Villanueva Concedes Election to Luna

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva conceded to former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna during a press conference held Tuesday afternoon at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.
The results from the Nov. 8 election stood at at 987,730 votes for Luna, or 59.8% and 662,893 for Villanueva, or 40.2% after the latest count of ballots was released on Saturday.
A large number of ballots remain uncounted of nearly 1.8 million votes cast according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office. More results are expected this afternoon.
Villanueva was elected the 33rd Sheriff of Los Angeles County in 2018. He defeated incumbent Sheriff Jim McDonnell. Villanueva is a 34-year veteran of the L.A. Sheriff’s Department, the largest Sheriff’s Department in the United States, with nearly 18,000 budgeted sworn and professional staff.
Caltrans has opened a fourth lane on Northbound I-5 in northern Los Angeles County where the Route Fire, which started Aug. 31, caused significant damage to retaining walls that support the roadway in this mountainous area.
One year ago today, Nov. 15, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Since then over $185 billion have been announced for projects across the country. Infrastructure LA is committed to ensuring that Los Angeles County receives its fair share of funding over the lifetime of the law.
Vet @ the Park, a free pet wellness clinic hosted by Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Del Valle Park, 28201 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic. CA 91384.
Caltrans has opened a fourth lane on Northbound I-5 in northern Los Angeles County where the Route Fire, which started Aug. 31, caused significant damage to retaining walls that support the roadway in this mountainous area.
Led by the trio of Motoko Shimoji, Flora Peugnet and Carla Menendez, the College of the Canyons Cougars women's golf team hold a 10-shot lead on the rest of the field after Day 1 of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Women's Golf State Championships at Morro Bay Golf Club.
One year ago today, Nov. 15, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Since then over $185 billion have been announced for projects across the country. Infrastructure LA is committed to ensuring that Los Angeles County receives its fair share of funding over the lifetime of the law.
The Valley Industry Association will present a CEO Forum on Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355. Opening speaker will be Jason Gibbs, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Santa Clarita.
The holidays are fast approaching, and in Santa Clarita, that means one thing – Light Up Main Street is almost here. Join thousands of residents in Old Town Newhall for a fun and festive night as the City of Santa Clarita kicks off the season in style.
Vet @ the Park, a free pet wellness clinic hosted by Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Del Valle Park, 28201 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic. CA 91384.
Legendary Walt Disney Imagineering costume designer and Chouinard alum Alice Estes Davis, known for her design work for Disney theme park attractions It’s a Small World and Pirates of the Caribbean, died on Thursday, Nov. 3. She was 93.
No. 24 College of the Canyons football finished its season on a high note, downing No. 20 Long Beach City College 31-24 at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12 to claim a share of the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League championship, after winning three of its final four games down the stretch.
Kaleb Lowery scored his third double-double in the first five games and Christian Sweazie dropped in three clutch 3-pointers as The Master's University Men's Basketball team defeated Cal Lutheran 64-49 at The MacArthur Center Saturday night.
California State University, Northridge has received a $1.1 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide financial support to early childhood special education teacher candidates.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the public open session at 6:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 170 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 27 additional deaths and 4,565 new cases countywide.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.