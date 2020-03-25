[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 25
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
Villanueva Adds 1,300 Deputies to the Field, Suspends Gun Shop Closure
| Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
Richard Nagler, the owner of Adam's Armory, shows his concealed Springfield 1911 Pistol at his gun store in Stevenson Ranch on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. | Photo: Nikolas Samuels / The Signal.
Richard Nagler, the owner of Adam's Armory, shows his concealed Springfield 1911 Pistol at his gun store in Stevenson Ranch on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. | Photo: Nikolas Samuels / The Signal.

 

Speaking as one of the leaders at the Emergency Operations Center, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday afternoon that 1,300 deputies would be transitioned from non-essential posts to posts in the field.

However, officials with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau confirmed Tuesday night that the directive to close gun stores within Los Angeles County was being walked back.

“As far as closing the gun stores, that order has been suspended,” Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said Tuesday night.

Crowder confirmed reports that said county legal counsel had submitted an opinion that gun stores should be considered “essential” under the statewide orders to shutter “non-essential” businesses.

The previous directive, which Villanueva had discussed publicly on both Monday and Tuesday, had intended to close businesses such as gun shops, night clubs, bars and strip clubs — institutions that have always or just recently started to draw crowds and/or lines of people.

“It’s not an issue of banning the sales of guns, which the Second Amendment is about,” said Villanueva. “The problem is that there was a little lack of an inclusive planning process and the development of the local order from the health officer, and that creates somewhat of a conflict with the orders coming from the governor’s office that were more broad strokes.”

Villanueva said he understands the need for them.

“Those that are involved in the security business … we want to make sure they’re properly equipped and all that,” said Villanueva. “However, that is not a license for everyone to have a panic gun buying and rushing to stores, which is now what we’re seeing. And, again, that violates the whole issue of social distancing and is creating its own attractive nuisance.”

The directive was modified Tuesday night, suspending any action that would close gun stores, but the directive would continue to affect the other industries previously mentioned by Villanueva.

During the Tuesday afternoon press conference, Villanueva said the directive, which is enforceable by law, has not resulted in any citations being handed out, yet.

“We’re not going to be chasing individuals down the street,” said Villanueva. “We expect people to cooperate, and we can be very persuasive in that regard.”

And if citations are to be handed out, Villanueva said the citation effort would be geared toward targeting enterprises such as restaurants, bars and entertainment venues that generate a crowd of people that violates the directive.

Villanueva said the 1,300 deputies would be used throughout all 88 cities within L.A. County working to keep the peace at supermarkets, big box retailers and ensuring contact is maintained with the disabled, elderly, homebound and homeless populations.

Over the past few weeks, the Sheriff’s Department has released 1,700 inmates, or about 10% of the Los Angeles County jail population. Villanueva said no “big amount” of other inmates, beyond the previous 10%, will likely be released in the immediate future.

“We’ve already done all the low-hanging fruit, we’ve already picked it,” said Villanueva. “We’re going to make sure no violent, serious inmate who was in there for a serious crime that represents a threat to the community, will not be released under any circumstances.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV

L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 138 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three new deaths, bringing the county total to 13, Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, said in a news conference midday Wednesday.
FULL STORY...

Three Charged in SCV Carjacking, AV Robberies

Three Charged in SCV Carjacking, AV Robberies
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
Three men have been charged in connection with a series of robberies, including the attempted carjacking and shooting of a woman in the driveway of her Stevenson Ranch home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
FULL STORY...

Villanueva Adds 1,300 Deputies to the Field, Suspends Gun Shop Closure

Villanueva Adds 1,300 Deputies to the Field, Suspends Gun Shop Closure
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
Speaking as one of the leaders at the Emergency Operations Center, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday afternoon that 1,300 deputies would be transitioned from non-essential posts to posts in the field.
FULL STORY...

County Courts Order Release of Certain Pretrial Inmates

County Courts Order Release of Certain Pretrial Inmates
Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020
To balance the public health needs of the jail population and the public safety needs of the community, the Sheriff's Department, District Attorney and Public Defender's office have created a list of persons to be released by the Court.
FULL STORY...

