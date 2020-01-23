[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

January 23
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson arrives at Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
Villanueva Discusses Promotions, Homeless Outreach at First 2020 Media Briefing
Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s monthly media briefing on Wednesday took place at the Hall of Justice. It included lots of good news, as well as a glimpse at happier times in the life of a partner recently lost.

The topic of promotions kicked-off the event, in which the Sheriff announced that, for the first time in our agency’s 170-year history, the majority of promotions were received by females and minorities. Since the beginning of his tenure, 276 sworn personnel were promoted to the rank of sergeant or higher; 41% of them were Latino, 36% were Caucasian, 18% were female, 15% were Black, and 4.5% were Asian.

A recent mumps outbreak at Men’s Central Jail was efficiently handled and quickly combatted by medical personnel from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, who manage the health of our jail population.

In recognition of their efforts, Commander Jason Wolak, who oversees Custody Services Division-General Population, outlined the efforts made by the medical professionals and line staff. Working together, they were able educate and inform the inmate population, and thus gain their cooperation, which resulted in 3,400 men being willingly vaccinated, as well as 1,100 staff. In gratitude and recognition of their collaboration and contribution to successfully halt the outbreak, Sheriff Villanueva presented formal, written documents of recognition, called scrolls, to 11 medical professionals present at the event.

Villanueva addressed the successes of the Homeless Outreach Services Team, known as HOST, which is participating in current census efforts to include a number count of those experiencing homelessness. Sergeant Bill Kitchin, one of the team’s supervisors, explained the mission of HOST is to “positively impact the homeless crisis in the county, while increasing public safety and preserving the rights and dignity of persons experiencing homelessness.” Through their encounters with thousands of our homeless neighbors, they earned the reputation of being compassionate, accountable, innovative, and bold. Their unique approach to combat homelessness is a very nontraditional role for law enforcement. Because of it, successful relationships are formed; this allows them to connect those in need with people and services, and preserve public safety.

The media event closed somberly with the remembrance of Deputy Amber Leist. Her loss occurred in the act of service for a stranger in need. After coming to the aid of an elderly pedestrian who fell while crossing a Los Angeles City street, Amber was struck by a vehicle and fatally wounded. She died Sunday morning, January 12, 2020.

To view the press conference and the memorial video of Deputy Amber Leist, click:
https://www.facebook.com/LosAngelesCountySheriffsDepartment/videos/2800138973342223/
Deputy Amber Leist
County to Open Waitlist for SCV’s Orchard Arms Senior Housing

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is opening its wait list for senior public housing site applications at seven locations in L.A. County.
FULL STORY...

Ray Leyva Begins Tenure as County’s Interim Chief Probation Officer

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
On Friday, Jan. 17, Ray Leyva began his tenure as Interim Chief Probation Officer of the Los Angeles County Probation Department after being appointed to the position by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 7.
FULL STORY...

Villanueva Discusses Promotions, Homeless Outreach at First 2020 Media Briefing

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s monthly media briefing on Wednesday took place at the Hall of Justice. It included lots of good news, as well as a glimpse at happier times in the life of a partner recently lost
FULL STORY...

Local Streets, Riverbeds Canvassed for Annual Homeless Count

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Santa Clarita is on its way to having a more accurate tally of its homeless population, according to community leaders and volunteers at Tuesday’s annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
FULL STORY...

Supes Call for More Access to Substance Abuse Prevention, Treatment

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to develop recommendations to enhance and expand access to substance abuse prevention and treatment services.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County to Open Waitlist for SCV’s Orchard Arms Senior Housing
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is opening its wait list for senior public housing site applications at seven locations in L.A. County.
CSUN Professor Recognized as Emerging Scholar
California State University, Northridge psychology professor Que-Lam Huynh has been named an “emerging scholar” by leading education magazine Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.
Lady Cougars Drop Conference Game to Glendale 73-58
College of the College dropped a 73-58 conference result to visiting Glendale College on Saturday night in the Cougar Cage.
Cougars Best Glendale in First Conference Win 79-69
College of the Canyons notched its first conference win by way of a 79-69 final result at the Cougar Cage on Saturday.
May 16: SCV VegFest to Celebrate Sustainability, Compassion & Healthy Living
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth will kick off this year’s SCV VegFest as the community heals and celebrates sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
Engbrecht to Retire Sooner Than Expected
Having previously announced her plan to retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year, Vicki Engbrecht has moved up her retirement date as superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District to March 1.
Ray Leyva Begins Tenure as County’s Interim Chief Probation Officer
On Friday, Jan. 17, Ray Leyva began his tenure as Interim Chief Probation Officer of the Los Angeles County Probation Department after being appointed to the position by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 7.
Villanueva Discusses Promotions, Homeless Outreach at First 2020 Media Briefing
Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s monthly media briefing on Wednesday took place at the Hall of Justice. It included lots of good news, as well as a glimpse at happier times in the life of a partner recently lost
Local Streets, Riverbeds Canvassed for Annual Homeless Count
Santa Clarita is on its way to having a more accurate tally of its homeless population, according to community leaders and volunteers at Tuesday’s annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Zonta Club SCV Seeking ‘Women in Service’ Nominations
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is requesting nominations from local, nonprofit organizations who would like to have their outstanding volunteer contributions recognized at Zonta’s Women In Service Recognition Luncheon event to be held Saturday, May 2, at Sand Canyon Country Club.
CSU to Begin Search for New CSUN President
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees is beginning the search for a new president of California State University, Northridge (CSUN) to succeed Dr. Dianne F. Harrison, who is retiring in June 2020.
Driver Killed in State Route 14 Crash
CHP officers are investigating a fatal crash that took place early Thursday on the southbound lanes of Highway 14, north of Sierra Highway.
Saugus High Senior Gifts Portraits of Shooting Victims to Parents
While Saugus High students continue to pick up the pieces and heal from the deadly campus shooting that took place Nov. 14, Kiki Egetoe picked up a paintbrush.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 23)
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson arrives at Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
AMS Fulfillment Acquires EchoData Group
Valencia-based AMS Fulfillment has acquired EchoData Group, an exceptional fulfillment services company located in Pennsylvania and Delaware that has been in operation for 36 years, AMS Fulfillment announced Tuesday.
Kaiser Opens Target Clinic in Canyon Country for Members, Non-Members
Kaiser Permanente celebrated the grand opening of its new Target Clinic at the Target Santa Clarita East store, located at 19105 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted last month by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Film, TV Productions Shooting in SCV: ‘Betrayed,’ ‘Lone Star,’ ‘Off the Grid’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of January 20-26, 2020.
SCV Home Prices, Condo Prices Set Record Highs in 2019
Realtors in the Santa Clarita Valley assisted 2,347 single-family home sales during 2019, an increase of 4.5 percent over the prior year, while prices hit new highs and the inventory plunged, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting Applications
The College of the Canyons "Canyons Promise" free tuition program for new students is now accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year.
COC, CSUN Students to Provide Free Tax Preparation
College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge business accounting students are participating in the federal government’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, clinic, providing free tax preparation and filing for low-to-moderate-income taxpayers.
Hoefflin Foundation Names Jaffe Interim Executive Director
Mike Jaffe, who started as a volunteer and then became a member of the board of directors for the nonprofit Michael Hoefflin Foundation, was recently appointed interim executive director, he said Monday.
Planning Commission OKs Patios Connection Project at Town Center
Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission approved plans Tuesday for the proposed Patios Connection project at Westfield Valencia Town Center, which includes the city’s second Costco and several other new businesses.
Court OK’s City Inspection of Solar Panels at Canyon View Estates
The city of Santa Clarita may conduct an inspection of the property containing the 2.5 acres of solar panels on a Canyon Country hillside to help determine whether or not property owners complied with permits, according to a court ruling Tuesday.
Supes Call for More Access to Substance Abuse Prevention, Treatment
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to develop recommendations to enhance and expand access to substance abuse prevention and treatment services.
