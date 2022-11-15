Villanueva Concedes Election to Luna

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva conceded to former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna during a press conference held Tuesday afternoon at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.

The results from the Nov. 8 election stood at at 987,730 votes for Luna, or 59.8% and 662,893 for Villanueva, or 40.2% after the latest count of ballots was released on Saturday.

A large number of ballots remain uncounted of nearly 1.8 million votes cast according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office. More results are expected this afternoon.

Villanueva was elected the 33rd Sheriff of Los Angeles County in 2018. He defeated incumbent Sheriff Jim McDonnell. Villanueva is a 34-year veteran of the L.A. Sheriff’s Department, the largest Sheriff’s Department in the United States, with nearly 18,000 budgeted sworn and professional staff.

For more information on election results visit LAVote.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...