County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April

County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April
Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is pleased to announce that beginning April 2020, you can make current year Unsecured (Personal) Property Tax payments online by electronic check (eCheck) or major credit and debit cards, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, on the delinquency date.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Wednesday: the state now has 2,535 confirmed cases.
California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%
L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 138 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three new deaths, bringing the county total to 13, Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, said in a news conference midday Wednesday.
L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
In a continued commitment to reducing the spread of the COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced further liturgical guidelines for Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese, including the closure of all churches to the public until further notice.
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
Banks OK Mortgage Grace Period as 1 Million Californians File Jobless Claims
California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a dose of good news for homeowners on Wednesday, announcing the nation’s largest banks will voluntarily freeze mortgage payments for 90 days on families mired in the COVID-19 crisis.
Banks OK Mortgage Grace Period as 1 Million Californians File Jobless Claims
Three Charged in SCV Carjacking, AV Robberies
Three men have been charged in connection with a series of robberies, including the attempted carjacking and shooting of a woman in the driveway of her Stevenson Ranch home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Three Charged in SCV Carjacking, AV Robberies
Senate, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal for COVID-19 Relief
After five days of negotiations, Senate leaders and the White House agreed on a roughly $2 trillion stimulus deal early Wednesday aimed at rescuing an economy ravaged by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus by aiding businesses, workers and hospitals.
Senate, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal for COVID-19 Relief
Kaiser Opens COVID-19 Drive-up Testing for its Members
As part of its response plan to combat the novel coronavirus, Kaiser Permanente has opened “drive-up” testing sites for its members who have met the necessary criteria, officials said.
Kaiser Opens COVID-19 Drive-up Testing for its Members
Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
A federal judge has denied a bid by freelance journalists and photographers to block parts of a California labor law designed to require gig-economy companies to offer employee status and benefits to their workers.
Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
Villanueva Adds 1,300 Deputies to the Field, Suspends Gun Shop Closure
Speaking as one of the leaders at the Emergency Operations Center, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday afternoon that 1,300 deputies would be transitioned from non-essential posts to posts in the field.
Villanueva Adds 1,300 Deputies to the Field, Suspends Gun Shop Closure
Costco, Luxury Cinema Project Appeal Withdrawn
The vacant anchor that was formerly Sears at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall is set to become a Costco, a movie theater and a gym. | Photo: Cory Rubin / The Signal.
Costco, Luxury Cinema Project Appeal Withdrawn
Newsom Halts Intake, Transfer of Adult, Youth Inmates
To reduce the risks of COVID-19 in correctional settings, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Tuesday directing the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Secretary to temporarily halt the intake and/or transfer of inmates and youth into the state’s 35 prisons and four youth correctional facilities.
Newsom Halts Intake, Transfer of Adult, Youth Inmates
Hasley Canyon Jack-In-The-Box Property Sells for $2 Mil.
The Hasley Canyon Jack-in-the-Box property sold to an undisclosed investor from Los Altos Hills for $2 million, according to the commercial real-estate firm that handled both ends of the deal.
Hasley Canyon Jack-In-The-Box Property Sells for $2 Mil.
Today in SCV History (March 25)
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
County Courts Order Release of Certain Pretrial Inmates
To balance the public health needs of the jail population and the public safety needs of the community, the Sheriff's Department, District Attorney and Public Defender's office have created a list of persons to be released by the Court.
County Courts Order Release of Certain Pretrial Inmates
County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is pleased to announce that beginning April 2020, you can make current year Unsecured (Personal) Property Tax payments online by electronic check (eCheck) or major credit and debit cards, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, on the delinquency date.
County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April
Remote Instruction Resumes at COC
After a weeklong pause for most classes and services, College of the Canyons resumed instruction and the delivery of student services in remote formats Monday.
Remote Instruction Resumes at COC
CDC: Evidence of Virus Found in Vacated Diamond Princess Cabins Up to 17 Days Later
COVID-19 "was identified on a variety of surfaces in cabins of both symptomatic and asymptomatic infected passengers up to 17 days after cabins were vacated on the Diamond Princess but before disinfection procedures had been conducted," according to a new report from the CDC.
CDC: Evidence of Virus Found in Vacated Diamond Princess Cabins Up to 17 Days Later
March 27: VIA Webinar ‘Plan, Don’t Panic’
The Valencia Industry Association (VIA) is holding a webinar, "Plan, Don't Panic," for business leaders trying to keep afloat during the outbreak.
March 27: VIA Webinar ‘Plan, Don’t Panic’
California Tuesday: Over 2,100 Cases; Deaths Up 48% in 1 Day
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 2,102 confirmed cases.
California Tuesday: Over 2,100 Cases; Deaths Up 48% in 1 Day
L.A. County Tuesday: 12 Cases in SCV; Lancaster Youth’s Death Possibly Virus-Related
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 128 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), with 12 total in the Santa Clarita Valley - 7 in the city of Santa Clarita, and 5 in the uncorporated SCV (1 in Canyon Country, 2 in Castaic, 2 in Stevenson Ranch).
L.A. County Tuesday: 12 Cases in SCV; Lancaster Youth’s Death Possibly Virus-Related
Deputies Arrest Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery Suspect
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials arrested a man Monday on suspicion of attempted murder.
Deputies Arrest Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery Suspect
Newhall Community Center to Serve as Temp Homeless Shelter
The Santa Clarita City Council announces an agreement has been signed to allow the nonprofit, Bridge to Home, to move their homeless shelter operation to the Newhall Community Center.
Newhall Community Center to Serve as Temp Homeless Shelter
L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile signed a General Order Tuesday to enact unprecedented measures in the nation’s largest trial court to protect the public’s health and safety during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses
FDA OK’s San Diego Firm’s 30-Minute COVID-19 Test Device
Mesa Biotech of San Diego announced it has received Emergency Use Authorization  from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for its Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test, which gives COVID-19 diagnostic results in 30 minutes.
FDA OK’s San Diego Firm’s 30-Minute COVID-19 Test Device
%d bloggers like this: