Villalobos made a splash by breaking his own school record in the 100-yard breaststroke event.

The freshman from Valencia High School clocked a time of 59.98 to finish second in the event, which was held at East L.A. College due to ongoing pool renovations at PCC.

Villalobos also placed third in the 200-yard IM at a pace of 2:05.17.

COC freshman Ethan Thai swam in a trio of events. He placed seventh in the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.16) and eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.87). Later, it was Thai finishing 20th in the 50-yard freestyle (25.55).

Daniel Cardenas was 18th in the 200-yard freestyle (2:35.18) and 32nd in the 50-yard freestyle (30.24).

Ventura College (1046.5) won the men’s meet followed by El Camino College (795) and host Pasadena City (553) across the top three spots.

Canyons will next swim at the Western State Conference Championships April 17-19 at Santa Monica College. Qualifiers from that meet will then move on to the 3C2A State Championships May 1-3, in Santa Rosa.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

