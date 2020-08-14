[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

August 14
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Heritage Junction [story]
Mitchell adobe
Villanueva Moves to Suspend or Fire 26 LASD Employees, Condemns Cliques
Friday, Aug 14, 2020
cliques

On August 13, 2020, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that 26 department employees will receive letters of intent to suspend or terminate as a result of their involvement in a fight between deputies at Kennedy Hall in East Los Angeles in September 2018.

Following that incident, allegations arose about a deputy clique within the Department at the East Los Angeles patrol station of a subgroup known as the “Bandidos.”

Villanueva re-emphasized his zero-tolerance stance on this very important issue for both the Department and the community.

For the first time in the department’s history and at the direction of Villanueva, LASD has implemented a policy that addresses misconduct by cliques and subgroups, allowing the department to take administrative action against employees who engage in this type of behavior.

LASD Chief Matthew Burson, who oversees the department’s Professional Standards Division, announced the department’s newly enacted deputy clique policy that holds deputies to a higher standard as it relates to misconduct by deputy cliques and/or subgroups. Burson explained that if a deputy violated department policy the corrective actions will range from suspensions to termination of employment.

Finally, Commander April Tardy, who oversees LASD’s Central Patrol Division, outlined the administrative investigation process and how these numerous investigations are also reviewed by outside agencies including the District Attorney’s Office and the Office of Inspector General.

“After 20 months in office, we have taken the legal and procedural steps necessary to ensure that we are holding our employees accountable to the rule of law, as I will not tolerate any group of employees who mistreats any member of the community or another member of the Department,” Villanueva said.

Watch the full press conference here.
Raid on Acton Pot Cultivation Operation Nets 2,000 Plants, Assault Weapons, Ammo
Friday, Aug 14, 2020
Los Angeles Sheriff's Department narcotics detectives arrested three adults in Acton on Thursday after a raid on a suspected illegal marijuana cultivation operation.
FULL STORY...
Smoke from Lake, Ranch Fires Prompts Unhealthy Air Quality Warning
Friday, Aug 14, 2020
Smoke from the Lake Fire and Ranch Fire burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a Friday alert from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
FULL STORY...
Emergency Bans on Foreclosures, Evictions Repealed in California
Friday, Aug 14, 2020
By a vote of 19-1 on Thursday, the Judicial Council repealed emergency orders suspending foreclosure and unlawful detainer actions in California’s courts, leaving lawmakers just a few weeks to enact legal protections to avert an impending flood of evictions for unpaid rent when the moratorium is officially lifted on Sept. 1.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Library Offers Free Online Resources 24/7
The Santa Clarita Public Library is here to help students (and parents) of all ages with FREE online resources for education and learning including homework databases that are available with your library card 24/7 from home.
COC Trains Hart District Teachers, Coaches, In Transition to Online Learning
College of the Canyons provided a three-hour training session for 45 William S. Hart Union High School District instructional coaches and administrators on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to help them with the current transition to online learning.
COC Trains Hart District Teachers, Coaches, In Transition to Online Learning
Lake Fire at 12% Containment, Additional Structures Destroyed
Fire crews reached 12% containment of the 11,637-acre Lake Fire in the Lake Hughes area, which has destroyed five structures, according to a Friday morning report from officials.
Lake Fire at 12% Containment, Additional Structures Destroyed
Gas Main Break at Canyon Country Construction Site Prompts Evacuations
A gas main break at a Canyon Country construction site prompted evacuations Friday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Gas Main Break at Canyon Country Construction Site Prompts Evacuations
Ninth Circuit Strikes Down California Ban on High-Capacity Gun Magazines
Siding with a lower court judge who found California’s ban on high-capacity gun magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition is illegal and could lead to women being “raped and dead,” a duo of GOP-appointed Ninth Circuit judges Friday ruled the ban violates the Second Amendment.
Ninth Circuit Strikes Down California Ban on High-Capacity Gun Magazines
Firefighters Respond to ‘Canyon Incident’ on Tick Canyon Road
Firefighters responded to a 3-acre brush fire dubbed the "Canyon Incident" on Tick Canyon Road early Friday morning, following a burst of smaller fires in Newhall hours earlier.
Firefighters Respond to ‘Canyon Incident’ on Tick Canyon Road
Record High Percentage of Voters Registered in California
Voter interest continues to grow in California as officials announced Thursday over 83% of the electorate has registered to vote, the highest entering a general election since 1952.
Record High Percentage of Voters Registered in California
SCV Sheriff’s Station: Newhall Fires Incidental Following Domestic Issue
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station continued their investigation Friday after multiple fires broke out within minutes of each other in Newhall Thursday night, which officials said they believe were incidental following a domestic issue.
SCV Sheriff’s Station: Newhall Fires Incidental Following Domestic Issue
Zeretzke Pleads Guilty to 1 Federal Count of Producing Child Porn
John Edward Zeretzke, a former music teacher who taught a handful of clinics at Santa Clarita Valley schools, has pleaded guilty to one federal count of producing child pornography.
Zeretzke Pleads Guilty to 1 Federal Count of Producing Child Porn
Mustangs Newcomer Anna Herrin’s Unusual Journey to the Pool
When it comes to racing, Anna Herrin does not need a GPS.
Mustangs Newcomer Anna Herrin’s Unusual Journey to the Pool
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 216,139 Cases Countywide, 4,882 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 64 new deaths and 1,999 new cases of COVID-19.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 216,139 Cases Countywide, 4,882 SCV Cases
Nearly 70 Animals Affected by Lake Fire Sheltered at AV Fairgrounds
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) continues to provide safe sheltering for animals as a result of the recent Lake Fire.
Nearly 70 Animals Affected by Lake Fire Sheltered at AV Fairgrounds
Valencia Developer Five Point Releases 2Q Earnings
Five Point Holdings, LLC, an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, including the Santa Clarita Valley, reported Thursday its second quarter 2020 results.
Valencia Developer Five Point Releases 2Q Earnings
SCV Food Services Agency to Continue Providing SCV Students Breakfast, Lunch
Santa Clarita Valley Food Services Agency officials, who collaborate with four local school districts, will continue to provide breakfast and lunch to students during virtual learning, the organization said this week.
SCV Food Services Agency to Continue Providing SCV Students Breakfast, Lunch
Silent Auction Items Needed for Circle of Hope’s Twilight Tea Fundraiser
Circle of Hope is currently acquiring items that can be used in their upcoming Twilight Tea online silent auction.
Silent Auction Items Needed for Circle of Hope’s Twilight Tea Fundraiser
COC Alumna Megan Carbajal Signs with TMU
College of the Canyons alumna Megan Carbajal has signed with The Master's University track & field program after a two-year run with the Cougars that included competition as both a heptathlete and a member of the cross country program. 
COC Alumna Megan Carbajal Signs with TMU
L.A. County Sues Sun Valley Church for Violating COVID-19 Health Orders
Los Angeles County has filed a lawsuit seeking full compliance by Grace Community Church in Sun Valley to follow public health orders in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep church members and all Los Angeles County residents safe and healthy.
L.A. County Sues Sun Valley Church for Violating COVID-19 Health Orders
Dr. Pete Getz to Serve as Valencia High School’s Interim Principal
The search has begun for a new principal of Valencia High School after Steve Ford announced his intention to resign to take on a new position outside the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Dr. Pete Getz to Serve as Valencia High School’s Interim Principal
L.A. County Reports Year’s First West Nile Virus Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first death due to West Nile virus (WNV) for the 2020 season in Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Reports Year’s First West Nile Virus Death
%d bloggers like this: